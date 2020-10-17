Saturday, October 17, 2020
Home News Reports Pradeep Bhandari comes out of Khar police station after 10 hours of questioning, says...
MediaNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Pradeep Bhandari comes out of Khar police station after 10 hours of questioning, says cops told him that they had ‘orders from the top’ to interrogate him

Bhandari also revealed that the police seized three mobile phones from him, and when protested, he was said that they had ‘orders from above’ to confiscate his phones

OpIndia Staff
Pradeep Bhandari
Pradeep Bhandari on Republic after his day long questioning by Mumbai police
216

After questioning Republic Consulting Editor Pradeep Bhandari for several hours, he was released from Khar police station by Mumbai police today. Talking to Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami moments after his release, Bhandari said that the police ignored the anticipatory bail granted to him by police and kept him illegally detained for 8 hours.

He was finally released by police after day-long questioning after Arnab Goswami sent several Republic reporters to question the police why Bhandari has been detained for so long. As at least five reporters kept questioning the police officials on live TV, Pradeep Bhandari was allowed to leave the police station.

Pradeep Bhandari said that when he asked for the Panchnama, the police refuse to give him the same. He had had arrived in Mumbai from Patna, where he was covering the upcoming assembly elections, following a summon by court. Bhandari said that in the garb of the summon Mumbai police resorted to custodial interrogation, which was a violation of court’s bail order.

Minutes before Bhandari came out of the police station, he tweeted that Mumbai police had attempted to arrest him, disregarding the bail order by police.

Bhandari also revealed that the police seized three mobile phones from him, and when protested, he was said that they had ‘orders from above’ to confiscate his phones. When he refused to unlock the phones, the police even called a tech expert to unlock the phones. He said that one of the phones belongs to his friend, but police refuse to give that phone also.

The journalist said that he was surrounded by police the entire day, and he was not even allowed to go to the bathroom or to have water. He said that he was kept inside a room without a fan for 10 hours, and when requested to come out for just 5 minutes break, he was not allowed, saying he can’t leave the room with his phones. When he said that he wanted to talk to his mother, they didn’t allow him, and several policemen surrounded him. His phones were kept by police while he was allowed to go.

He also revealed that police had pushed him and attempted to physically assaulted him minutes before his release, but the arrival of Republic reporters with cameras stopped the police from assaulting him.

A day after Pradeep Bhandari was granted an anticipatory bail against a non-bailable complaint, he was once again summoned by the Mumbai police to appear before the court on October 22. The Republic TV senior journalist wrote on Twitter that he is currently in Bihar, analysing the upcoming Assembly elections, and would be reaching the Khar Police Station today.

Pradip Bhandari had earlier slammed Mumbai PC Singh for partiality, working on the behest of his political masters and not respecting the police uniform. Following the embarrassment, the Mumbai police had upped its ante against the independent media network and summoned its consulting editor and journalist Pradeep Bhandari for questioning.

A complaint against Bhandari was registered at the Khar police station under Articles 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of IPC and 37(1), 135 of the Bombay Police Act, and he has been asked to appear for the investigation of the said crime.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Editor of Chinese propaganda machinery Global Times threatens India as Taiwan vows to have better ties with India

Shashank Bharadwaj -
The warm ties between Delhi and Taipei have now become a major strategic headache for Communist Party of China, who have been vehemently opposing any positive engagement between the two countries.
Read more
Fact-Check

Barabanki: How media and Rahul Gandhi attempted to create another Hathras using the rape of a Dalit girl but the identity of perpetrator foiled...

OpIndia Staff -
Politicians and the media attempted to create another Hathras over the Barabanki Rape by inserting a caste angle.
Read more

DCP investigating Republic TV in ‘TRP scam’ transferred to Traffic police but the story might not be as simple: Here is what we know

News Reports Nupur J Sharma -
TRP scam in which, while all evidence pointed towards India Today, the Mumbai Police has been adamant in naming Republic TV, has not been without its twists.

Marathi channel Loksatta censured by Press Council of India for publishing a fake story about the State of Unity

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PCI Inquiry Committee found that claims made by Loksatta were 'absolutely incorrect' and 'figment of imagination by the newspaper'.

Global Hunger Index Rank 2020: India improves from rank 102 in 2019 to 94 in 2020: Read details

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
The Global Hunger Index report for the year 2020 has been released and India has shown remarkable improvement in the Index

Rahul Gandhi denied permission to virtually inaugurate school in Wayanad by Kerala administration

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kerala govt has denied permission to Congress scion Rahul Gandhi to attend the online inauguration of a school building in Wayanad

Recently Popular

Media

Retreat, Retreat! Howls Bollywood: Bollywood production houses change tunes, now say suit against ‘entire media’, not just Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood production houses had filed a suit in the Delhi High Court to stop Arnab Goswami, Republic TV, Pradip Bhandari and Times Now from 'defaming' Bollywood.
Read more
News Reports

After Tanishq Love Jihad ad, Tata Cliq releases ad denigrating Hinduism, calls Yoga ‘boring’ while promoting Christian e-marriages

OpIndia Staff -
The ad was uploaded to the YouTube channel of Tata Cliq on the 14th of October, two days after the Tanishq ad was pulled down.
Read more
News Reports

Kashmiri Muslim woman called ‘terrorist’ by her landlady in Delhi? Read the full story that tells you exactly what happened

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Videos show that Noor Bhat was threatening landlady for asking to pay rent & bills, no proof that she was assaulted & called terrorist
Read more
Satire

Republic TV pays NDTV anchor Sanket ₹500 to watch Republic, claims report, top officials claim it was tutorial on how to run a successful...

K Bhattacharjee -
'Eminent' NDTV news anchor Sanket Upadhyay posted pictures of the channel's newsroom on social media on Friday.
Read more
Crime

Advocate Vibhor Anand arrested by Mumbai police a day after allegedly spreading fake news in Sushant Sigh Rajput and Disha Salian death cases

OpIndia Staff -
Despite court order prohibiting it, Vibhor Anand had named actor Arbaaz khan in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Read more
News Reports

Teacher beheaded amidst chants of ‘Allahu Akbar’ in Paris, gunned down terrorist had posted pictures of severed head on SM: Here are full details

OpIndia Staff -
Paris beheading comes as a grim reminder of Charlie Hebdo massacre where Islamic terrorists had gunned down 12 people in their officers for publishing cartoons of Prophet Muhammad
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Gujarat: Cow offered as bait to a lion for filming illegal show in Gir, five detained after video goes viral, main accused Mayuddin Kadri...

OpIndia Staff -
Forest officers confirmed that such shows are probably organized regularly in the Gir, Gujarat in return for a hefty sum of money
Read more
News Reports

Pradeep Bhandari comes out of Khar police station after 10 hours of questioning, says cops told him that they had ‘orders from the top’...

OpIndia Staff -
Pradeep Bhandari said that Mumbai police violated court's bail order by his day-long custodial interrogation at Khar Police staion
Read more
World

‘Russia! Russia! Russia!’: Democrat Senator blames Russia for Joe Biden corruption, claims Hunter emails are Russian propaganda

OpIndia Staff -
Democrat Senator from Connecticut, Chris Murphy, has declared that the Hunter Biden emails are Russian propaganda.
Read more
News Reports

UP: Man shot dead following clash over allocation of ration shops in front of police, Police to invoke NSA, Gangster act against accused

OpIndia Staff -
Jai Prakash was shot dead at a meeting attended by police officials and district administration officials in Balia
Read more
Media

Journalist Pradeep Bhandari surrounded by Mumbai Police, assaulted and detained illegally: Republic TV

OpIndia Staff -
Pradeep Bhandari was encircled physically by the Mumbai Police and has been detained illegally, Republic TV has reported.
Read more
News Reports

Islamic clerics say Tanishq ad is far from reality as the depiction of Muslim families celebrating polytheist practices is not allowed in Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Islamic clerics say that Muslim families are not allowed to practice Hindu customs as depicted by the controversial Tanishq advertisement
Read more
News Reports

Delhi High Court Bar Association members receive threat calls after panel condemns Andhra Pradesh CM’s allegations against Justice Ramana

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi High Court Bar Association had passed a unanimous resolution condemning the “ill-founded letter” written by Andhra CM Jagan Reddy
Read more
Media

Meet ‘Journalist’ Seema Mustafa: The first elected president of Editors Guild of India who replaces Shekhar Gupta

OpIndia Staff -
Seema Mustafa, Sanjay Kapoor and Anant Nath elected president, general secretary and treasurer of the Editors Guild of India.
Read more
News Reports

Bihar tops the list of central Indian states in providing its rural population with access to tap water

OpIndia Staff -
By 2021, Bihar will have achieved its target of providing access to 100 per cent of its rural households with tap water connection
Read more
World

Editor of Chinese propaganda machinery Global Times threatens India as Taiwan vows to have better ties with India

Shashank Bharadwaj -
The warm ties between Delhi and Taipei have now become a major strategic headache for Communist Party of China, who have been vehemently opposing any positive engagement between the two countries.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
463,627FollowersFollow
18,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com