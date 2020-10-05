On Monday, a Delhi Court remanded riot accused Umar Khalid to 14 days in judicial custody. The Metropolitan Magistrate Dev Saroha ordered his judicial remand in connection to the Delhi riots in the Khajuri Khas area. Khalid is one among 15 people who have been arrested for their role in instigating and carrying out riots in the Chand Bagh area of Delhi on February 24. He was produced before the Court, following the expiry of his 3-day judicial custody.

Umar Khalid seeks ‘adequate protection’, and other facilities

While hearing a plea by Khalid, seeking ‘adequate protection’ in jail, the Delhi court directed the prison authorities and the Jai Superintendent to take ‘precautions’ to ensure that the Delhi riot accused is not harmed. The plea was filed by him through his counsel Trideep Pais. Khalid had also sought permission to communicate with friends and family. He had also stated before the Court that he did not sign any argument or statement during his time in police custody.

Umar Khalid also sought permission to retain his eyeglasses, obtain non-academic books and reading material from outside. He also requested the Court to allow him to leave his prison cell early in the morning and not to be restricted within his cell for a longer duration. He sought permission to be locked only up at dusk as per the Delhi prison rules of 2018.

Umar Khalid seeks permission for private legal interviews

In his plea, Khalid asked the Court’s permission for two ‘legal interviews’ per week with his lawyer for 30 minutes. He had submitted that the meetings via video conferencing must be permitted in such a manner that it is beyond the ‘audible range’ of the prison authorities. He had also requested for headphones to maintain ‘privacy’ during the legal interviews and adequate facilities to share screen via Cisco Webex platform.

The court has asked the jail superintendent to provide the facilities as specified in the jail manual.

Alleged Role in Delhi Riots

Khalid was arrested by the police September 14 for his alleged involvement in the horrific Northeast Delhi riots. He was summoned by the police for investigation and was later arrested. In a charge sheet filed by the Delhi police and admitted by the court, it is alleged that Khalid had hatched the conspiracy of the anti-Hindu Delhi riots along with his friends during the visit of the US President Trump to India. Khalid had allegedly met the former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain and another accused Khalid Saifi to assure logistical support during the riots through his contacts in the PFI.