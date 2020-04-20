As India is amidst the battle with the raging coronavirus outbreak, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath today wrote a heartfelt letter expressing his grief over the passing away of his father and also, apologised for not being able to attend his funeral.

Yogi Adityanath wrote that it was his wish to see his father one last time in his last moments, however, due to the fight against Coronavirus and the responsibility of protecting 23 crore people of his state from the pandemic, he could not do so. He also says that due to the lockdown and the responsibility of fighting the Coronavirus pandemic, he is not being able to partake in the funeral of his deceased father.

However, Yogi’s dedication and commitment towards protecting his people against the virus that threatens to overwhelm the fragile public health system of the country did not sit well with the former BJD member Tathagata Satpathy.

Responding to the news about Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath not being able to attend his father’s funeral, Satpathy sardonically tweeted, “A true progeny of Hindutva! Proud of him.” In a subsequent tweet, Satpathy wrote: “Jia bopa ro nuhen, sia kahaara nuhen”, meaning “the one who could not be of his father, how could he be of others”, dubiously attributing it to an old Oriya saying.

Old Oriya saying : Jia bopa ro nuhen, sia kahaara nuhen — Tathagata Satpathy (@SatpathyLive) April 20, 2020

Satpathy seemed taken aback by the conscientiousness exhibited by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during such difficult times. Yogi Adityanath’s decision to prioritise the health of his people over attending his father’s funeral thoroughly rattled Satpathy to pass such a debased remark against the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

Several Netizens responded to the politician and expressed disdain for his tweet.

What a horrible petty man, you are.

I am sure you know he is a Sanyasin but you need to take out your venom somewhere.

Anyway products of nepotism might find the idea of renunciation absolutely alien! https://t.co/sf0SV3Jdw2 — Pratyasha Rath (@pratyasharath) April 20, 2020

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s father Anand Singh Bisht, after suffering from liver and kidney ailments, passed away today at 10.44 AM in AIIMS. He was undergoing treatment at AIIMS for the past month against a long illness.

CM Yogi Adityanath was in a meeting when the news of the death of his father was conveyed to him. The CM, however, continued his meeting and got up only after completing the meeting on coronavirus situation in the state. Subsequently, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also wrote a heartfelt letter expressing anguish at his father’s passing away and also, apologised for not being able to attend his funeral. He said that due to the lockdown and the responsibility of fighting the Coronavirus pandemic, he is not being able to partake in the funeral of his deceased father

In a deeply touching note, CM Yogi Adityanath wrote that he is deeply anguished at the death of his father. It was his father who had taught him the principles of hard work and working honestly and selflessly for the greater good of the people, he said.