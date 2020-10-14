As elections to Bihar legislative assembly are just weeks away, the political parties – both the incumbent NDA and the opposition alliance of RJD and Congress have already descended into campaigning mode to push their political narratives to attract voters ahead of the assembly elections.

Similarly, on Tuesday, the Congress party and its various other party affiliates took to social media to campaign ahead of the state elections. In doing so, the Indian Youth Congress – the youth wing of the Congress party trended hashtags such as ‘#YuvaVirodhiNitishModi’ on Twitter to attack the NDA government over the issue of unemployment in the country.

However, the Congress IT cell, perhaps in a hurry to attack the JDU-BJP government in the state, scored a self-goal by trending tweets that were favourable to the NDA coalition in the state.

One particular tweet shared extensively by the Congress party and its social media bots showed the incumbent Modi government positively in terms of handling the unemployment crisis in the country.

The tweet shared by the Indian Youth Congress, the youth wing of the Congress party, claimed that the urban unemployment rate in the country in July was recorded 9.15 per cent as against 12.02 per cent in June.

The below tweet, which was shared several times on social media by various Congress social media handles without even editing or changing the contents of the tweet, has now caused a massive embarrassment for the Congress party.

Image Source: IYC Telangana

According to the Congress Party, the country’s urban unemployment rate in the country in July has decreased to 9.15 per cent, which was around 12.02 per cent in June. Unable to differentiate between the unemployment rate and the employment rate, the Congress social media handles, without even comprehending the contents of the tweet, trended it on social media. In their hurry to trend the tweets, they probably did not even stop to realise that decreasing unemployment rate is a praise for the Modi government and shows that the government is able to handle the unemployment crisis well.

Citing the CMIE’s data on overall unemployment rate in the country, the Congress party essentially claimed that the rate of unemployment has come down in the country and indirectly praised the Narendra Modi-led government for fall in unemployment levels.

Various state units of Indian Youth Congress, other party affiliates aggressively trended the above tweet on Tuesday without even realising that they are indirectly campaigning on behalf of the BJP-led coalition in the state by depicting that there was a fall in unemployment levels in the country in the last few months.

Image Source: @Befitting facts/ Twitter

Here is another set of images trended by the Congress party and its affiliates highlighting the decrease in the unemployment rates in the country.

Image Source: @Befitting facts/Twitter

The elections to the 243 assembly seats in Bihar will take place in three phases between October 28 till November 7.

The first phase of the elections will take place on October 28 on 71 Assembly constituencies, while elections for the second phase on 94 seats will take place on November 3. The third phase poll on 78 Assembly seats will be on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.