Monday, April 20, 2020
Updated:

Former BJD leader Tathagata Satpathy passes a debased remark against UP CM Yogi Adityanath for prioritizing public health over attending his father’s funeral

Several Netizens responded to the politician and expressed disdain for his tweet.

Tathagata Satpathy passes a debased remark over Yogi Adityanath's decision to avoid his father's funeral to fight the coronavirus pandemic
Yogi Adityanatn and Tathagata Satpathy
5

As India is amidst the battle with the raging coronavirus outbreak, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath today wrote a heartfelt letter expressing his grief over the passing away of his father and also, apologised for not being able to attend his funeral.

Yogi Adityanath wrote that it was his wish to see his father one last time in his last moments, however, due to the fight against Coronavirus and the responsibility of protecting 23 crore people of his state from the pandemic, he could not do so. He also says that due to the lockdown and the responsibility of fighting the Coronavirus pandemic, he is not being able to partake in the funeral of his deceased father.

However, Yogi’s dedication and commitment towards protecting his people against the virus that threatens to overwhelm the fragile public health system of the country did not sit well with the former BJD member Tathagata Satpathy.

Responding to the news about Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath not being able to attend his father’s funeral, Satpathy sardonically tweeted, “A true progeny of Hindutva! Proud of him.” In a subsequent tweet, Satpathy wrote: “Jia bopa ro nuhen, sia kahaara nuhen”, meaning “the one who could not be of his father, how could he be of others”, dubiously attributing it to an old Oriya saying.

Satpathy seemed taken aback by the conscientiousness exhibited by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during such difficult times. Yogi Adityanath’s decision to prioritise the health of his people over attending his father’s funeral thoroughly rattled Satpathy to pass such a debased remark against the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

Several Netizens responded to the politician and expressed disdain for his tweet.

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s father Anand Singh Bisht, after suffering from liver and kidney ailments, passed away today at 10.44 AM in AIIMS. He was undergoing treatment at AIIMS for the past month against a long illness.

CM Yogi Adityanath was in a meeting when the news of the death of his father was conveyed to him. The CM, however, continued his meeting and got up only after completing the meeting on coronavirus situation in the state. Subsequently, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also wrote a heartfelt letter expressing anguish at his father’s passing away and also, apologised for not being able to attend his funeral. He said that due to the lockdown and the responsibility of fighting the Coronavirus pandemic, he is not being able to partake in the funeral of his deceased father

In a deeply touching note, CM Yogi Adityanath wrote that he is deeply anguished at the death of his father. It was his father who had taught him the principles of hard work and working honestly and selflessly for the greater good of the people, he said.

Former BJD leader Tathagata Satpathy passes a debased remark against UP CM Yogi Adityanath for prioritizing public health over attending his father's funeral

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath today announced that he will not be attending his father's funeral due to the lockdown and the responsibility of fighting the Coronavirus pandemic
Locals claim the suspected man in Palghar mob lynching video is a member of Sharad Pawar’s NCP: BJP leader Sunil Deodhar

Palghar lynching: BJP leader Sunil Deodhar claims that the man wearing white and yellow stripes t-shirt is Kashinath Chaudhary, an NCP functionary.
Palghar mob lynching: Complaint filed against journalists for peddling fake news about BJP sarpanch being arrested for lynching of 2 sadhus

A frenzied mob of more than 100 people lynched 2 sadhus and their driver in Palghar, Mumbai on April 16, 20
The Wire declares that two Sadhus of Juna Akhara, victims of Palghar lynching, were not Hindus at all: Here is the truth

The Wire spread propaganda even in the wake of heinous mob lynching of two Sadhus associated with the Juna Akhara at Palghar in Maharashtra
Tamil Nadu: Chennai doctor who died of COVID-19 denied burial as angry mob attacks family, corporation staff amidst coronavirus fear

On Sunday, family members, friends and corporation workers became the victims of mob violence when they tried to bury the dead body of a 55-year-old neurosurgeon in Chennai
Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Maharashtra: 3 men, including 2 Sadhus, brutally hacked to death by a mob in Palghar, police arrest 110 people

The three men were travelling from Mumbai to Nashik to attend a funeral when a bloodthirsty mob lynched them
Indian Army to take over Narela quarantine facility after Tablighi Jamaat attendees defecate in the corridor

Earlier today, two Tablighi Jamaat returnees created a ruckus and defecated in the corridor of the Narela quarantine facility
Palghar lynching: 110 including 9 juveniles arrested for murder of two Sadhus and a driver where police acted as mute spectator

Horrifying visuals have emerged in the Palghar lynching incident where a mob of over 100 people killed two Sadhus and their driver even as the Police stood there as mute spectators, just letting the barbaric act unfold.
Pakistanis celebrate as prominent Gulf personalities joined hands with Indian Muslims in targeting the beleaguered Hindus in the Middle East

Pakistanis laud the effort of Indian Muslims who have ganged up to get Hindus living in Gulf countries evicted for their online comments
Career propagandist Arundhati Roy continues lying and demonising India, claims ‘Modi govt using Coronavirus for Muslim genocide’: Here are the facts

Arundhati Roy claims that coronavirus is not even a crisis in India, but Modi govt is using it for 'genocide' of Muslims
