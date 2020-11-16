Monday, November 16, 2020
News Reports
Updated:

‘Life of Bharat’s patriotic saint will inspire generations to come’: BJP leader recommends JNU be renamed as Swami Vivekananda University

CT Ravi's suggestion came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, last week, unveiled the statue of Swami Vivekananda in the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in New Delhi via video conferencing.

OpIndia Staff
CT Ravi Swami Vivekananda JNU proposal
BJP leader calls for renaming of JNU after Swami Vivekananda
82

BJP National General Secretary and former Karnataka minister CT Ravi has proposed on social media that the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) be renamed after Swami Vivekananda so that the coming generations are inspired by the national icon’s life and views.

The BJP leader said: “It is Swami Vivekananda who stood for the “Idea of Bharat”. His philosophy & values signify the “Strength of Bharat”. It is only right that Jawaharlal Nehru University be renamed as Swami Vivekananda University. Life of Bharat’s patriotic Saint will inspire generations to come”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the statue of Swami Vivekananda at the campus

CT Ravi’s suggestion came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, last week, unveiled the statue of Swami Vivekananda in the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in New Delhi via video conferencing. Speaking on the occasion PM Modi had wished that the statute would inspire and energise everyone and would instil courage and compassion that Swamiji wanted to see in everyone.

Swami Vivekananda’s statue defaced by JNU students

The statue of Swami Vivekananda was approved by the Executive Council of the JNU in June 2017. The decision has however not gone down quite well with the students’ and teachers’ unions of the varsity. Last year, Swami Vivekananda’s statue was defaced at Delhi’s JNU. The incident had come to light after a video depicting messages directed towards BJP at the statue’s base went viral. The statue was defaced with messages that read “Fascism will die”, “Bhagwa” and other abuses directed towards the ruling party.

Post the incident, a complaint was filed by the JNU administration with the police alleging that the statue was defaced and derogatory messages were written on it during the violent protests in the JNU against the hostel fee hike.

