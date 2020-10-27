Bihar Assembly elections have reached an all time high. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the leaders of all political parties are busy campaigning for their respective parties. Each party is trying different tactics for to win. Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi in a series of tweets has accused Lalu Prasad Yadav of indulging in black magic and black magic in a bid to win.

Sushil Modi alleged that three years back, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav had indulged in black magic in a bid to kill him.

उसी तांत्रिक ने विंध्याचल धाम( मिर्जापुर) में लालू प्रसाद से तांत्रिक पूजा करायी थी। वे तीन साल पहले मुझे मारने के लिए भी तंत्रिक अनुष्ठान करा चुके हैं। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) October 24, 2020

He also alleged that Lalu is so superstitious that on advice of a tantrik he gave up wearing white kurta.

He further alleged that back in 2005, Lalu put up a juju with black magic spell in a wall at the Bihar CM’s official residence so that no one else can stay on as the chief minister for long.

उसी आवास में रहते हुए मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार 15 साल से बिहार की सेवा कर रहे हैं और राज्य विकास की मंजिलें तय कर रहा है। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) October 24, 2020

However, Nitish Kumar has stayed in same residence and served the people for 15 years, Sushil Kumar Modi said. Sushil Kumar Modi further said that when PM Modi swore in as Prime Minister in 2014, Lalu had claimed that the ‘Godhuli’ muhurat for oathtaking was inauspicious and predicted that the government won’t complete the five-year term.

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने न केवल भारतीय राजनीति का परिदृश्य बदला, बल्कि भ्रष्टाचार-मुक्त सरकार चलायी, जनता को जन-धन खाते दिये, नौ करोड़ गरीबों को मुफ्त गैस कनेक्शन दिये और सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक से पाकिस्तान को मुँहतोड़ जवाब भी दिया। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) October 24, 2020

However, Lalu’s predictions had come wrong and not only the government lasted a full term, it worked hard for nation building and security.

तंत्र-मंत्र के अंधभक्त लालू प्रसाद जिस मोदी- सरकार के बीेच में गिरने के साथ देश में अस्थिरता की कुटिल कामना कर रहे थे, उसने विश्व में भारत का मान बढ़ाया और जनता के अपार समर्थन से शानदार वापसी भी की।

देवी-देवता किसी की कुटिल कामना को सफल नहीं बनाते। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) October 24, 2020

“Blinded by superstitions, Lalu was rooting for Modi government to fail and plunge the nation into instability. But the people of the country supported PM Modi and brought him back,” Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted.

He further revealed how in 2009 when Nitish Kumar had eaten a biscuit during the full solar eclipse, the superstitious Lalu had predicted a famine for Bihar.

2009 में पूर्ण सूर्य ग्रहण देखने तारेगना पहुँचे मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने जब ग्रहण के समय बिस्कुट खा लिये, तब अंधविश्वासी लालू प्रसाद ने कहा था कि इससे अकाल पड़ेगा।

इसके विपरीत बिहार में एनडीए शासन के दौरान कृषि पैदावार बढ़ी। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) October 24, 2020

However, contrary to that, under the NDA, the agriculture output has increased manifold in Bihar.

Sushil Kumar Modi said how since Lalu has no faith in the people he has resorted to black magic.

चारा घोटाला में सजायाफ्ता लालू प्रसाद बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के पहले रांची के केली बंगले में जेल मैन्युअल की धज्जी उड़ाते हुए नवमी के दिन तीन बकरों की बलि देने वाले हैं।

उन्हें आभास हो चुका है कि हाशिये पर पड़े कुछ दलों से गठबंधन और बड़बोले वादे पार्टी की नैया पार नहीं लगा सकते। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) October 24, 2020

He further revealed that ahead of Bihar assembly elections, Lalu is going to carry out animal sacrifice at Kelly Bungalow in Ranchi in violation of jail manual.

Bihar goes to vote in first phase of elections on 28th October, 2020. Second and third phase voting will take place on 3rd and 7th November. The results for the elections will be declared on 10th November 2020.