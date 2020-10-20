Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath seems to be feeling no remorse for his sexist and misogynistic remark against Dalit BJP leader Imarti Devi. Despite being reprimanded by his party’s ex-chief Rahul Gandhi, Kamal Nath stuck to his guns and said that he will not apologise.

Insinuating that the Gandhi scion must not have understood the context in which he used the controversial term, Nath said “It is Rahul Gandhi’s opinion. I have already clarified the context in which I made that statement… Why should I apologise when I did not intend to insult anyone? If anyone felt insulted, I have already expressed regret,” reported ANI.

#WATCH It is Rahul Gandhi’s opinion. I have already clarified the context in which I made that statement… Why should I apologise when I did not intend to insult anyone? If anyone felt insulted, I have already expressed regret: Former MP CM Kamal Nath https://t.co/Io2z9b3Tiu pic.twitter.com/nfB8Eum4nH — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020

Kamal Nath’s statement came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rebuked the senior leader calling his comments unfortunate. “Kamal Nath ji is from my party but personally, I do not like the type of language that he used,” Gandhi said. “I do not appreciate it, regardless of who he is. It is unfortunate.”

A controversy had erupted after senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath in a political rally in Gwalior’s Dabra district on Sunday referred to Dalit leader from the BJP Imarti Devi as ‘item’.

“Wo kya hai… main uska naam kyun lun… aapko mujhe starak karna chahiye tha kya item hai… (Who is she… what’s her name? You all should have warned me… what an item!),” Kamal Nath said as the crowd of Congress supporters yelled Imarti Devi’s name.

Following Kamal Nath’s indecent misogynistic remark, BJP had lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against him. The Election Commission has sought a detailed report from the chief electoral officer of Madhya Pradesh on the matter, while the National Commission of Women also sought an explanation from Nath.

Despite all this, Kamal Nath had decided to brazen it out. Instead of tendering an apology, Kamal Nath has claimed that his comment was distorted to deviate public discourse from ‘main issues’ such as joblessness.