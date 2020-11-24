Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Home News Reports A couple tries to self-immolate outside Odisha assembly, alleges police inaction in their child's...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

A couple tries to self-immolate outside Odisha assembly, alleges police inaction in their child’s murder case as suspect belongs to ruling BJD

The couple had named one Babuli Nayak from their village as the suspect in the complaint filed by the police. Alleging harassment by police officials, the couple said that their daughter was killed by people close to BJD Minister Arun Sahu and that they were driven out of the village for demanding action against the culprits.

OpIndia Staff
Couple attempts suicide before Odisha Assembly
(Photo credit: odisha bytes and odisha tv)
3

A couple tried to self-immolate outside the Odisha assembly today, reportedly seeking justice for their daughter. The couple that has been identified as Soudamini Sahu and Ashok Sahu belonging to Jadupur village in Nayagarh district of Odisha, tried to pour kerosene on themselves and self-immolate near the high-security zone outside the Assembly.

The couple was stopped right in time by the security personnel present outside the Assembly after they saw the couple carrying a kerosene bottle as they got off an auto-rikshaw. The couple was later sent to Capital Hospital for a health check-up. According to reports, the couple resorted to this after they were failed by the police and the administration.

Had approached the NHRC and the High Court

According to reports, the couple had a five-year-old daughter who was kidnapped in July this year and 10 days later her remains were found in the backyard of their house. The couple alleged that neither the police nor the administration helped them as the suspect was from the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD). A case was registered by the police but no arrests were made. They had also approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the Orissa High Court in the hope of getting justice. After the security personnel prevented the couple from self-immolating, Saudamini reportedly took the names of some influential persons behind the death of her daughter. “The culprit kidnapped my little girl and dumped her body and used chemicals to decompose it”, alleged the girl’s father.

Culprit allegedly close to Minister Arun Sahu

The couple had named one Babuli Nayak from their village as the suspect in the complaint filed by the police. Alleging harassment by police officials, the couple said that their daughter was killed by people close to BJD Minister Arun Sahu and that they were driven out of the village for demanding action against the culprits. They alleged that the killers had gauged out their daughter’s eyes and kidneys.

The 5-year-old child’s remains, with bones and body parts chopped off, was dumped at the couple’s backyard 10 days after the kidnapping. The family has been alleging that it is possible that she was killed for her organs. In October, the couple had claimed that the murderers of their daughter had also tried to kill them while they were in the hospital.

Umasankar Das, DCP Bhubaneswar, said that the couple had grievance regarding the investigation of the case lodged in Nayagarh Sadar police station and so they were made to speak to SP Nayagarh, thereafter, they left for their home.

Opposition parties have started attacking the ruling BJD over the issue. As the assembly is currently in session, MLAs have raised questions about adequate security arrangements around the state assembly.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsOdisha assembly, Naveen Patnaik government, Naveen sarkar
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Far away from India, a Vedic ecosystem rises in Texas Gaushala

Guest Author -
In January 2020, I shared the story of Abhinav Goswami, who decided to bring to America the gifts of ancient India
Read more
World

Pakistan Court, which granted custody of 13-year-old Christian girl to 44-year-old Azhar, exonerates abductor, says ‘no rape’: Shocking details

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier the Pakistan court had granted the custody of a 13-year-old girl Christian girl to her 44-year-old abductor Ali Azhar
Read more

Muzaffarnagar: Yogi govt demolishes illegal construction on 100 Bighas of forest dept land by Islamic preacher Pir Khushal Miyan

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A letter written by Union Minister of State Dr Sanjeev Balyan to the DM ordered the authorities to get the land belonging to the forest department vacated at the earliest.

J-K admin makes public list of beneficiaries under ‘illegal’ Roshni Act, names of former PDP minister, Congress leader, Farooq Abdullah etc emerge: Details

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court had deemed the Roshni Act as illegal, directing the gvt to publish list of land beneficiaries on the official website

Grooming Jihad in Jharkhand: Rahim becomes Arjun, tells the Hindu woman to first convert to Islam if she wants them to get married

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The latest case of Grooming Jihad (Love Jihad) has emerged from village Behera in the Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand.

Fraud fact-checking: AltNews co-founder Pratik Sinha spreads fake news while attempting to ‘fact-check’ old picture of a Hindu Sadhu

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
AltNews's Pratik Sinha posted fake information about an old image of a Hindu Sadhu in Kashmir in his hurry to call TrueIndology as a fraud.

Recently Popular

OpIndia Explains

Anvay Naik suicide case for which Arnab Goswami was arrested: Letters exchanged, the closure report, and unanswered questions

Nupur J Sharma -
On 4th of Nov, the country watched as Arnab Goswami was dragged out of his house by over 20 armed policemen for a closed 2018 suicide case
Read more
Social Media

Pratibha Patil is trending on Twitter and it is not what you think. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Former President Pratibha Patil was trending on Twitter and it was not because of what people think.
Read more
World

German police barge into the house of anti-lockdown activist Dr Andreas Noack, arrest him during YouTube livestream: Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Dr. Andreas Noack, was arrested by the German Police on Wednesday in what appears to be a gross violation of personal liberty.
Read more
Entertainment

Actress Sana Khan who quit bollywood for Islam marries a Muslim cleric who was introduced to her by hatemonger Ajaz Khan

OpIndia Staff -
Sana Khan married the Muslim cleric in a small intimate ceremony in Surat. The newly married couple also cut a cake after the wedding.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fraud fact-checker accuses TrueIndology of lying, when caught, wants an HD-quality photo from 1904

OpIndia Staff -
Pratik Sinha's lies were exposed in an OpIndia report. After his shoddy 'fact-checking' was called out, he has now resorted to name calling and shifting goalposts.
Read more
Satire

Bharti Singh resisted initially but offered full cooperation once she realised NCB officials were treating her far better than Kapil Sharma ever did: OpIndia...

K Bhattacharjee -
The NCB suspects that the widespread use of drugs also explains how movies such as Student Of The Year 2 was ever made.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

A couple tries to self-immolate outside Odisha assembly, alleges police inaction in their child’s murder case as suspect belongs to ruling BJD

OpIndia Staff -
The couple alleged that neither the police nor the administration helped them as the suspect was close to the the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) minister Arun Sahu. A case was registered by the police but no arrest was made.
Read more
News Reports

Telangana: BJP leader Tejasvi Surya pays tribute to martyrs of the statehood movement, despite opposition from TRS govt

OpIndia Staff -
In a video shared by Tejasvi Surya, BJP supporters could be seen throwing open the gates and marching into the Osmania University premises to pay respect to the martyrs of the Telangana statehood movement.
Read more
Government and Policy

India bans 43 more mobile apps, including one by Chinese Alibaba, totalling 220 so far since June: List of the 43 apps

OpIndia Staff -
Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued an order to ban access to 43 mobile apps under Section 69A of IT Act
Read more
Entertainment

Bombay HC grants interim protection from arrest to Kangana Ranaut and sister Rangoli, asks them to appear before Mumbai Police on Jan 8

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police had filed an FIR against Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel, accusing them of trying to create hatred and communal tension through their posts on social media.
Read more
News Reports

London Mayor Sadiq Khan demands COVID-19 vaccine be given first to black, Asian, and minority groups

OpIndia Staff -
Speaking to BBC Radio London, Khan said that the minorities were the most vulnerable to the virus and should get the vaccine first.
Read more
Entertainment

‘Was humiliated and targeted’: Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj called out for toxic work environment and workplace harassment

OpIndia Staff -
Allegations of mistreatment of 'women-of-colour' at the sets of the 'Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj' have now surfaced on social media.
Read more
Opinions

Far away from India, a Vedic ecosystem rises in Texas Gaushala

Guest Author -
In January 2020, I shared the story of Abhinav Goswami, who decided to bring to America the gifts of ancient India
Read more
World

Pakistan Court, which granted custody of 13-year-old Christian girl to 44-year-old Azhar, exonerates abductor, says ‘no rape’: Shocking details

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier the Pakistan court had granted the custody of a 13-year-old girl Christian girl to her 44-year-old abductor Ali Azhar
Read more
News Reports

Muzaffarnagar: Yogi govt demolishes illegal construction on 100 Bighas of forest dept land by Islamic preacher Pir Khushal Miyan

OpIndia Staff -
A letter written by Union Minister of State Dr Sanjeev Balyan to the DM ordered the authorities to get the land belonging to the forest department vacated at the earliest.
Read more
News Reports

‘States must start working on cold storage facilities for Covid vaccines,’ PM Modi advises chief ministers at review meeting

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi addressed a Coronavirus review meeting with the Chief Ministers of eight key states on Tuesday, including West Bengal and Gujarat.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
488,362FollowersFollow
20,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com