Friday, October 16, 2020
Home News Reports Union govt says Business Standard report claiming retrenched workers will have to return reskilling...
Fact-CheckMediaMedia Fact-CheckNews Reports
Updated:

Union govt says Business Standard report claiming retrenched workers will have to return reskilling fund if not reskilled is fake, rules not yet framed

The Gazette notification notifying the Industrial Relations Code 2020 does not mention anything about workers having to return reskilling allowance if they don't get reskilled

OpIndia Staff
6

PIBFactCheck, the fact-checking arm of Press Information Bureau of govt of India has said that a Business Standard report on reskilling retrenched workers is fake. The official Twitter handle of PIBFactCheck said that the article is factually incorrect, and it wrongly makes assumptions on rules which are yet to be framed.

On 12th October, Business Standard had published a report titled “Show proof of reskilling or refund: Retrenched workers face Hobson’s choice,” where it had claimed that retrenched workers who take cash benefits from the new reskilling fund mooted in the labour codes may have to show proof of reskilling to the government.

The report had said that if such workers are unable to reskill within a fixed period of time, they will have to return the money given to them by the govt. The report had said that this is according to a proposal being contemplated by the central government, and the had cited a ‘senior government official’ for the quote. The report also claimed that such workers will also be asked to pay interest on the money.

However, the union govt has now clarified that this was a fake news by Business Standard, and at present there is no proposal to asked the retrenched workers to pay back the reskilling allowance if they don’t undergo the training. The rules for the reskilling fund are being framed, and Business Standard carried a speculative report based on anonymous sources.

In the Industrial Relations Code 2020, which was passed by the Parliament in the monsoon session last month, there is a provision for creating a worker reskilling fund. According to Section 83 of the code which was notified on September 29, the govt will set up a fund called the worker re-skilling fund. When a worker is retrenched, the employer has to contribute an amount equal to the fifteen days of wage last drawn by the worker to this fund. This amount will be credited to the account of the retrenched worker within 45 days of the retrenchment.

The workers will utilise this allowance to upgrade their skills after their retrenchment, and they will receive it every time they are retrenched.

The Gazette notification notifying the Industrial Relations Code 2020 does not mention anything about workers having to return this amount after their retrenchment, nor any official communication on the matter. This shows that Business Standard ran a story based on an anonymous source which is not correct.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Kashmiri Muslim woman called ‘terrorist’ by her landlady in Delhi? Read the full story that tells you exactly what happened

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Videos show that Noor Bhat was threatening landlady for asking to pay rent & bills, no proof that she was assaulted & called terrorist
Read more
Media

4th notice served to Arnab Goswami by Maharashtra Assembly, asks him to appear within 10 minutes: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The coalition government in Maharashtra headed by Shiv Sena and their chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has been dogged in its hounding of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.
Read more

Bihar Election 2020: How LJP’s ‘bungalow’ and BJP rebels are complicating the political equations in Jamui district

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
With the 243-member Bihar assembly election just two weeks away, the political drama in the state is in full swing.

The curious case of TRP scam: How did the witness go from naming India Today to naming Republic TV? Here is what happened

Media OpIndia Staff -
The TRP scam has become a raging issue, specifically since Republic TV's name was dragged into the controversy after the research report by Hansa Research implicated India Today

Republic TV pays NDTV anchor Sanket ₹500 to watch Republic, claims report, top officials claim it was tutorial on how to run a successful...

Satire K Bhattacharjee -
'Eminent' NDTV news anchor Sanket Upadhyay posted pictures of the channel's newsroom on social media on Friday.

FIR filed against NDTV for spreading fake news about Tanishq store being ‘attacked by a mob’: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
FIR has been lodged against news channel NDTV for spreading fake news regarding a Tanishq showroom in Gandhidham being attacked by a 'mob' post the outrage against the brand's ad.

Recently Popular

Media

Retreat, Retreat! Howls Bollywood: Bollywood production houses change tunes, now say suit against ‘entire media’, not just Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood production houses had filed a suit in the Delhi High Court to stop Arnab Goswami, Republic TV, Pradip Bhandari and Times Now from 'defaming' Bollywood.
Read more
Crime

Advocate Vibhor Anand arrested by Mumbai police a day after allegedly spreading fake news in Sushant Sigh Rajput and Disha Salian death cases

OpIndia Staff -
Despite court order prohibiting it, Vibhor Anand had named actor Arbaaz khan in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Read more
News Reports

After Tanishq Love Jihad ad, Tata Cliq releases ad denigrating Hinduism, calls Yoga ‘boring’ while promoting Christian e-marriages

OpIndia Staff -
The ad was uploaded to the YouTube channel of Tata Cliq on the 14th of October, two days after the Tanishq ad was pulled down.
Read more
Satire

Republic TV pays NDTV anchor Sanket ₹500 to watch Republic, claims report, top officials claim it was tutorial on how to run a successful...

K Bhattacharjee -
'Eminent' NDTV news anchor Sanket Upadhyay posted pictures of the channel's newsroom on social media on Friday.
Read more
Media

CINTAA sets ground for tacit retreat? Passes resolution saying they are ‘free to add’ media channels other than Republic TV

OpIndia Staff -
CINTAA's decision to include other media networks in their suit is now being viewed as an attempt to tacitly retreat from the war against Republic TV and Arnab Goswami
Read more
News Reports

#IndiaKeLiye: Micromax shows the way, launches ad that tugs on the heartstrings of the nation after aggression by China

OpIndia Staff -
From 22% share in Indian smartphone market, Micromax was reduced to being a small player by Chinese mobile phone companies
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Union govt says Business Standard report claiming retrenched workers will have to return reskilling fund if not reskilled is fake, rules not yet framed

OpIndia Staff -
Business Standard spreads fake news on Reskilling fund for retrenched workers as per Industrial Relations Code 2020
Read more
Politics

Congress fields ‘Jinnah supporter’ and former AMUSU president Maskoor Usmani in upcoming Bihar elections

OpIndia Staff -
Congress party denied ticket to Rishi Mishra to field Maskoor Usmani from Jale constituency in the upcoming Bihar elections.
Read more
Politics

‘I am PM Modi’s Hanuman. If needed, I will tear open my chest to show Modi ji resides in my heart’: LJP leader Chirag...

OpIndia Staff -
Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan today described himself as the 'Hanuman' of PM |Narendra Modi.
Read more
News Reports

Kashmiri Muslim woman called ‘terrorist’ by her landlady in Delhi? Read the full story that tells you exactly what happened

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Videos show that Noor Bhat was threatening landlady for asking to pay rent & bills, no proof that she was assaulted & called terrorist
Read more
Media

‘You go after the person, kill the person and pick the flesh off her bones’: Shekhar Gupta does a Rajdeep Sardesai, calls journalists vultures

OpIndia Staff -
Shekhar Gupta discussed the controversy around Rukmini Callimachi on the 15th October episode of Cut The Clutter.
Read more
News Reports

Mathura district court admits plea seeking removal of Idgah Mosque built on Krishna Janmabhoomi land

OpIndia Staff -
The Mathura court will next hear the plea seeking the removal of the Idgah mosque built over Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi on November 18
Read more
World

Did US President Donald Trump just share a satire article believing to be real news? Maybe not.

OpIndia Staff -
US President Donald Trump shared a satirical report by popular right-wing satire website The Babylon Bee on censorship by Twitter
Read more
News Reports

Special court takes cognizance of complaint against Robert Vadra’s aide Sanjay Bhandari in PMLA case, asks ED to expedite his extradition from UK

OpIndia Staff -
The court issued summons to Sanjay Bhandari and others named in a case under section 44 and 45 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Old interview of Yogi Adityanath goes viral, watch him shut up condescending Prannoy Roy on casteism, Ram Mandir, Hindu identity and more

OpIndia Staff -
A 3-year-old interview of Yogi Adityanath by NDTV's Prannoy Roy and Shekhar Gupta is going viral on the social media.
Read more
Opinions

Admin expenses, dependency on local transfer and word clouds: An analysis of Foreign Funding to Indian NGOs with graphs and charts

Suren -
This short article provides a series of data points that will help break down the nature of foreign funded non-profits in India.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
463,366FollowersFollow
18,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com