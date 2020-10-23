Friday, October 23, 2020
Home News Reports ‘He supplies drugs and girls’: Estranged wife of Mahesh Bhatt’s nephew Luviena Lodh alleges...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

‘He supplies drugs and girls’: Estranged wife of Mahesh Bhatt’s nephew Luviena Lodh alleges harassment by nephew-uncle duo

"If anything happens to me or my family, then the ones who should be held responsible are Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt, Sumit Sabharwal, Sahil Sehgal, Kumkum Sehgal," the actress stated.

OpIndia Staff
Actress Luveina Lodh accuses Mahesh Bhatt, his nephew of harassment
Luviena Lodh (left), Mahesh Bhatt (right), images via Nettv4u and India Today
6

Film director Mahesh Bhatt has been at the epicentre of controversy ever since the unnatural death of 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Now, in a shocking revelation, actress Luviena Lodh has slammed the director for constantly harassing her family members. It is important to mention that Luviena, who acted in several South Indian films, is married to the director’s nephew, Sumit Sabharwal.

In a 1.48 minute long video posted on Instagram and Twitter, the actress made shocking revelations about Mahesh Bhatt and Sumit. At the very onset, Luviena Lodh stated that the purpose behind making the video was to ensure her safety and that of her family.

Luviena Lodh accuses nephew of Mahesh Bhatt of human trafficking

“I was married to the nephew of (film director) Mahesh Bhatt, Sumit Sabharwal. I had filed a divorce case against him because I got to know that he was supplying drugs to other actors such as Amyra Dastur, Sapna Pabbi etc. His phone contains pictures of several girls whom she shows to directors,” she alleged. After that she said, “Vo ladkiya bhi supply karta hai. Inn saari baaton ki jaankari Mahesh Bhatt ko hai (He is also involved in supplying girls. Mahesh Bhatt is well aware of all these things).”

Bhatt has destroyed several lives, alleges the actress

Luviena emphasised, “Mahesh Bhatt is the don of the industry. He controls everything that goes on in the industry. If you don’t play by his rules, then, he will make your life miserable in the industry. Mahesh Bhatt has destroyed the lives of several people, including directors, actors and composers. People lose work just with one phone call by him and they don’t even get to know about it. He has done this to many people. And since I had filed a complaint against him, he is after me.”

Mahesh Bhatt is responsible if anything happens to me, claims Luviena Lodh

The actress stated, “He is trying his level best to throw me out of my house. And when I go to file an NC (non-cognisable complaint), then, it is not registered. Even if my complaint is lodged, then, no action is taken. If anything happens to me or my family, then the ones who should be held responsible are Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt, Sumit Sabharwal, Sahil Sehgal, Kumkum Sehgal.” She concluded, “Atleast people should now know what happens behind closed doors and how he has destroyed the lives of so many people. He is extremely powerful and influential.”

Luviena Lodh alleges her society secretary is harassing her

Luviena Lodh has also alleged that her society secretary and watchman are harassing her for the last 6 months. She said They are not allowing my essentials to reach her, robbing and destroying my food, medicine and personal items. She added that she has called police at 100 number, filed complaining at Versova police station, but she has not got any help.

She also alleged that her milkman was stopped from delivering milk to her, and was threatened by the watchman. When informed police about the same, the cop started shouting at her instead of taking action against the watchman.

Bhatt accused of threatening Jiah Khan’s mother

Rabia Khan, the mother of deceased actress Jiah Khan, had earlier revealed that film director Mahesh Bhatt had tried to intimidate her during the funeral of her daughter. Rabia Khan said that Bhatt had tried to convince her that Jiah Khan was mentally depressed at her funeral.

However, when she refuted his claims, the director said, “Tum chup hojao varna tumhe bhi injection deke sula dege (Shut up or else you will also be put to sleep forever using an injection).” Further accusing Bhatt of being a ‘mouthpiece’ of Bollywood mafia, Rabia Khan emphasised, “He is so pathetic that I have no words to express. He was intimidating when my daughter worked for him at the age of 16.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Faisal Khan says he wants to come out of brother Aamir Khan’s shadow who had earlier called him ‘mentally ill’

OpIndia Staff -
Faisal Khan said he will have to break out of his superstar brother's shadow and make his own decisions so that people recognise him as an individual
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Exclusive: Conversation that shows how Mumbai Police is trying to coerce witness into naming Republic TV in TRP scam

Nupur J Sharma -
While Hansa Research report and the FIR filed named India Today in TRP scam, in less than 24 hours, Mumbai Police had seemingly made up its mind that Republic TV was the culprit
Read more

Param Bir Singh now wants details of every purchase and expense made by Republic TV, even microphones, toilet papers, makeup and stationery

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
"This an overt attempt to harass a news organisation, infringe on its operations and bring back the Emergency-era way of functioning," Republic TV stated.

Bihar’s ‘lantern’ era has ended, those who made the state ‘Bimaru’ can not come back to power: PM Modi in Sasaram

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PM Narendra Modi addressed his first election rally at Biada Maidan in Sasaram days before Bihar polls.

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev suffers heart attack, admitted to Delhi hospital

Cricket OpIndia Staff -
Kapil Dev undergoes angioplasty surgery in Delhi after suffering a heart attack

Did French teacher Samuel Patty, who was beheaded by a migrant Islamist terrorist, attend a rally welcoming refugees to France? Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Images from a pro-refugee rally in UK used to claim that French teacher Samuel Patty had welcomed refugees in France

Recently Popular

News Reports

France: Charlie Hebdo cartoons projected on government building to express solidarity with deceased teacher who was beheaded by Islamic terrorist

OpIndia Staff -
Days after the barbaric beheading of teacher Samuel Paty on the streets of Paris by a terrorist for showing the cartoons of Prophet Mohammad to his students, support continues to pour in for the deceased teacher.
Read more
Social Media

Eros Now apologises for publishing vulgar Hinduphobic content on Navratri

OpIndia Staff -
After netizens outraged over vulgar posts on Navratri, Eros Now issued an apology.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Exclusive: Conversation that shows how Mumbai Police is trying to coerce witness into naming Republic TV in TRP scam

Nupur J Sharma -
While Hansa Research report and the FIR filed named India Today in TRP scam, in less than 24 hours, Mumbai Police had seemingly made up its mind that Republic TV was the culprit
Read more
News Reports

Lucknow: Jama Mazar caretaker ‘Kale Baba’ caught running sex racket, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The caretaker has allegedly confessed to police that he was sexually exploiting women and engaging them in illicit activities in the name of curing infertility and other ailments.
Read more
News Reports

Complaints filed against Eros Now and Arré for vulgar social media posts related to Navratri

OpIndia Staff -
Both Eros Now and Arre had published social media posts linking Navratri festival with sex and vulgarity
Read more
Crime

Remembering Lalu’s Jungle Raj in Bihar: When an IAS officer’s wife was raped for two years by an RJD leader

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -
During Lalu's Jungle Raj in Bihar, IAS Officer BB Vishwas's wife Chamba Biswas was raped for 2 years by RJD leader Mrityunjay Yadav
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

‘He supplies drugs and girls’: Estranged wife of Mahesh Bhatt’s nephew Luviena Lodh alleges harassment by nephew-uncle duo

OpIndia Staff -
Luviena Lodh said that Mahesh Bhatt is the don of the industry, and he controls everything that goes on in the film industry
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police registers FIR against the entire editorial team of Republic TV alleging incitement of disaffection among Mumbai police and defamation

OpIndia Staff -
FIR filed against the entire editorial team of the Republic TV for allegedly citing Hansa Research's report on the TRP scam case
Read more
News Reports

Dalit woman gang-raped in Jalore in Rajasthan, victim files case after the accused circulate a video of the act

OpIndia Staff -
The victim had reportedly taken her goats for grazing when she was gang-raped by three persons in Jalore in Rajasthan 4 months ago
Read more
News Reports

Tamil Nadu: Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan says Sanatana Dharma treats women as ‘sex workers’

OpIndia Staff -
"Women are basically created as prostitutes by God. All women are prostitutes as per Hindu Dharma, Manu Dharma. All women are prostitutes. This is what the Sanatana Dharma says", said the MP.
Read more
News Reports

139 villages in Gujarat set an example in preventing Coronavirus before the world with not a single positive case recorded so far

OpIndia Staff -
The people in these villages have been strictly following the Coronavirus guidelines by wearing masks and following social distancing.
Read more
News Reports

Kashmir: Two terrorists, Abid and Mehraj, surrender before the Indian army after the intervention of parents

OpIndia Staff -
When the presence of terrorists was confirmed, security forces called their parents to convince them to surrender
Read more
News Reports

Court extends judicial custody of Delhi riots accused Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid till November 20

OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid, arrested in n relation to the North-east Delhi riots case, will now remain in Tihar Jail until November 20.
Read more
News Reports

Faisal Khan says he wants to come out of brother Aamir Khan’s shadow who had earlier called him ‘mentally ill’

OpIndia Staff -
Faisal Khan said he will have to break out of his superstar brother's shadow and make his own decisions so that people recognise him as an individual
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Exclusive: Conversation that shows how Mumbai Police is trying to coerce witness into naming Republic TV in TRP scam

Nupur J Sharma -
While Hansa Research report and the FIR filed named India Today in TRP scam, in less than 24 hours, Mumbai Police had seemingly made up its mind that Republic TV was the culprit
Read more
News Reports

Hathras riot conspiracy case: STF teams begin probe in 3 locations, may interrogate arrested PFI members

OpIndia Staff -
The STF team is expected to file an application before the court seeking permission to interrogate the four PFI members.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
466,194FollowersFollow
18,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com