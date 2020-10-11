Taiwanese PM thanks India for celebrating National Taiwan Day

Overwhelmed by India’s celebration of Taiwan National Day on October 10, Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen and Foreign Ministry heaped praises on India for its gesture.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen stated, “Thank you to all of our dear friends in India for your well wishes on TaiwanNationalDay.” She further reiterated that both countries share the same values of freedom, democracy and human rights. “Together, we can take pride in safeguarding our shared values like freedom & human rights, & defending our democratic way of life. #namaste”

Besides the Taiwanese Prime Minister, the Foreign Ministry thanked India for the support and also took potshots at China. The Taiwan Foreign Ministry tweeted, “Hats off to friends from around the world this year, India in particular, for celebrating #TaiwanNationalDay. With your support, #Taiwan will definitely be more resilient in meeting challenges, especially those “Get Lost” types (China). JW”

Taiwan’s Foreign Minister of Taiwan Joseph Wu on Wednesday said that he hoped the Indian media would ask the Chinese mission to “get lost” after it has asked India to not refer to Taiwan as a nation.

BJP leader Tajinder Bagga leads the celebration of National Taiwan Day

The movement was spearheaded by BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, following which netizens too joined the celebration in defiance of Chinese diktat.

On the occasion of the Double Tenth day, also known as the National Day of the Republic of China, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga slammed the expansionist mindset of China. Hailing Taiwan as an independent country, the BJP leader put up a hoarding that read, “Taiwan – Happy National Day.” He placed the hoarding just outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi. Bagga had also posted the image of the hoarding on Twitter. Bagga’s offensive against the Chinese regime comes in the backdrop of the ongoing border standoff between India and China and the growing discontent among the Taiwanese people against China.

Taiwanese MP, citizens praises India’s fearlessness

The BJP leader’s tweet received an astounding response, with netizens appreciating him for his gesture. His tweet also caught the eye of sitting Taiwanese Member of Parliament (MP) Wang Ting-yu. While praising Indian friends for their fearlessness and determination, he tweeted, “Thank you to our Indian friends for the kind wishes! The people of Taiwan admire your spirit, your fearlessness and your determination to stand up for what is right.”

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga also received an overwhelming response from Taiwanese people. He took to Twitter to share pictures of the residents of Taiwan, holding pamphlets thanking him for his gesture. “10 October, Double Ten Day! Thank you Tajjinder pal Singh Bagga. From Taiwan”, a poster read.