Thursday, November 12, 2020
Home Opinions Congress faces political ruin: Media durbaris still seeing 'rays of hope' in the debris
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsOpinionsPolitics
Updated:

Congress faces political ruin: Media durbaris still seeing ‘rays of hope’ in the debris

Though neither any of the Congress leaders or their media loyalists are talking about it, the humiliation has been the most brutal in Madhya Pradesh. 22 of the 28 seats went to by-polls because the Congress MLAs there had joined the BJP, along with Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Sanghamitra
Sonia Rahul Priyanka: Media still working to paint rosy pictures for the Gandhis
Sonia Rahul and Priyanka, image via Twitter
135

If the recent assembly by-polls are just latest in a long list of political battles that the Congress has been badly losing. After the debacle of 2014 when they were reduced to just 44 seats in the parliament, Congress has been losing one election after the other, but somehow, the loyalists of the party leadership and the media counterparts have never called it out. Instead, they keep on projecting rosy pictures, as if telling fairy tales to the prince and princess of the party.

In the Bihar assembly elections and the recent by-polls that were held in several states, Congress’ failure is glaring in the face of the party. The scenario is bleak, but the sycophant media will never admit it. In Gujarat, the BJP won all 8 seats. From Telangana to Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and UP, of the 56 seats that went for by-polls, Congress has got very few and worse, the party leaders and media counterparts refuse to admit or even introspect.

Uttar Pradesh

NDTV’s headline for Congress’ performance in UP

In Uttar Pradesh, Congress failed to win even a single seat out of the 7. The BJP won 6 and the Samajwadi party won 1. The underlying reality is that this happened even after the prolonged theatrics in Hathras by the Congress, especially the Gandhi siblings. The falling down, the motorcade, the media praises and all that PR, including the much-hyped ‘hug’, have all come to zilch.

One of the seats that went for the bypoll was the Bangarmau assembly seat, which had fallen vacant after BJP, and former SP leader Kuldeep Sengar was convicted in a rape case. BJP has retained the seat.

An NDTV article, instead of addressing the grim reality for the party, sees instead “a ray of hope”. The article highlights that “in 2 seats out of the 7, the Congress has finished second.” The article draws hope from the fact that in 2 seats, Congress’ losing candidates have got more votes than the BSP and SP respectively.

NDTV article on Congress’ ‘ray of hope’

It is notable here that in 2019 general elections, Congress, under the leadership of the Gandhis, had fielded 67 candidates. Only 1 (Sonia fro Rae Bareli) won, and 63 candidates lost their deposits.

Madhya Pradesh

Though neither any of the Congress leaders nor their media loyalists is talking about it, the humiliation has been the most brutal in Madhya Pradesh. 22 of the 28 seats went to by-polls because the Congress MLAs there had joined the BJP, along with Jyotiraditya Scindia. As if Scindia’s joining the BJP was not enough of a blow to the Congress, the results of the bypolls have made the humiliation complete. However, none in Congress have questioned the party leadership. No one has spoken against Sonia, Rahul or Priyanka, about how letting Scindia go had been a mistake, about how Kamal Nath not only failed to hold on to power but has let internal conflicts and rivalries shatter the party in Madhya Pradesh.

Gujarat

In Gujarat, the bypoll happened because the sitting Congress MLAs had resigned ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in June. 5 of them have joined the BJP and were fielded against Congress candidates by the BJP. The BJP ended up winning all seats while the Congress scored another big zero.

Congress a burden on alliance partners?

In the 2017 UP Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party had offered 100 seats to the Congress, of which it won only 7. SP won just 54 out of the 298 it had contested. The brutal blow after much hype over Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi’s partnership with Akhilesh was so stark that SP went solo in the 2019 general elections. In the current Bihar elections, RJD conceded 70 seats to Congress, of which the grand old party managed to win just 19. From UP to Bihar, the party has been emerging as a burden on its allies.

Congress leaders blame everything under the sun, but never question the Gandhis

Despite repeated failures and one abysmal performance after the other, Congress leaders are yet to raise serious questions about their own leadership. In the recently concluded elections, Digvijay Singh in Madhya Pradesh blamed EVMs, Bihar Congress leaders, national spokespersons and senior leaders blamed Owaisi and his AIMIM, and some dejected Congress leaders even poured their frustrations on the voters of Bihar, calling them poor and greedy, for voting NDA, but none of them blamed their own leadership. None of them questioned why Congress MLAs go running to the BJP and other parties within months of losing power, and none of them asked why the Gandhis are never held accountable and instead vanish into obscurity, leaving party workers to sift through the debris of their loss.

Neither Sonia Gandhi, nor Rahul or Priyanka have commented on the elections debacle yet. As per reports, Rahul was even set to go on a vacation to Jaisalmer, but suddenly had called it off, citing personal reasons.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCongress elections, Rahul Priyanka news, Congress UP
Sanghamitra
reader, writer, dreamer, no one

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Congress faces political ruin: Media durbaris still seeing ‘rays of hope’ in the debris

Sanghamitra -
The results of the recent bypolls in Gujarat, MP, UP and assembly elections in Bihar affirm that the Congress is facing a political ruin, but the media still keeps painting a rosy picture.
Read more
News Reports

Arnab Goswami files for anticipatory bail in case where Mumbai Police had accused him, his family of assault on the day they dragged and...

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami has sought anticipatory bail from arrest citing that the ground that the offences alleged against him is not true
Read more

Days after 2 ST employees committed suicide, Medicine vendors to go on hunger strike against Uddhav Thackeray govt over pending dues: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
These protests against Maharashtra government over the non-payment of their rightful dues are not new. The Maharashtra government's reluctance to pay dues and salaries to their employees has now taken many lives in the state.

Union Government approves Rs 1.46 lakh crore PLI scheme for 10 key sectors with the aim of transforming India into a manufacturing hub

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The PLI scheme across these 10 key sectors will strengthen the competitiveness of the Indian manufacturers globally

“Game of murders cannot go on in a democracy”: PM Modi raises the heat on TMC as a spate of BJP and Hindu activists...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Nobody can win votes by the game of murders, read these writings on the wall, PM Modi, without naming any state or party.

After Shiv Sena lost deposits on all the seats it fought in Bihar, party mouthpiece Saamana says credit must be given to it if...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena said that due to the split in NDA in Maharashtra, Nitish Kumar will become CM despite JD(U) winning lesser seats then BJP

Recently Popular

News Reports

While Arnab Goswami spends his 7th night in jail for a closed case, wife of Firoz Nadiadwala arrested for possessing drugs gets bail by...

OpIndia Staff -
NCB had arrested the wife of Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala on Sunday after it recovered drugs from her residence
Read more
Opinions

21 October 1943: Netaji Subhash had formed the Azad Hind Government, India’s ‘declaration of independence’

Shashank Bharadwaj -
On October 21, 1943, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose announced the formation of the 'Arzi Hukumat-e-Azad Hind' or the provincial government of free India in Singapore and had declared war on the British Empire.
Read more
News Reports

BJP leader brings massive allegation, says Thackerays had land deals worth crores with late Anvay Naik’s wife

OpIndia Staff -
BJP's Kirit Somaiya has shared documents which show land deals worth crores between the Thackerays and the late Anvay Naik's wife.
Read more
News Reports

Unable to accept her party’s dismal performance, Congress leader fumes on Bihari voters, calls them ‘poor and greedy’

OpIndia Staff -
"Poor greedy voters voted NDA for free Covid vaccine" claimed Congress Leader.
Read more
News Reports

Two Freudian slips during the hearing of Arnab Goswami’s plea in Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court order denying him interim bail

OpIndia Staff -
During the hearing, Justice Chandrachud that the constitutional courts needed to interfere in the case to avoid treading on a path of destruction.
Read more
News Reports

Netizens indulge in meme-fest mocking Shiv Sena and Congress after SC grants bail to Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was arrested by Mumbai Police at the behest of Maharashtra government in connection with a closed case
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Opinions

Congress faces political ruin: Media durbaris still seeing ‘rays of hope’ in the debris

Sanghamitra -
The results of the recent bypolls in Gujarat, MP, UP and assembly elections in Bihar affirm that the Congress is facing a political ruin, but the media still keeps painting a rosy picture.
Read more
Entertainment

MP HC refuses to quash FIR filed against Ekta Kapoor for ‘inappropriate sex scene’ in her web series XXX-2: Read what happened

OpIndia Staff -
MP HC dismissed plea filed by TV producer Ekta Kapoor seeking to quash FIR against her over scenes in erotic web series XXX 2.
Read more
Politics

‘Gold medal for wrestler who lost the bout’: Shiv Sena mouthpiece slams Nitish Kumar, forgets about how Uddhav Thackeray became CM

OpIndia Staff -
In a bitterly contested Bihar election 2020, NDA won 125 seats, only 3 seats above the majority mark of 122 while Mahagathbandhan of RJD, Congress etc won 110 seats
Read more
News Reports

Arnab Goswami files for anticipatory bail in case where Mumbai Police had accused him, his family of assault on the day they dragged and...

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami has sought anticipatory bail from arrest citing that the ground that the offences alleged against him is not true
Read more
News Reports

‘Not eyeing power in Maharashtra, this govt will fall on its own’: What Devendra Fadnavis said about Bihar, its impact on West Bengal and...

OpIndia Staff -
BJP leaders believe that the Maharashtra government won't last long and fall on its own soon.
Read more
News Reports

Days after 2 ST employees committed suicide, Medicine vendors to go on hunger strike against Uddhav Thackeray govt over pending dues: Details

OpIndia Staff -
These protests against Maharashtra government over the non-payment of their rightful dues are not new. The Maharashtra government's reluctance to pay dues and salaries to their employees has now taken many lives in the state.
Read more
News Reports

Union Government approves Rs 1.46 lakh crore PLI scheme for 10 key sectors with the aim of transforming India into a manufacturing hub

OpIndia Staff -
The PLI scheme across these 10 key sectors will strengthen the competitiveness of the Indian manufacturers globally
Read more
News Reports

‘Don’t waste your time on a lowly worm’, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani advises lawyer who filed cybercrime case against Kunal Kamra

OpIndia Staff -
After Kunal Kamra posted several tweets which were contempt of the Supreme Court, Advocate Chandani Shah had filed a case against him
Read more
News Reports

Muslim man voted for Tejashwi, his wife voted for Modi: Viral video shows how women voted in record number to ensure NDA victory in...

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim woman said that she wanted Modi to win in Bihar because he was a nice person and he had done good work for people.
Read more
News Reports

Netizens indulge in meme-fest mocking Shiv Sena and Congress after SC grants bail to Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was arrested by Mumbai Police at the behest of Maharashtra government in connection with a closed case
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
480,674FollowersFollow
19,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com