Friday, October 16, 2020
Home News Reports Bengaluru violence over FB post: Congress leader used groups of Muslims angry over CAA,...
CrimeNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Bengaluru violence over FB post: Congress leader used groups of Muslims angry over CAA, Ram Mandir to instigate violence, plans were hatched in May

Congress leader Sampath Raj had periodically mobilised these mobs to protest over issues such as CAA, NRC, triple talaq, Ram Mandir etc.

OpIndia Staff
CCB files chargesheet in Bengaluru Riots case
CCB files chargesheet in Bengaluru Riots case, named Congress's former Mayor Sampath Raj (Image: India Today)
17

The charge-sheet filed by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in connection with the Bengaluru riots case states that the Congress leader Sampath Raj joined hands with radical Islamic organisation such as SDPI to target his own party’s Dalit MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy.

According to the reports, the charge-sheet filed by the Bengaluru CCB said that members of the Muslim community were already upset over the issues of the Citizenship Amendment Act, triple talaq, NRC and Ram Mandir. The charge-sheet adds that the Congress leaders used these angry mobs to create unrest in DJ Halli and KG Halli areas on August 11 to settle political rivalry against their own party MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy.

The social media post allegedly put up by Congress Dalit MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy’s nephew P Naveen acted as a spark for the violence. The alleged post was against beliefs of the Muslim community, word of it spread among members of the community, which resulted in violent protests in the city on August 11, the charge-sheet says. It is pertinent to note that it was alleged at the time that P Naveen had used derogatory language against the Prophet of Islam.

“Using the social media post by Naveen, groups of people along with the sitting MLA’s political rivals spread contents of the post on their Whatsapp groups which went viral. Groups were mobilised quickly, they were instructed that their community should be protected and people like the MLA and his nephew should be taught a lesson for such acts,” the charge-sheet reads.

Shockingly, the Congress party leader Sampath Raj used this opportunity to settle his political rivalry against his own party MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy and joined hands with SDPI leaders to unleash violence on the streets of DJ Halli and KG Halli, the CCB charge-sheet accessed by Times Now reads.

Congress leaders instigated Muslim mobs, used their anger to target Dalit MLA

The charge-sheet accessed by Times Now reveals the Congress leaders Sampath Raj and another accused Congress leader Abdul Rakeeb Zakir were plotting against Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy for almost three months since May 2020. Reportedly, the Congress leaders were waiting for an opportunity to create an issue to direct Muslim community’s anger towards Murthy. 

Sampath Raj had periodically mobilised these mobs to protest over issues such CAA, NRC, triple talaq, Ram Mandir etc.

Congress leader Sampath Raj and his associates had hatched a plot and held a meeting with Muslim youths at Haseena Hall at DJ Halli. “To cause a commotion by instigating Muslims, some of the accused used to hold meetings often. They got an opportunity when Murthy’s nephew Naveen made an objectionable social media post,” states the charge-sheet according to a TNM report.

“They used the alleged social media post, made other wild allegations against pertaining to targetting of Muslims, to carry out the attack on his house. A mob led by A 14(Syed Naeem), 15 (Syed Imran) and 35(Mujahid Khan) went to the location and joined another group of people there. There was already a large mob were at the MLA’s house that is located barely 500 meters from the police station,” the charge-sheet filed by the CCB says.

The charge-sheet also reveals that Muslim mob had the intention to ‘murder’ Murthy even as the two Congress corporators were conspiring to ‘politically finish’ Murthy.

Reportedly, Congress leaders Sampath Raj and Zakir coordinated the attacks and incited the Muslim mob to go on a rampage. The charge-sheet says that the duo had left their phones at their homes so that the police could not track them near the riots.

The investigating agency has named Congress corporators Sampath Raj and Zakir Hussain as accused number 51 and 52, respectively in the Bengaluru riots case. Earlier on Tuesday, the NIA also grilled two Congress MLAs from the city – Chamrajpet MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan and Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad in connection with the violence that erupted in the DJ Halli and KG Halli areas of Bengaluru on August 11.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

FIR filed against NDTV for spreading fake news about Tanishq store being ‘attacked by a mob’: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
FIR has been lodged against news channel NDTV for spreading fake news regarding a Tanishq showroom in Gandhidham being attacked by a 'mob' post the outrage against the brand's ad.
Read more
Media

Exclusive: Read the full story behind why Prasar Bharati decided to terminate its association with PTI and save Rs 10 crores annually

OpIndia Staff -
The Prasar Bharti has finally terminated its contract with the Press Trust of India (PTI).
Read more

Self-proclaimed ‘fact-checker’ thinks penalising communally sensitive fake news is a ‘misplaced priority’ simply because the channel that peddled it is NDTV

Media OpIndia Staff -
A prime example of just how delusional and bereft of morality the Left is was displayed today by Pratik Sinha, a self-proclaimed fact-checker and co-founder of AltNews.

Twitter locks Indian journalist’s account for sharing screenshots of NY Post article against Joe Biden that it did not want to be shared

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
The NY Post article that had shared details of Joe Biden's meeting with a top Burisma official was censored by Facebook and Twitter.

Those who brought us Kerala model of health have now come up with Bangladesh model of economy: How they are wrong, so, so wrong

Economy and Finance Abhishek Banerjee -
Doesn’t it also predict that India will see a GDP growth of 8.8% next year, making us the world’s fastest growing economy and India will easily pull ahead of Bangladesh in per capita GDP next year?

Retreat, Retreat! Howls Bollywood: Bollywood production houses change tunes, now say suit against ‘entire media’, not just Arnab Goswami

Media OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood production houses had filed a suit in the Delhi High Court to stop Arnab Goswami, Republic TV, Pradip Bhandari and Times Now from 'defaming' Bollywood.

Recently Popular

Media

Retreat, Retreat! Howls Bollywood: Bollywood production houses change tunes, now say suit against ‘entire media’, not just Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood production houses had filed a suit in the Delhi High Court to stop Arnab Goswami, Republic TV, Pradip Bhandari and Times Now from 'defaming' Bollywood.
Read more
Crime

Advocate Vibhor Anand arrested by Mumbai police a day after making allegations in Sushant Sigh Rajput and Disha Salian death cases

OpIndia Staff -
Despite court order prohibiting it, Vibhor Anand had named actor Arbaaz khan in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Sandip sends defamation notice to Republic TV and Arnab Goswami, seeks Rs.200 Cr in compensation

OpIndia Staff -
Sandip Singh has asked Republic TV and Arnab Goswami to remove all content against him from all platforms and apologise within 15 days.
Read more
News Reports

A day after Tanishq ad controversy, Titan stock prices drop by 2.58 per cent

OpIndia Staff -
Titan, which owns the Tanishq jewellery brand, did not fare too well at the stock market on Tuesday.
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat Home Minister orders ‘strict action’ against NDTV for fake news about attack on Tanishq showroom, directs to register a case

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV had today published a fake news claiming a Tanishq showroom in Gandhidham, Kutch, was under attack by an angry mob
Read more
News Reports

Journo with Independent shares fake, photoshopped tweet to defame columnist Shefali Vaidya, brazens it out even after being caught

OpIndia Staff -
Stuti Mishra shared fake tweet of Shefali Vaidya to imply that those calling to boycott Tanishq can’t afford products of the company
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Bengaluru violence over FB post: Congress leader used groups of Muslims angry over CAA, Ram Mandir to instigate violence, plans were hatched in May

OpIndia Staff -
The charge-sheet filed by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in connection with the Bengaluru riots case states that the Congress leader Sampath Raj joined hands with radical Islamic organisation such as SDPI to target his own party's Dalit MLA
Read more
News Reports

In 3.5 years of Yogi govt, Encephalitis deaths reduced by 95%, CM says it can be wiped out in another 2 years

OpIndia Staff -
The BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, which used to see 500-600 cases of hospitalization of children afflicted with Encephalitis in the month of August since the last 40 years, has now seen only 86 cases in August this year.
Read more
Media

Arnab Goswami sent another notice by Maharashtra Assembly to explain ‘derogatory comments’ against Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra Assembly has sent a second notice to Arnab Goswami for making derogatory comments against CM Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar
Read more
News Reports

Hathras Case: Eyewitness says victim was lying on the ground with injury marks on neck, mother and brother were standing nearby

OpIndia Staff -
Eye-witness in Hathras case says he had found victim's mother and brother standing as she lay screaming on ground on the day of the incident.
Read more
News Reports

FIR filed against NDTV for spreading fake news about Tanishq store being ‘attacked by a mob’: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
FIR has been lodged against news channel NDTV for spreading fake news regarding a Tanishq showroom in Gandhidham being attacked by a 'mob' post the outrage against the brand's ad.
Read more
News Reports

‘Neutral’ journalist Ravish Kumar’s brother becomes Congress candidate in Bihar elections, was accused of sexually exploiting a Dalit woman

OpIndia Staff -
A Dalit minor girl, a daughter of a former Congress leader, had named Brajesh Pandey and several others of sexually exploiting her over a period of time. The victim later reached a 'compromise' with the main accused in the case.
Read more
Media

Exclusive: Read the full story behind why Prasar Bharati decided to terminate its association with PTI and save Rs 10 crores annually

OpIndia Staff -
The Prasar Bharti has finally terminated its contract with the Press Trust of India (PTI).
Read more
News Reports

Centre challenges the jurisdiction of the Peace and Harmony Committee of the Delhi Legislative Assembly before the Supreme Court

OpIndia Staff -
Centre told SC that summons issued by Peace and Harmony Committee of Delhi Assembly to Facebook are invalid as it lacks jurisdiction
Read more
News Reports

PTI hides the identity of 3 Muslim men who gang-raped a minor girl and blackmailed her with the video of the act for one...

OpIndia Staff -
The names of three accused Fuzail, Farhan and Rizwan who had raped a minor girl was missing from PTI report carried by media houses
Read more
Crime

Advocate Vibhor Anand arrested by Mumbai police a day after making allegations in Sushant Sigh Rajput and Disha Salian death cases

OpIndia Staff -
Despite court order prohibiting it, Vibhor Anand had named actor Arbaaz khan in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
463,200FollowersFollow
18,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com