Hyderabad woman assaulted by neighbour ‘Yesu’ for doing puja in a temple: Read details

On Friday, a 29-year-old woman in Hyderabad was assaulted by her Christian neighbour for performing puja and playing bhajans in a temple inside her residence.

An argument broke out between two neighbours in Attapur area, Hyderabad over the issue of a Hindu family performing puja over loudspeakers. The 29-year-old woman Kavita and her mother were attacked by her Christian neighbour identified as Yesu, who hit them with iron rods causing a head injury to Kavita.

According to the police, Kavita, a resident of Rajendra Nagar in Hyderabad, used to perform puja at Tulja Bhavani temple inside her residence every day. As she performed puja, the 29-year-old lady played devotional songs.

The police said that Kavita played bhajans while performing Puja had resulted in a spat with her neighbour. A police officer added that other people in the locality too had issues with Kavita playing prayers on loudspeakers.

Speaking to OpIndia, the Hyderabad police said that the people in the locality had flagged the issue to the police. A police patrolling team had visited Kavita’s residence and asked the woman to not use loudspeakers.

Following the complaint, an argument broke out between the woman and her neighbour Yesu over the issue of the loudspeaker. Yesu, along with his family stormed into Kavita’s residence and attacked their family with iron rods causing injuries to her head.

It is a pre-planned attack, neighbour did not want us to perform Puja, says Kavita

Meanwhile, the victim Kavitha stated that her neighbour had a long-standing problem with them and had always raised objections against their family performing puja inside their own residence. Kavita said that the attack against us was a pre-planned as she alleged that their Christian neighbour was conspiring against them for over a year now.

The victim said that Yesu along with his father and mother not only thrashed her but also her 55-year-old mother. She added that the neighbour used to abuse them every day for performing puja and playing devotional songs.

“In the morning, while I was performing puja at my home, a neighbour along with his father and mother brutally thrashed me and my 55-year-old mother. I had to get nine stitches on my head. They intentionally quarrelled and started beating me later,” Kavitha, a resident of Panduragnagar said.

She was beaten up for performing Pooja & ringing the bell in temple in Hyderabad. Hindus in Hyderabad unite before it is too late, it was Bhagyalakshmi temple yesterday, Tuljabhavani temple today, it will be your home tomorrow. Telangana Govt. is hand in glove with these forces. pic.twitter.com/GIJNNVsz1U — Sumiran Komarraju (@Sumiran_KVS) October 9, 2020

Confirming the attacks, the police added that they have now registered a case against the neighbour for attacking the lady and said that they will arrest the culprit in the case. A case has been registered against Yesu at Rajendernagar police station.