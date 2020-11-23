Earlier this year, a complaint was lodged in Delhi’s Hauz Khas police station by a businessman. The complainant had stated that a gangster named Kala had threatened his father and demanded Rs 2 crore extortion money. He added that Kala had also threatened to kill him and his family if they did not comply with the demands.

Following the complaint, Delhi Police team started investigation. Technical surveillance revealed that the SIM/mobile used for making such extortion calls were snatched a month prior in June in Rohtak, Haryana. Another mobile handset used by gangsters was recovered from two gang members in Delhi.

As per reports, Pramod alias Kala made these calls from Bhiwandi in Rajasthan. Upon analysis it was found that Kala was in touch with ASI Rajbir Singh, currently posted in South West Zone of PCR. Mukesh, Sawan and Sunny, three accused were arrested based on evidence.

Reportedly, ASI Rajbir had an acquaintance with the complainant and provided his information to the gangsters. Investigation also revealed he regularly met the gangsters. ASI Rajbir was tracking the case and had even called the complainant on 14th July to speak about the extortion call. Complainant got a bit suspicious after ASI Rajbir asked very specific questions.

Eventually, Pramod alias Kala was arrested and upon interrogation spilled the beans on ASI Rajbir. He said that it was ASI Rajbir who passed him details of the businessman and asked him to make extortion calls. Apparently ASI Rajbir had also asked Kala to fire upon the complainant’s son if extortion money is not paid. As per Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur, ASI Singh was the mastermind behind of the entire case. He was arrested on Friday and sent to judicial custody.

ASI Rajbir was awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2019.

Following the investigation, ASI Rajbir has been suspended from his services and Delhi Police is contemplating proceedings for his dismissal.