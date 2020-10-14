Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Home Social Media Ahead of Bihar elections, Youth Congress highlights decreasing unemployment rates, indirectly praises Modi govt:...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

Ahead of Bihar elections, Youth Congress highlights decreasing unemployment rates, indirectly praises Modi govt: Read details

In their hurry to trend the tweets, they probably did not even stop to realise that decreasing unemployment rate is a praise for the Modi government and shows that the government is able to handle the unemployment crisis well.

OpIndia Staff
Youth Congress praises Modi government, highlights decreasing unemployment rate in the country
Image Source: OneIndia
217

As elections to Bihar legislative assembly are just weeks away, the political parties – both the incumbent NDA and the opposition alliance of RJD and Congress have already descended into campaigning mode to push their political narratives to attract voters ahead of the assembly elections.

Similarly, on Tuesday, the Congress party and its various other party affiliates took to social media to campaign ahead of the state elections. In doing so, the Indian Youth Congress – the youth wing of the Congress party trended hashtags such as ‘#YuvaVirodhiNitishModi’ on Twitter to attack the NDA government over the issue of unemployment in the country.

However, the Congress IT cell, perhaps in a hurry to attack the JDU-BJP government in the state, scored a self-goal by trending tweets that were favourable to the NDA coalition in the state.

One particular tweet shared extensively by the Congress party and its social media bots showed the incumbent Modi government positively in terms of handling the unemployment crisis in the country.

The tweet shared by the Indian Youth Congress, the youth wing of the Congress party, claimed that the urban unemployment rate in the country in July was recorded 9.15 per cent as against 12.02 per cent in June.

The below tweet, which was shared several times on social media by various Congress social media handles without even editing or changing the contents of the tweet, has now caused a massive embarrassment for the Congress party.

Image Source: IYC Telangana

According to the Congress Party, the country’s urban unemployment rate in the country in July has decreased to 9.15 per cent, which was around 12.02 per cent in June. Unable to differentiate between the unemployment rate and the employment rate, the Congress social media handles, without even comprehending the contents of the tweet, trended it on social media. In their hurry to trend the tweets, they probably did not even stop to realise that decreasing unemployment rate is a praise for the Modi government and shows that the government is able to handle the unemployment crisis well.

Citing the CMIE’s data on overall unemployment rate in the country, the Congress party essentially claimed that the rate of unemployment has come down in the country and indirectly praised the Narendra Modi-led government for fall in unemployment levels.

Various state units of Indian Youth Congress, other party affiliates aggressively trended the above tweet on Tuesday without even realising that they are indirectly campaigning on behalf of the BJP-led coalition in the state by depicting that there was a fall in unemployment levels in the country in the last few months.

Image Source: @Befitting facts/ Twitter

Here is another set of images trended by the Congress party and its affiliates highlighting the decrease in the unemployment rates in the country.

Image Source: @Befitting facts/Twitter

The elections to the 243 assembly seats in Bihar will take place in three phases between October 28 till November 7.

The first phase of the elections will take place on October 28 on 71 Assembly constituencies, while elections for the second phase on 94 seats will take place on November 3. The third phase poll on 78 Assembly seats will be on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsyouth congress tweets, Youth congress bots, Congress in Bihar
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media

Ahead of Bihar elections, Youth Congress highlights decreasing unemployment rates, indirectly praises Modi govt: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Citing the CMIE's data on overall unemployment rate in the country, the Congress party essentially claimed that the rate of unemployment has come down in the country and indirectly praised by the Narendra Modi-led government for the fall in unemployment levels.
Read more
Opinions

Chetan Bhagat and left-leaning ‘intellectuals’ resort to elitist snobbery to attack the critics of the controversial Tanishq advertisement

Jinit Jain -
Tanishq removed its advertisement after criticism mounted against the organisation for subtly promoting 'love jihad' through its commercial
Read more

Law student who had accused former Union minister Chinmayanand of rape turns hostile, set to be tried for perjury

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The student appeared before the court on Tuesday and denied that she had made any allegations of sexual assault against Chinmayanand.

Congress leader Alka Lamba shares fake news on Twitter, gets schooled by Meerut police

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Alka Lamba linked the criminal advertisement to Uttar Pradesh while it actually related to the Congress ruled state of Rajasthan as clarified by Meerut police.

The violence and brutal reality of interfaith relationships: 20 instances were Muslim families were not as ‘accepting’ as ‘seculars’ want you to believe

Crime OpIndia Staff -
While the marriage and subsequent conversion of a non-Muslim girl into Islam is actively encouraged, Hindu men falling in love with Muslim girls often face a brutal, violent end.

Touch my feet and apologise: Neighbour slaps SC/ST act after children’s scuffle becomes ugly, sets ex-army man’s wife on fire

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In the incident, the wife of a retired Army officer was burnt alive in the Pushpanjali eco-city colony in Tajganj area, Agra

Recently Popular

Law

Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar and others join hands to target Arnab Goswami and Republic TV in Delhi High Court: Read

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood's leading associations and production houses file a suit in Delhi High Court against Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now, Navika Kumar and Rahul Shivshankar.
Read more
News Reports

Tanishq removes controversial advertisement glorifying ‘love jihad’ following social media outrage

OpIndia Staff -
An advertisement promoting 'interfaith' marriage and 'love jihad' by Tanishq had sparked massive outrage on the internet
Read more
Media

AajTak anchor questioned on Social Media for sending a WhatsApp message full of praise to herself, journalist says message real

OpIndia Staff -
Deputy Editor and Anchor at AajTak, Chitra Tripathi, sent a message to herself on WhatsApp praising herself for her work.
Read more
Entertainment

What if religions were reversed in the Tanishq ad? Answer is bomb blast. Read why

OpIndia Staff -
When Mani Ratnam tried to show interfaith marriage with religions reversed, things didn't just remain limited to social media outrage.
Read more
News Reports

Tanishq showroom in Gujarat condemns the controversial ad glorifying ‘love jihad’, apologises to Hindu society

OpIndia Staff -
"The Tanishq advertisement running in media is shameful and Gandhidham Tanishq apologises to the Hindus of Kutch," message outside Tanishq showroom in Gandhidham read.
Read more
News Reports

‘We withdraw this film keeping in mind hurt sentiments’: Hindus win, Tanishq issues statement

OpIndia Staff -
Tanishq has issued a statement following the huge controversy created by its ad normalising Love Jihad.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Tanishq controversy: Secularism takes a bizarre turn as smashing patriarchy takes a backseat

OpIndia Staff -
Secularism vs Patriarchy: Social media user slams Hindu neighbors for not cooking for them as men in the house don't cook
Read more
News Reports

Hathras Case: UP govt files compliance affidavit in SC, says three-layer security provided to victim’s family

OpIndia Staff -
The Uttar Pradesh government had also asked the Supreme Court to monitor the CBI probe and urged them to direct CBI to submit a fortnightly status report on the investigation to the state government
Read more
Social Media

Ahead of Bihar elections, Youth Congress highlights decreasing unemployment rates, indirectly praises Modi govt: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Citing the CMIE's data on overall unemployment rate in the country, the Congress party essentially claimed that the rate of unemployment has come down in the country and indirectly praised by the Narendra Modi-led government for the fall in unemployment levels.
Read more
News Reports

‘Will never forget’: Mehbooba Mufti urges Kashmiris to ‘continue the struggle’ in first message after being released from detention

OpIndia Staff -
In her first message after being released from detention, Mehbooba Mufti called the abrogation of Article 370 'undemocratic and illegal'.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala gold scam: Accused Swapna Suresh says CM Vijayan had multiple ‘private meetings’ with UAE consul general at his residence

OpIndia Staff -
Swapna Suresh has also admitted before the probing agency that the private meetings between Vijayan and the UAE diplomats were held at CM's official Vijayan's official residence in Thiruvananthapuram.
Read more
Opinions

Chetan Bhagat and left-leaning ‘intellectuals’ resort to elitist snobbery to attack the critics of the controversial Tanishq advertisement

Jinit Jain -
Tanishq removed its advertisement after criticism mounted against the organisation for subtly promoting 'love jihad' through its commercial
Read more
News Reports

IMF projects a contraction of 10.3% this year and a growth rate of 8.8% for the Indian economy in 2021

OpIndia Staff -
Noting the severe effects of lockdown on Indian economy, the World Bank said that India needed to continue with critical reforms to reverse the sudden effects of the pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

Law student who had accused former Union minister Chinmayanand of rape turns hostile, set to be tried for perjury

OpIndia Staff -
The student appeared before the court on Tuesday and denied that she had made any allegations of sexual assault against Chinmayanand.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Congress leader Alka Lamba shares fake news on Twitter, gets schooled by Meerut police

OpIndia Staff -
Alka Lamba linked the criminal advertisement to Uttar Pradesh while it actually related to the Congress ruled state of Rajasthan as clarified by Meerut police.
Read more
Media

After CFO, Mumbai Police summons Republic TV Exec Editor to question him about Hansa Report that named India Today in TRP scam

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police has issued a summons to Niranjan Narayanswamy, Executive Editor of Republic TV.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
462,417FollowersFollow
18,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com