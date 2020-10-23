Actress Luveina Lodh accuses Mahesh Bhatt, his nephew of harassment

Film director Mahesh Bhatt has been at the epicentre of controversy ever since the unnatural death of 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Now, in a shocking revelation, actress Luviena Lodh has slammed the director for constantly harassing her family members. It is important to mention that Luviena, who acted in several South Indian films, is married to the director’s nephew, Sumit Sabharwal.

In a 1.48 minute long video posted on Instagram and Twitter, the actress made shocking revelations about Mahesh Bhatt and Sumit. At the very onset, Luviena Lodh stated that the purpose behind making the video was to ensure her safety and that of her family.

Luviena Lodh accuses nephew of Mahesh Bhatt of human trafficking

“I was married to the nephew of (film director) Mahesh Bhatt, Sumit Sabharwal. I had filed a divorce case against him because I got to know that he was supplying drugs to other actors such as Amyra Dastur, Sapna Pabbi etc. His phone contains pictures of several girls whom she shows to directors,” she alleged. After that she said, “Vo ladkiya bhi supply karta hai. Inn saari baaton ki jaankari Mahesh Bhatt ko hai (He is also involved in supplying girls. Mahesh Bhatt is well aware of all these things).”

Bhatt has destroyed several lives, alleges the actress

Luviena emphasised, “Mahesh Bhatt is the don of the industry. He controls everything that goes on in the industry. If you don’t play by his rules, then, he will make your life miserable in the industry. Mahesh Bhatt has destroyed the lives of several people, including directors, actors and composers. People lose work just with one phone call by him and they don’t even get to know about it. He has done this to many people. And since I had filed a complaint against him, he is after me.”

Mahesh Bhatt is responsible if anything happens to me, claims Luviena Lodh

The actress stated, “He is trying his level best to throw me out of my house. And when I go to file an NC (non-cognisable complaint), then, it is not registered. Even if my complaint is lodged, then, no action is taken. If anything happens to me or my family, then the ones who should be held responsible are Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt, Sumit Sabharwal, Sahil Sehgal, Kumkum Sehgal.” She concluded, “Atleast people should now know what happens behind closed doors and how he has destroyed the lives of so many people. He is extremely powerful and influential.”

Luviena Lodh alleges her society secretary is harassing her

Luviena Lodh has also alleged that her society secretary and watchman are harassing her for the last 6 months. She said They are not allowing my essentials to reach her, robbing and destroying my food, medicine and personal items. She added that she has called police at 100 number, filed complaining at Versova police station, but she has not got any help.

My society secretary and watchman harrasing me from last 6 months. They are not allowing my Essentials to reach me, robbing n destroying my food, medicine and personal items. Called 100, done Nc at versova police station no help @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/aElYmH9JHv — Luviena Lodh (@LuvienaLodh) October 20, 2020

She also alleged that her milkman was stopped from delivering milk to her, and was threatened by the watchman. When informed police about the same, the cop started shouting at her instead of taking action against the watchman.

Bhatt accused of threatening Jiah Khan’s mother

Rabia Khan, the mother of deceased actress Jiah Khan, had earlier revealed that film director Mahesh Bhatt had tried to intimidate her during the funeral of her daughter. Rabia Khan said that Bhatt had tried to convince her that Jiah Khan was mentally depressed at her funeral.

However, when she refuted his claims, the director said, “Tum chup hojao varna tumhe bhi injection deke sula dege (Shut up or else you will also be put to sleep forever using an injection).” Further accusing Bhatt of being a ‘mouthpiece’ of Bollywood mafia, Rabia Khan emphasised, “He is so pathetic that I have no words to express. He was intimidating when my daughter worked for him at the age of 16.”