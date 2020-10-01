Pakistan foreign ministry on Wednesday ‘condemned‘ the acquittal of 32 Ram Bhakts accused of planning a conspiracy to bring down the disputed structure referred to as ‘Babri Masjid’ in Ayodhya. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan accused the Supreme Court of India of giving a ‘wrong direction’ in the Ram Janmabhoomi verdict wherein the apex court gave the verdict in favour of the Ram Mandir.

Referring to the verdict as ‘partisan’, the Pakistan’s foreign ministry claimed that yesterday’s acquittal by the CBI court was even against the SC verdict that demolition was violation of law. The Pakistan foreign ministry, much like Indian ‘liberals’, seems to have wilfully misinterpreted the verdict. The CBI court said that the demolition was not a pre-planned conspiracy and was spontaneous. The CBI court did not deny the demolition.

Spreading further lies on the CAA, wherein India fast-tracks Indian citizenship to persecuted religious minorities in neighbouring Islamic countries, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, Pakistan accused India of ‘disenfranchising’ Muslims. Pakistan further toed the Indian ‘liberal’ line and accused India of carrying out ‘anti-Muslim’ agenda in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and claimed the BJP is trying to ‘change demographic structure’.

Pakistan echoes Indian liberals

This is not the first time Pakistan has spoken in the same language as Indian ‘liberals’. In June this year, Imran Khan had panicked after Indian government started issuing domicile certificates to residents of newly carved Union Territory Jammu & Kashmir. Similarly, soon after abrogation of Article 370 that made erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir an integral part of India, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed concern over violence in Kashmir despite repeated assertions by the Indian government that the situation in the Valley was peaceful. Pakistan picked up the statement to further their twisted narrative on the issue. Priyanka Gandhi, too, jumped on the matter. Significantly, she used the occasion of Eid to peddle her agenda.