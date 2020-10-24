Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three development projects in Gujarat on Saturday and congratulated the state for the “marvellous” work the state has done in the irrigation sector and stressed on the importance of conserving water. “All these three projects, which have commenced with the blessing of Goddess Ambika amidst the auspicious Navratri festival are symbols of Gujarat’s strength, devotion and health”, said the Prime Minister.

Inaugurating development works that will benefit Gujarat. #GujaratGrowthStory https://t.co/KgIqpv3SUd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2020

The launch of the three projects, namely Kisan Suryodaya Yojana for the farmers in Gujarat, the Paediatric Heart Hospital and the Girnar ropeway took place via video conferencing.

PM Narendra Modi launches Kisan Suryodaya Yojana

Calling it the new dawn of hope and development for the farmers of Gujarat, PM Modi launched the Kisan Suryodaya Yojana. Under this scheme, farmers will be able to avail power supply from 5 AM to 9 PM.

किसानों को रात के बजाय जब सुबह यानि 5 बजे से लेकर रात 9 बजे के दौरान Three Phase बिजली मिलेगी, तो ये नया सवेरा ही तो है।



मैं गुजरात सरकार को बधाई दूंगा कि बाकी व्यवस्थाओं को प्रभावित किए बिना, ट्रांसमिशन की बिल्कुल नई कैपेसिटी तैयार करके ये काम किया जा रहा है: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 24, 2020

The state government has allocated a budget of Rs 3,500 crores for installing transmission infrastructure under this scheme by 2023. The Vijay Rupani government has included Dahod, Patan, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, Kheda, Tapi, Valsad, Anand and Gir-Somnath under the scheme for 2020-21 and the remaining districts will be covered in a phase-wise manner by 2022-23.

Over 234 ’66-Kilowatt’ transmission lines, with a total length of 3,490 circuit kilometres (CKM) will be established as part of the project in addition to 220 KV substations.

“Under this scheme, the Gujarat govt would lay about three and a half thousand circuit kilometres (CKM) of new transmission lines in the next 2-3 years. I have been told that this scheme will also be implemented in more than a thousand villages in the coming days. More of these villages are in the tribal-dominated areas, said PM Modi.

इस योजना के तहत अगले 2-3 वर्षों में लगभग साढ़े 3 हज़ार सर्किट किलोमीटर नई ट्रांसमिशन लाइनों को बिछाने का काम किया जाएगा।



मुझे बताया गया है कि आने वाले कुछ दिनों तक हज़ार से ज्यादा गांवों में ये योजना लागू भी हो जाएगी।इनमें भी ज्यादा गांव आदिवासी बाहुल्य इलाकों में हैं: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 24, 2020

He congratulated the Gujarat government for readying a completely new transmission infrastructure, without disturbing any other services. “Farmers will get a day-time power supply. Those who know about agriculture are aware that farmers get electricity only at night. But now this will change for Gujarat farmers. But there should be more focus to save water. One drop, more crop should be our mantra. If we waste water as we will be getting water throughout the day, then the purpose will be defeated,” the Prime Minister said. The rest of the districts will be brought under the ambit of this project in a phased approach by 2022-23.

Hospital to become the biggest single super speciality cardiac teaching institute in the country and one of the biggest single super speciality cardiac hospitals in the world: PM Modi

Inaugurating the second project, which is Paediatric Heart Hospital attached with UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, the Prime Minister said that in the last two decades, Gujarat has done unprecedented work in the field of health. Whether it is a network of modern hospitals or medical colleges, huge work has been done to connect every village with better health facilities, said the Prime Minister.

बीते दो दशकों में गुजरात ने आरोग्य के क्षेत्र में अभूतपूर्व काम किया है।



चाहे वो आधुनिक अस्पतालों का नेटवर्क हो, मेडिकल कॉलेज हों, गांव-गांव को बेहतर स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं से जोड़ने का बहुत बड़ा काम किया गया है: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 24, 2020

It is believed that after the completion of the expansion project, the Institute will become the biggest single super speciality cardiac teaching institute in the country and one of the biggest single super speciality cardiac hospitals in the world. The institute which is undergoing expansion at the cost of Rs 470 crores, will have 1251 beds which are almost three time its present capacity of 451 beds.

“Nowadays children are also affected by heart disease. This hospital will cater to not only Gujarat but also to the rest of India,” the Prime Minister mentioned, furthering that almost 21 lakh people of Gujarat have received free treatment under Ayushman Bharat scheme and more than 125 hundred public health centers offering cheap medicines have opened in Gujarat. This he said ensured almost Rs 100 crore saving for the common patients over the years.

आयुष्मान भारत योजना के तहत गुजरात के 21 लाख लोगों को मुफ्त इलाज मिला है।



सस्ती दवाइयां देने वाले सवा 5 सौ से ज्यादा जनऔषधि केंद्र गुजरात में खुल चुके हैं।



इसमें से लगभग 100 करोड़ रुपए की बचत गुजरात के सामान्य मरीज़ों को भी हुई है: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 24, 2020

PM Narendra Modi launched the Girnar ropeway being built in Mount-Girnar in Gujarat

Furthermore, a 2.3 km long ropeway has been built in Mount-Girnar, which aims to facilitate 5-6 lakh people every year. “The project was stalled for years. This will create employment opportunities for youth”, said the PM furthering that this endeavour would act as a milestone, which would place Gujarat on the global tourism map. This ropeway would provide a scenic view of the lush green beauty surrounding the Girnar mountain. “Once we provide ease-of-living and ease-of-travelling to tourists and devotees, we will be able to convert several circuits in Gujarat global tourist spots,” opined the Prime Minister.

There will be 25-30 cabins, with a capacity of eight people per cabin and a distance of 2.3 km will now be covered in just 7.5 minutes through the ropeway.

Girnar is a group of mountains in the Junagadh district and is considered older than the Himalayas. The Girnar Mountain and its range are considered an important pilgrimage site for Hindus.