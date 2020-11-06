Bihar polls: RJD leader stirs controversy, calls PM Modi 'Dangewala CM'

Amidst the ongoing Bihar elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui has stirred a new controversy. While addressing an election rally ahead of the third phase of the polls, he referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a ‘Dangewala CM (riot accused CM).’

While drawing analogies with late BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said, “We have seen stalwarts like Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Even though we differed in terms of ideological inclination, he would understand the people, country and its culture. This is why minorities, whom the BJP is targeting today, had respect for him. However, Modiji does not realise that he is the Prime Minister of India. He still thinks that he is the riot-accused CM of Gujarat.”

'Modi doesn't think he is the PM of the nation, he still thinks he is that Gujarat-Dangewala', says RJD's @abarisiddiqui while campaigning for the phase 3 Bihar polls.



The RJD leader, who is the Vice-President of the Badminton Association of India and the Chairman of Public Accounts Committee of the Government of Bihar had stirred the hornet’s nest amidst the ongoing polls. On Saturday, polls will be conducted across 78 constituencies in Bihar. A total of 2.35 crores are eligible to cast their votes. The third and final phase of polls will determine the fate of 1200 candidates, contesting the elections.

PM Modi got a clean chit from Supreme Court

On 27 February 2002, a compartment in Sabarmati Express train returning from Ayodhya was set on fire by a Muslim mob in Godhra. 59 people, including several women and children, returning from Ayodhya were burnt alive. Following the carnage, communal riots broke out in Gujarat. It is pertinent to remember that PM Modi was given by a clean chit by the Supreme Court in the Gujarat riots of 2002, which took place in the aftermath of the burning of Sabarmati Express in Godhra.