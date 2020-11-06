Friday, November 6, 2020
Home News Reports Hansa officers being summoned by Mumbai police and being forced to give false statements...
LawMediaNews Reports
Updated:

Hansa officers being summoned by Mumbai police and being forced to give false statements against Republic TV: Hansa Research tells Bombay HC

Hansa Research lawyer insinuated that Mumbai police has given the TRP case a completely different direction in order to settle its scores with the Republic TV.

OpIndia Staff
3

The Bombay High Court, while hearing a habeas corpus petition moved by Republic TV Editor in chief Arnab Goswami seeking revocation of the 2018 abetment of suicide case in which he has been arrested, briefly heard Hansa Research Group Private Ltd, the original complainant in the TRP manipulation case, which has filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court against Senior officer Sachin Vaze, Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and the state of Maharashtra. 

When the hearing commenced in the HC today, one lawyer requested the bench that the case filed by Hansa Research against TRP scam FIR may be taken up first. As the bench gave permission, Senior Advocate C S Vaidyanathan appearing in the Hansa petition apprised the court that Hansa employees are being summoned by the Mumbai police and being coerced to give false statements against Republic TV.

The lawyer representing Hansa furthered that the company’s aim behind filing a complaint was to simply unearth the TRP scam and it was not against any particular channel, insinuating that the Mumbai police has given it a completely different direction to the case in order to settle its scores with the Republic TV.

However, they are now being forced to appear and give statements against Republic TV, alleged Vaidyanathan.

Furthering that his client (Hansa Research Group Private Ltd) cannot be compelled to implicate anyone, Advocate C S Vaidyanathan said that they were ready to share any proof of evidence with the Mumbai police. “If they want any documents let them issue summons under Sec 91 CrPC”, said Vaidyanathan.

Placing these arguments before the two-judge bench Senior Advocate C S Vaidyanathan appearing in the Hansa petition sought an independent investigation by CBI or any other agency into the TRP manipulation case.

Asking the State to take instructions on Hansa petitions, the bench after this went back to hearing the habeas petition of Arnab Goswami, which too has now been adjourned until tomorrow.

The company which operates the Bar-O-Meters of BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council), has moved the Bombay High Court seeking transfer of the probe into the case from Mumbai Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The company has said that Mumbai police is putting pressure on them to declare that the document displayed by Republic TV claiming to be Hansa Research report on the TRP scam is fake. They have said that their officials are being threatened with detention if they don’t give this false statement alleging Republic TV is showing a fake document.

The petition has been moved by Hansa group Director Narasimhan K Swamy, CEO Praveen Omprakash and Nitin Kashinath Deokar. It says that it has already explained to the Mumbai police that it is in position to adjudge whether the document shown by Republic is genuine or not. They have said that Republic never applied to them for a copy of the report, and the channel has shown only extracts of the document. The petition filed by Hansa also says that their officials are being questioned without written notice, and they are given no time to produce documents.

The company has informed that since October 12 onwards, Hansa Research employees have been repeatedly called to the Crime Branch office and made to wait for hours, and they have been questioned for over 200 hours, only to make them issue a false statement.

The company says that its employees have been harassed by Mumbai Police because they declined to give a false statement against Republic TV by saying that the channel had displayed a fake document.

Mumbai police Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh, Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze and ACP Shashank Sanbhlor have been named as respondents in the petition. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Arnab Goswami to spend another night in custody as the hearing gets postponed to Saturday: Here is what Harish Salve said in court

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was arrested by Raigad police on November 4 morning following which the CJM of Alibaug remanded him to 14-day judicial custody till November 18
Read more
Opinions

The firecracker ban captures perfectly everything that is wrong with governance in India and no, it is not only one political party that should...

K Bhattacharjee -
The campaign against firecrackers is finally coming to fruition and we are progressing towards a nationwide firecracker ban.
Read more

“Shocking! Seems like attempt to intimidate”: SC issues contempt notice to Maharashtra assembly secretary, protects Arnab Goswami from arrest in breach of privilege case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court said that citizens have fundamental right to approach court and the assembly secretary can't threaten Arnab Goswami for the same

Is the police statement to The Hindu vindicating what Arnab Goswami has said about the money his company owed Anvay Naik? Seems so

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami earlier said that the entire amount due to CDPL was transferred to CDPL’s bank account in July 2019 but it was reverted because the account was inoperative.

Amit Shah sounds election bugle in West Bengal by setting target as 200 seats: Can BJP do it? Here is what trend says

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Speaking at Bankura, Amit Shah yesterday sounded the poll bugle and declares that the party would work towards getting 200 out of 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal.

Maharashtra HM launched ‘Operation Arnab’, deployed 40 police personnel to arrest Arnab Goswami in 2018 suicide case: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The abetment of suicide case of 2018 was closed after investigation after the police filed a closure report stating lack of evidence. It was reopened as per Maha home minister's orders.

Recently Popular

News Reports

NCP wants former CM Devendra Fadnavis to be made co-accused in the suicide case along with ‘BJP worker’ Arnab Goswami, Congress cheers

OpIndia Staff -
The NCP has accused the previous state government of putting pressure on Naik family to withdraw the case.
Read more
World

Dead people show up to vote to help Joe Biden in his ‘battle for the soul’ of USA, pointing towards voter fraud: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Dead people appear to be showing up to vote for Joe Biden at New York City in the US Presidential Elections.
Read more
News Reports

Hansa Research says Mumbai police is harassing them to issue false statement against Republic TV, asks Bombay HC to transfer the TRP case to...

OpIndia Staff -
Hansa Research says its employees are being threatened with arrest and indefinite detention for not giving false statement against Republic
Read more
Crime

Haryana: Priest attacked by goons with a cricket bat, admitted to Mathura hospital in a critical condition

OpIndia Staff -
The brutal assault with a cricket bat has left the priest heavily injured. His family has admitted him in a hospital in Mathura.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra HM launched ‘Operation Arnab’, deployed 40 police personnel to arrest Arnab Goswami in 2018 suicide case: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The abetment of suicide case of 2018 was closed after investigation after the police filed a closure report stating lack of evidence. It was reopened as per Maha home minister's orders.
Read more
News Reports

Alibaug Court rejects Mumbai Police plea seeking custody of Arnab Goswami, grants judicial custody and asks to keep bail papers ready

OpIndia Staff -
The court observed that there is no chain showing nexus between the suicide and the role of Arnab Goswami in it
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Hansa officers being summoned by Mumbai police and being forced to give false statements against Republic TV: Hansa Research tells Bombay HC

OpIndia Staff -
Hansa research has moved Bombay HC seeking seeking transfer of the probe into the TRP case from Mumbai Police to the CBI
Read more
News Reports

Unhappy with Thackeray govt over political posting and transfer of police officers, Maharashtra DGP Subodh Jaiswal takes up central deputation

OpIndia Staff -
DGP Jaiswal's opinion was reportedly neglected by the Maharashtra government while reshuffling police officers
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Posters shaming anti-CAA rioters back in Lucknow, reward announced for information against culprits

OpIndia Staff -
The Lucknow administration has also announced a reward of Rs 5000 for any information regarding the absconding rioters.
Read more
News Reports

Bhopal: Mysterious death of girl gives rise to allegations of Love Jihad, accused Tahir had allegedly kidnapped her when she was minor

OpIndia Staff -
The mysterious death of a girl in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh has led to allegations of Love Jihad by the family of the deceased.
Read more
News Reports

Bihar: RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui calls PM Modi ‘Dangewala CM’ during election campaign

OpIndia Staff -
RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui said that PM Modi still looks like the same 'Dangewala CM' of Gujarat even now
Read more
News Reports

Arnab Goswami to spend another night in custody as the hearing gets postponed to Saturday: Here is what Harish Salve said in court

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was arrested by Raigad police on November 4 morning following which the CJM of Alibaug remanded him to 14-day judicial custody till November 18
Read more
News Reports

Assam: This Diwali, Reliance Industries Limited is covering the Shikhara of Kamakhya Temple with gold

OpIndia Staff -
Mukesh Ambani's RIL has donated 20 kgs of gold and is bearing the entire cost of the gold leafing project.
Read more
Media

‘Vulgar acting’ has always been the secret to Ramlila’s popularity, claims Newslaundry, goes on to whitewash the religious angle of Nikita Tomar’s murder

OpIndia Staff -
Newslaundry could not stop itself from denigrating Ramlila while taking a dig at Manoj Tiwari.
Read more
News Reports

Union home ministry gives green signal to probe Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid under UAPA

OpIndia Staff -
Umar Khalid was arrested by the police September 14 for his alleged involvement in the horrific Northeast Delhi riots.
Read more
Opinions

The firecracker ban captures perfectly everything that is wrong with governance in India and no, it is not only one political party that should...

K Bhattacharjee -
The campaign against firecrackers is finally coming to fruition and we are progressing towards a nationwide firecracker ban.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
476,026FollowersFollow
19,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com