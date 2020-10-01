Accused in Delhi anti-Hindu riots, Umar Khalid arrested by the crime branch in another FIR related to the violence

Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid has been arrested by the crime branch over his involvement in the February anti-Hindu Delhi riots that left several dead and injured. According to ANI, the former JNU student has been remanded in three-day custody. This is the second FIR under which Umar Khalid has been formally arrested. This FIR was registered on 25th February 2020 and investigated the violence in the Khajuri Khas area of north-east Delhi.

Former JNU student Umar Khalid (in file pic) has been arrested by the Crime Branch in connection with his alleged role in the violence of Northeast Delhi. He has been remanded to 3-day custody. pic.twitter.com/mIbum9sgkS — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2020

Umar Khalid is an accused in the anti-Hindu Delhi riots and has been arrested for provided logistical support for the riots and being one of the main masterminds of the riots.

According to sources, Umar Khalid has been arrested in FIR No. 101/2020. This FIR pertains to Tahir Hussain and the violence at Chand Bagh, however, there is no confirmation about this yet.

Delhi Court sends Umar Khalid to judicial custody till October 22

Prior to this, on September 24, Umar Khalid has been sent to judicial custody till October 22 by a Delhi court. In the first FIR 59, along with other charges, the stringent the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) had also been invoked by the Special Cell of Delhi police which booked Khalid in relation to the riots that had taken place in Northeast Delhi.

On September 21, a Delhi court had rejected Khalid’s plea in which he had requested the court to be allowed to meet his family. His request was opposed by the Investigating Officer who had said that Khalid was non-cooperative during the investigation and that he might hinder the investigation process of set free.

Role in Delhi Riots

Khalid was arrested by the police September 14 for his alleged involvement in the horrific Northeast Delhi riots. He was summoned by the police for investigation and was later arrested. In a charge sheet filed by the Delhi police and admitted by the court, it is alleged that Khalid had hatched the conspiracy of the anti-Hindu Delhi riots along with his friends during the visit of the US President Trump to India. Khalid had allegedly met the former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain and another accused Khalid Saifi to assure logistical support during the riots through his contacts in the PFI.