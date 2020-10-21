Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Arnab Goswami confronts Kamal Nath, demands apology for calling BJP’s Imarti Devi as ‘item’

Goswami’s questions on the controversy and mention of the fact that Kamal Nath has still not apologized for his blunder irked Nath. He started accusing him of operating from BJP headquarters.

Kamal Nath refuses to apologise for using derogatory term for Imarti Devi
Arnab Goswami confronted Kamal Nath on phone call for using the word 'item' for BJP leader (Image: The Hindu)
Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami confronted former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath over a phone call during a live debate on Tuesday for his sexist jibe at BJP leader Imarti Devi. During the program ‘The Debate’, when Arnab asked Kamal what he meant, he failed to elaborate and kept calling Goswami a BJP’s associate. Avoiding Arnab’s question on why did he refer to a woman leader by the term ‘item’, Kamal Nath kept diverting, continuously accusing Arnab of working from BJP headquarters.

Nath accused Arnab of working for BJP

Goswami’s questions on the controversy and mention of the fact that Kamal Nath has still not apologized for his blunder irked Nath. He started accusing him of operating from BJP headquarters. He also accused Goswami that he is scared as he kept on interrupting Kamal Nath. He said, “Why are you afraid to let me finish my sentence?”

Throughout the conversation, Kamal Nath seemed agitated. He even refused to acknowledge that using a derogatory term for a woman politician was inappropriate on his part.

Kamal Nath’s sexist jibe against woman leader

While addressing a rally in Dabra on 18th October for Madhya Pradesh by-elections, Nath used the word ‘item’ for BJP’s leader and MP Minister Imarti Devi. He said, “Suresh Raje is our candidate. He is a simple person. He is not like her. Why should I even take her name? You know her better than me. I should have warned you in advance. She is such an item”. Though he gave a conditional apology on Monday, he mentioned that ‘item’ is a very common word used in political circles. He also tried to accuse BJP of distracting people from the main issues.

Yesterday, Congress prince Rahul Gandhi had also stated that Kamal Nath’s behaviour was unfortunate and he should not have used such a term for an opposition politician. Kamal Nath, on the other hand, defended his act, and said that Rahul Gandhi probably failed to understand the context of the word he mentioned.

