A week after outrage over the Hathras case, another gruesome incident has been reported from Uttar Pradesh after a six-year-old girl died in a Delhi hospital on Tuesday, ten days after she was allegedly raped in Aligarh.

According to the reports, a six-year-old girl was raped by her own cousin in Iglas in Aligarh about ten days back. The minor girl belonged to Hathras but had been living with her maternal aunt after her mother had died last year. The minor succumbed to injuries ten days after she was raped.

Reportedly, the girl was taken to Delhi for treatment after her condition deteriorated. The incident had taken place in Jatoi village in Kotwali Sadabad region.

Arrested accused is also a minor

On September 24, the Uttar Pradesh police had arrested the minor accused and had produced before a juvenile court. The accused was then sent to Mathura Children’s Home on the orders of the Child Welfare Committee.

Following the death of the daughter, the father of the victim has alleged that the police has arrested the wrong person. According to the father, the police officials have arrested a boy with mental illness, however, it was the elder brother of the arrested who was named by her daughter when she died, the father alleged.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased minor girl placed her body at the Sadabad-Baldev road and protested against the Uttar Pradesh while demanding the arrest of the accused.

SSP Aligarh G Muniraj has suspended the Station House Officer of Iglas for delaying the arrest of the accused. The Uttar Pradesh police also reached the spot to pacify the protestors.

The incident comes amidst the ongoing political controversy over the death of a 19-year-old girl in Hathras that has led to protests by various political parties in several parts of the country.