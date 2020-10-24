Saturday, October 24, 2020
Home News Reports PM Narendra Modi inaugurates three key projects in Gujarat, calls it a symbol of...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates three key projects in Gujarat, calls it a symbol of strength, devotion and health

The launch of the three projects, namely Kisan Suryodaya Yojana for the farmers in Gujarat, the Paediatric Heart Hospital and the Girnar ropeway took place via video conferencing.

OpIndia Staff
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates three key projects in Gujarat, source: India.com
38

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three development projects in Gujarat on Saturday and congratulated the state for the “marvellous” work the state has done in the irrigation sector and stressed on the importance of conserving water. “All these three projects, which have commenced with the blessing of Goddess Ambika amidst the auspicious Navratri festival are symbols of Gujarat’s strength, devotion and health”, said the Prime Minister.

The launch of the three projects, namely Kisan Suryodaya Yojana for the farmers in Gujarat, the Paediatric Heart Hospital and the Girnar ropeway took place via video conferencing.

PM Narendra Modi launches Kisan Suryodaya Yojana

Calling it the new dawn of hope and development for the farmers of Gujarat, PM Modi launched the Kisan Suryodaya Yojana. Under this scheme, farmers will be able to avail power supply from 5 AM to 9 PM.

The state government has allocated a budget of Rs 3,500 crores for installing transmission infrastructure under this scheme by 2023. The Vijay Rupani government has included Dahod, Patan, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, Kheda, Tapi, Valsad, Anand and Gir-Somnath under the scheme for 2020-21 and the remaining districts will be covered in a phase-wise manner by 2022-23.

Over 234 ’66-Kilowatt’ transmission lines, with a total length of 3,490 circuit kilometres (CKM) will be established as part of the project in addition to 220 KV substations.

“Under this scheme, the Gujarat govt would lay about three and a half thousand circuit kilometres (CKM) of new transmission lines in the next 2-3 years. I have been told that this scheme will also be implemented in more than a thousand villages in the coming days. More of these villages are in the tribal-dominated areas, said PM Modi.

He congratulated the Gujarat government for readying a completely new transmission infrastructure, without disturbing any other services. “Farmers will get a day-time power supply. Those who know about agriculture are aware that farmers get electricity only at night. But now this will change for Gujarat farmers. But there should be more focus to save water. One drop, more crop should be our mantra. If we waste water as we will be getting water throughout the day, then the purpose will be defeated,” the Prime Minister said. The rest of the districts will be brought under the ambit of this project in a phased approach by 2022-23.

Hospital to become the biggest single super speciality cardiac teaching institute in the country and one of the biggest single super speciality cardiac hospitals in the world: PM Modi

Inaugurating the second project, which is Paediatric Heart Hospital attached with UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, the Prime Minister said that in the last two decades, Gujarat has done unprecedented work in the field of health. Whether it is a network of modern hospitals or medical colleges, huge work has been done to connect every village with better health facilities, said the Prime Minister.

It is believed that after the completion of the expansion project, the Institute will become the biggest single super speciality cardiac teaching institute in the country and one of the biggest single super speciality cardiac hospitals in the world. The institute which is undergoing expansion at the cost of Rs 470 crores, will have 1251 beds which are almost three time its present capacity of 451 beds.

“Nowadays children are also affected by heart disease. This hospital will cater to not only Gujarat but also to the rest of India,” the Prime Minister mentioned, furthering that almost 21 lakh people of Gujarat have received free treatment under Ayushman Bharat scheme and more than 125 hundred public health centers offering cheap medicines have opened in Gujarat. This he said ensured almost Rs 100 crore saving for the common patients over the years.

PM Narendra Modi launched the Girnar ropeway being built in Mount-Girnar in Gujarat

Furthermore, a 2.3 km long ropeway has been built in Mount-Girnar, which aims to facilitate 5-6 lakh people every year. “The project was stalled for years. This will create employment opportunities for youth”, said the PM furthering that this endeavour would act as a milestone, which would place Gujarat on the global tourism map. This ropeway would provide a scenic view of the lush green beauty surrounding the Girnar mountain. “Once we provide ease-of-living and ease-of-travelling to tourists and devotees, we will be able to convert several circuits in Gujarat global tourist spots,” opined the Prime Minister.

There will be 25-30 cabins, with a capacity of eight people per cabin and a distance of 2.3 km will now be covered in just 7.5 minutes through the ropeway.

Girnar is a group of mountains in the Junagadh district and is considered older than the Himalayas. The Girnar Mountain and its range are considered an important pilgrimage site for Hindus.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Encounter specialist’ cop facing murder charges and reinstated by Param Bir Singh had joined Shiv Sena

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze, Pradeep Sharma, who were both 'encounter specialist' cops facing murder charges, were close to Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh
Read more
News Reports

Radio Mirchi RJ finds space with radical preacher Zakir Naik as she waters down terms like ‘Kafir’ and ‘Jihad’

OpIndia Staff -
A video featuring Radio Mirchi RJ Sayema is doing rounds on the internet in which she was seen normalising anti-Hindu bigotry by legitimising the usage of radical Islamic terms as 'Kafir' and 'Jihad'.
Read more

Pune: Police tricks caretaker-turned-thief into arrest through romantic social media chats

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pune Police created a fake Facebook account posing as a "woman" and lured the thief into meeting him at a place where the police officials arrested him

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti refuses to unfurl the Indian flag, BJP demands arrest for her seditious remarks

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In her first press conference after being released from her 14-month detention, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti denounced the Indian flag and pegged for the restoration of Article 370

After Twitter, Amazon’s Alexa now claims Jammu and Kashmir is part of China, netizens fume

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, Alexa uses a machine-learning algorithm and more than a dozen 'question-answer techniques' to determine the best response to a user query.

‘Kale Baba’ aka Nasir caught sexually exploiting women in Lucknow, Times of India gives it a Hindu spin by calling the accused as ‘Tantrik’

Media OpIndia Staff -
The Times of India on Saturday attempted to give a Hindu spin to a crime perpetrated by an Islamic cleric, who is an accused in the sex racket, by referring to him as a 'Tantrik'.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘He supplies drugs and girls’: Estranged wife of Mahesh Bhatt’s nephew Luviena Lodh alleges harassment by nephew-uncle duo

OpIndia Staff -
Luviena Lodh said that Mahesh Bhatt is the don of the industry, and he controls everything that goes on in the film industry
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Exclusive: Conversation that shows how Mumbai Police is trying to coerce witness into naming Republic TV in TRP scam

Nupur J Sharma -
While Hansa Research report and the FIR filed named India Today in TRP scam, in less than 24 hours, Mumbai Police had seemingly made up its mind that Republic TV was the culprit
Read more
News Reports

France: Charlie Hebdo cartoons projected on government building to express solidarity with deceased teacher who was beheaded by Islamic terrorist

OpIndia Staff -
Days after the barbaric beheading of teacher Samuel Paty on the streets of Paris by a terrorist for showing the cartoons of Prophet Mohammad to his students, support continues to pour in for the deceased teacher.
Read more
Entertainment

‘Jism ki garmi’: How Hindi film industry disregarded consent and normalised rape and molestation over the years

OpIndia Staff -
The Hindi film industry has, knowingly or unknowingly, convinced a generation of people that rape is normal when done in light of 'greater good'.
Read more
News Reports

Lucknow: Jama Mazar caretaker ‘Kale Baba’ caught running sex racket, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The caretaker has allegedly confessed to police that he was sexually exploiting women and engaging them in illicit activities in the name of curing infertility and other ailments.
Read more
News Reports

Complaints filed against Eros Now and Arré for vulgar social media posts related to Navratri

OpIndia Staff -
Both Eros Now and Arre had published social media posts linking Navratri festival with sex and vulgarity
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Sajjad Lone come together to form ‘Gupkar Alliance’, vow to restore articles 370, 35A and statehood in Jammu & Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
The in the Gupkar alliance seeks restoration of Articles 370 and 35A and also the statehood for Jammu and Kashmir
Read more
News Reports

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates three key projects in Gujarat, calls it a symbol of strength, devotion and health

OpIndia Staff -
PM Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated three development projects related to agriculture, tourism and health in Gujarat today
Read more
News Reports

Times of India hides identity of Dilbar Qureshi who posed as a Hindu man and kidnapped a minor Hindu girl in Delhi Love Jihad...

OpIndia Staff -
The Times of India report merely says that a 13-year old girl was kidnapped by a 25-year old man, hiding his identity completely
Read more
News Reports

Alt News selectively cites coronavirus statistics to criticise PM Modi alleging he used selective data

OpIndia Staff -
Alt News published an article alleging that PM Modi selectively cited coronavirus numbers to give a rosy picture of country’s fight against the pandemic
Read more
News Reports

Arvind Kejriwal remains non-committal on making coronavirus vaccine free in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
The reluctance of Arvind Kejriwal to clearly state the policy of his government on coronavirus vaccine in Delhi is puzzling.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai: Body of missing Coronavirus patient recovered after 14 days from the hospital bathroom

OpIndia Staff -
The TB+Coronavirus patient had gone missing om October 4, but his body was recovered 14 days later on 18th inside a toilet in the hospital
Read more
News Reports

Wife of UP police DIG who is member of the SIT formed in relation to Hathras case dies by suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Pushpa Prakash reportedly killed herself by hanging. The reason of suicide is not yet known.
Read more
News Reports

Finance ministry issues guidelines for interest waiver scheme during the lockdown period- Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The govt will pay the difference between simple and compound interest from March to August under compound interest waiver scheme
Read more
News Reports

‘Encounter specialist’ cop facing murder charges and reinstated by Param Bir Singh had joined Shiv Sena

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze, Pradeep Sharma, who were both 'encounter specialist' cops facing murder charges, were close to Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh
Read more
News Reports

US Presidential elections: YouTube overwhelmed with political ads, sees a shortage of advertising space

OpIndia Staff -
YouTube has received so many ads for the US presidential elections in the same states that it can't find enough space to place them
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
467,761FollowersFollow
19,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com