Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Updated:

India Today speaks half truth in their ‘fact check’ to shield Rahul and Priyanka as they laughed their way to Hathras

India Today uses mischief to give a clean chit to the Gandhi siblings after they are caught giggling on their way to Hathras.

OpIndia Staff
India today fact-checks Gandhi Siblings' video
Priyanka Gandhi (Courtesy: indiafacts) Rahul Gandhi (Courtesy: PTI)
262

Amidst the politicisation of the Hathras case, a video has been doing rounds on social media showing Congress scions Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra giggling in the car on their way to Hathras where they were going to allegedly show solidarity with the family of the victim.

The video received lot of flak on social media and apparently this did not go down well with media channel India Today. India Today jumped in to ‘fact-check’ the viral video. The media channel claimed that the video was shared by a lot of Congress leaders with and without the giggling sound. The channel did not deny that both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are seated at the front in the car but it claimed that the faces of the Gandhi scions were not visible. Therefore, it cannot be ascertained as to who is laughing.

The video was shared from the Twitter profile of the student wing of the Congress party NSUI with the giggling sound.

The video was also shared by National General Secretary of Indian Youth Congress, Pratibha Raghuvanshi with giggling sound in it.

Other Congress leaders who shared the video actually shared a shorter version of it that did not have the giggling sound.

India Today could not produce a version of the viral video without the giggling sound which was as long as the video with the giggling sound. The videos without the giggling sound shared by Congress leaders are shorter videos with the giggling part edited out. If one listens closely the voices of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are clearly audible in the giggling. Therefore, there is hardly anything to doubt the authenticity of the video when it is being shared by Congress leaders themselves.

Moreover, in a bid to give a clean chit to the Gandhi siblings, India Today did a misleading ‘fact-check’.

India Today shared an image taken ahead of 2019 general elections where the Gandhi siblings are smiling and posing for camera and ‘fact-checked’ to claim that the ‘giggling video’ was ‘misleading’. India Today mischievously took two separate incidents and conveniently skipped the latest giggling video to give the Gandhi siblings a clean chit.

Searched termsrahul gandhi laughing hathras, priyanka gandhi laughing hathras
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

