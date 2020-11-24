A couple tried to self-immolate outside the Odisha assembly today, reportedly seeking justice for their daughter. The couple that has been identified as Soudamini Sahu and Ashok Sahu belonging to Jadupur village in Nayagarh district of Odisha, tried to pour kerosene on themselves and self-immolate near the high-security zone outside the Assembly.

The couple was stopped right in time by the security personnel present outside the Assembly after they saw the couple carrying a kerosene bottle as they got off an auto-rikshaw. The couple was later sent to Capital Hospital for a health check-up. According to reports, the couple resorted to this after they were failed by the police and the administration.

Had approached the NHRC and the High Court

According to reports, the couple had a five-year-old daughter who was kidnapped in July this year and 10 days later her remains were found in the backyard of their house. The couple alleged that neither the police nor the administration helped them as the suspect was from the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD). A case was registered by the police but no arrests were made. They had also approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the Orissa High Court in the hope of getting justice. After the security personnel prevented the couple from self-immolating, Saudamini reportedly took the names of some influential persons behind the death of her daughter. “The culprit kidnapped my little girl and dumped her body and used chemicals to decompose it”, alleged the girl’s father.

Culprit allegedly close to Minister Arun Sahu

The couple had named one Babuli Nayak from their village as the suspect in the complaint filed by the police. Alleging harassment by police officials, the couple said that their daughter was killed by people close to BJD Minister Arun Sahu and that they were driven out of the village for demanding action against the culprits. They alleged that the killers had gauged out their daughter’s eyes and kidneys.

The 5-year-old child’s remains, with bones and body parts chopped off, was dumped at the couple’s backyard 10 days after the kidnapping. The family has been alleging that it is possible that she was killed for her organs. In October, the couple had claimed that the murderers of their daughter had also tried to kill them while they were in the hospital.

Umasankar Das, DCP Bhubaneswar, said that the couple had grievance regarding the investigation of the case lodged in Nayagarh Sadar police station and so they were made to speak to SP Nayagarh, thereafter, they left for their home.

Opposition parties have started attacking the ruling BJD over the issue. As the assembly is currently in session, MLAs have raised questions about adequate security arrangements around the state assembly.