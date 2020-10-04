Sunday, October 4, 2020
Home Opinions Bhatta Parsaul to Hathras, Congress continues to use the same script to launch Gandhi...
Editor's picksFeaturedOpinionsPolitics
Updated:

Bhatta Parsaul to Hathras, Congress continues to use the same script to launch Gandhi siblings

Now with elections coming up in UP again, Congress has made the same play again, to push Gandhi siblings as the face of a protest after a human tragedy in a part of Uttar Pradesh.

Sandeep Kadian
111

When the outrage over Hathras rape case started growing, a “journalist” called it a God given opportunity to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of UP elections in around 18 months time. When I read that, I got a sense of Deja Vu, because I distinctly remember several occasions when Gandhi siblings have tried to utilize these “God given” opportunities in Uttar Pradesh to launch their political careers, to little effect so far.

Back in May 2011, the villagers of Bhatta Parsaul in Greater Noida kidnapped 3 officials of Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation while protesting against the land acquisition by the state, though the state of UP Roadways buses would have been a more worthy cause to kidnap those particular officials. Anyway, UP Police went in to rescue those officials (because in real life, Kundan from Raanjhnaa can’t just talk his way to their release), it resulted in a gun battle and 4 people were killed. Following the violence, several villagers were arrested, entry to the village was sealed and hundreds of policemen were deployed in the area.

Congress sensed a “God given opportunity” to launch Rahul Gandhi as a serious politician ahead of UP elections in 10 months time. Till then, Rahul Gandhi was trying to connect to the masses by trying to do things they imagined common people do, spending night with a tribal family, traveling in a train, watching a cricket match etc etc etc, but this was the big moment, to push him as the serious face who will lead Congress to win in Uttar Pradesh, and subsequently in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, that was the plan anyway.

Even though the entrance to the village was sealed, Rahul Gandhi managed to reach there on a motorcycle, to stand in solidarity with the villagers. All sorts of allegations were made regarding the murder of the famrers, rapes of women, and a heap of ash was allegedly found, where murdered farmers were burned. The journalists pushed the young politician as the messiah of the farmers, everything he said was reported without any basic fact-check, subsequently all the allegations were found baseless and even Rahul Gandhi backtracked on his remarks, saying he was misquoted, something that somehow always keeps happening to politicians.

Anyhow, the publicity Rahul Gandhi got during the incident helped Congress a lot in the elections that followed these protests, and Congress moved from 4th position in 2007, to 4th position in 2012, though they did make a gain of 6 seats and 3% vote share, so the plan can be considered slightly more successful than Bhalla-Robert plans in Andaz Apna Apna.

Now since the plan to launch Rahul as a serious politician through Bhatta Parsaul worked so well, Congress decided to use the same script for his sister Priyanka. After years of “Barsaati Mendhak” politics, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra decided to enter politics full time ahead of 2019 elections and ever since then, it has been very clear that Congress is targeting 2022 UP elections to catapult her to the status of serious national leader (Contrary to what family beat journalists say about her nose, nobody considers her a political heavyweight right now).

The first attempt to use a tragedy to her political advantage was made in Sonbhadra in July 2019, just a couple of months after the General elections. In a horrific incident over land dispute, 10 tribal persons were shot dead by Gujjars in the village of Ubha in Sonbhadra district. Land mafia, rampant in Sonbhadra for decades, shot dead the Gond tribals claiming ownership over the land they had cultivated for years. Immediately after the massacre, Priyanka Ji was sent to Ubha village, to question the UP Government’s inaction in the case, even though dozens were arrested in the case by then, the charge sheet eventually named 51 people.

Few months later, came the next tragedy tourism visit, to Unnao, after the case of rape and murder of a 23 years old. With the nation still outraged over Hyderabad rape and murder case and subsequent encounter, this was the perfect time to capitalize on a “God-given opportunity” as that journalist put it. This time, Priyanka Ji was already in Lucknow for a visit, and could quickly head to Unnao to meet the family of the girl who had been killed.

Now with elections coming up in UP again, Congress has made the same play again, to push Gandhi siblings as the face of a protest after a human tragedy in a part of Uttar Pradesh. Will they be more successful this time, or will they again jump from 4th to 4th, we wait and find out in 18 months’ time.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Sandeep Kadian
Sports, Satire, Politics, Golgappa.

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Bhatta Parsaul to Hathras, Congress continues to use the same script to launch Gandhi siblings

Sandeep Kadian -
Like the Hathras case, Congress has used multiple tragic events in past in an attempt to launch & re-launce Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi
Read more
Media

Times Group’s tabloid Ahmedabad Mirror fakes an interview with Gujarat BJP President CR Paatil, Editor denies allegations

OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Paatil called out the fictional 'interview' where the tabloid's Congress-friendly Editor herself had taken the byline.
Read more

Hathras case: How the Darbari media is helping the Bunty-Babli of politics to revive their career

Opinions shehzadJaiHind -
Hathras is not about Bharat ki Beṭi anymore but about a political Beta-Beṭi or Bunty and Babli as I call them.

‘Jism ki garmi’: How Hindi film industry disregarded consent and normalised rape and molestation over the years

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
The Hindi film industry has, knowingly or unknowingly, convinced a generation of people that rape is normal when done in light of 'greater good'.

Hathras victim needs justice, but not with lies and propaganda – here is why Wire’s report claiming medical report confirms rape is wrong

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
The Wire attributes the comments of Hathras victim to doctors to claim that there is medical and forensic evidence of rape in the case

Uttar Pradesh: Police arrests Congress leader Nizam Malik for announcing bounty on the head of Hathras case accused

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Nizam Malik was heard saying whoever brings the head of the four accused in Hathras case, the community will give them Rs 1 crore

Recently Popular

News Reports

Hathras case leaked audio: India Today journalist pesters brother of victim for a confession video of father saying ‘there is pressure from administration’

OpIndia Staff -
A lot of misinformation is being spread regarding the Hathras Case in the mainstream media.
Read more
News Reports

Arnab Goswami and Republic TV bag 77% viewership for primetime, read what Rajdeep Sardesai and NDTV manage to garner

OpIndia Staff -
9 pm show by Arnab Goswami on Republic TV had 77% share, while Rajdeep Sardesai's show had 7%, and NDTV 1.3% share for that slot
Read more
Crime

Hathras gang rape: Victim cremated, accused arrested. All you need to know about the case

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had a telephonic conversation with PM Modi regarding the incident and said that a special team has been formed to probe into the incident. The team will submit the report in next seven days.
Read more
Media

India Today panics after Hathras Tapes, admits authenticity of the conversation where their journalist was pestering victim’s family to allege ‘pressure’

OpIndia Staff -
India Today took to Twitter to release an "Important and Urgent" statement where they admitted the authenticity of the Hathras tapes.
Read more
Politics

Congress shares video of Rahul Gandhi laughing his way to cash in on ‘god given opportunity’ in Hathras, allegedly, to express solidarity with family

OpIndia Staff -
Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are on their way to meet the family of the Hathras gang rape victim.
Read more
News Reports

India Today does u-turn after their journalist was exposed in Hathras tape? Now says one accused was not in the village during incident

OpIndia Staff -
A day after Hathras Tapes, India Today seems to have done a u-turn in the case and is now saying that one accused was not in the village during incident
Read more

Latest News

Opinions

Bhatta Parsaul to Hathras, Congress continues to use the same script to launch Gandhi siblings

Sandeep Kadian -
Like the Hathras case, Congress has used multiple tragic events in past in an attempt to launch & re-launce Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi
Read more
News Reports

Paytm and other Indian tech companies mull steps to take on Google over alleged ‘unfair practices’: Report

OpIndia Staff -
PayTm and other Indian startups are coming together to take on global tech giant Google for alleged unfair practices.
Read more
News Reports

Yogi Adityanath says opposition is trying to stroke communal riots using Hathras case after police file FIR alleging criminal conspiracy to incite violence

OpIndia Staff -
UP police have filed an FIR alleging criminal conspiracy to incite violence in the state using the Hathras case
Read more
News Reports

“Why nobody has made a bomb to kill Narendra Modi?” former Madhya Pradesh MLA openly calls for Prime Minister’s assassination

OpIndia Staff -
Gondvana Gantantra party leader asked why bullet and bomb were available to kill Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi but not for PM Modi
Read more
Media

Journalist working with Shekhar Gupta’s The Print appears in Pak website: Writes ‘upper-caste’ Hindus think they have right to rape Dalits

K Bhattacharjee -
Shivam Vij, employee at Shekhar Gupta's The Print, has authored an article that has been published on Dawn, a Pakistani news outlet.
Read more
News Reports

Actress Mishti Mukherjee dies of kidney failure, Keto diet cited as the reason

OpIndia Staff -
A representative of actress Mishti Mukherjee said that she died due to kidney ailment which was caused by Keto diet she was following
Read more
Media

Times Group’s tabloid Ahmedabad Mirror fakes an interview with Gujarat BJP President CR Paatil, Editor denies allegations

OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Paatil called out the fictional 'interview' where the tabloid's Congress-friendly Editor herself had taken the byline.
Read more
Opinions

Hathras case: How the Darbari media is helping the Bunty-Babli of politics to revive their career

shehzadJaiHind -
Hathras is not about Bharat ki Beṭi anymore but about a political Beta-Beṭi or Bunty and Babli as I call them.
Read more
News Reports

Balrampur rape case: Post-mortem reveals that victim died due to profuse bleeding, senior officials visit family

OpIndia Staff -
Balrampur rape victim had suffered injuries to her liver and intestine, thereby leading to profuse bleeding and eventual death
Read more
News Reports

Hathras Case: The flip-flop of the victim’s family over the choice of investigation agencies

OpIndia Staff -
While the family of Hathras victim demanded CBI probe earlier, they made a U-turn after the case was given to CBI by UP govt
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,698FansLike
458,227FollowersFollow
17,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com