Thursday, November 26, 2020
Home World Germany expresses concern after corporate dependency on China increases
Economy and FinanceEditor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Germany expresses concern after corporate dependency on China increases

While the economic divorce many not happen completely, the pandemic has definitely increased Europe's dilemma to introspect its dependence on the communist country.

OpIndia Staff
German Chancellor Angela Merkel with Chinese President Xi Jinping (image courtesy: Dw.com)
4

German car manufacturers have seen an increase in car sales in China in last quarter. While the companies are happy that it offsets the fewer units sold in European countries amid the pandemic, they are also being cautious. A report in FT states that in last quarter, Daimler saw 23% rise in sales in China. Better known as Mercedes-Benz, Daimler is a German multinational automobile manufacturer.

The rich Chinese, who could not take foreign trips due to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, bought luxury cars instead. While the corporates are elated, it has also raised concerns that the German industry is highly dependent on the Chinese market.

An October report in DW quotes Stefan Bratzel, head of the Center of Automotive Management (CAM) who had also said that it was only Chinese market that was currently recovering. Last year, VW had sold 40% of its vehicles in China. He says that while the Chinese market may be temporarily helping companies stay afloat, in longer term, the industry’s dependence on Chinese market makes it prone to blackmail.

With highest growth rate, China is quite likely to be largest single market in future. Which is why industries can’t just completely withdraw.

In fact, even German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged German businesses to diversify into Asian markets beyond China. Germany currently is one of the biggest economy in European Union. Other EU leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron has also suggested diversification beyond China.

At an event in October, Merkel said that as of now, about three-quarters of Germany’s Asia exports go to east Asia, and half of them go to China alone. German Economics Minister Peter Altmaier also suggested to look for markets beyond China. He suggested how Singapore and South Korea offer promising markets.

And while the economic divorce many not happen completely, the pandemic has definitely increased Europe’s dilemma to introspect its dependence on the communist country.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsgermany china relationship, german industry dependent on china
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Germany expresses concern after corporate dependency on China increases

OpIndia Staff -
While German companies are happy that Chinese sales offset the fewer units sold in European countries amid the pandemic, they are also being cautious.
Read more
Opinions

Indian law never defined “marriage”: Here is why govt needs to be involved in inter-faith “marriage”

Abhishek Banerjee -
A number of very different legal institutions are grouped under the loose word “marriage.” Naturally therefore, the government has to step in and make rules about how to move between these very different institutions.
Read more

After allowing Israelis to visit without visa, UAE stops issuing visas to citizens of 13 countries including Pakistan and Turkey

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The decision of UAE to stop issuing visas to citizens of 13 countries is reported to have been taken due to security decisions.

Forgotten daughter of Uttarakhand: Before Nirbhaya, girl working in Delhi was kidnapped, raped and brutally murdered in Haryana

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In February 2012, a 19-year-old girl from Delhi was abducted, gang-raped, brutalised and abandoned to die at a mustard field in Haryana

Law against ‘Love Jihad’ does not violate anyone’s fundamental rights: Smashing the ‘liberal’ arguments with truth

Opinions Sambit Nayak -
The readers must know that this is not a law against interfaith marriage or any marriage to begin with. Interfaith marriages are and will continue to be allowed in India.

Ex-Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim, who quit showbiz for Allah, asks fans to remove her pics

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Zaira Wasim had earlier asked her fans to stop praising her as it is dangerous for her 'Iman'.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Hyderabad elections: Owaisi makes ‘beef biriyani’ sly on BJP leaders, Raja Singh offers him pork biriyani

OpIndia Staff -
As an insult to BJP leaders, Owaisi had stated that they should have some biriyani at a particular hotel in Hyderabad that is famous for beef dishes.
Read more
News Reports

When Sonia Gandhi trusted Ahmed Patel for conveying to PV Narasimha Rao’s family that his funeral will not be held in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjaya Baru had said Ahmed Patel approached him to let PV Narasimha Rao's son know about Sonia Gandhi's message.
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Arfa Khanum Sherwani eat the goat she was petting in the photographs she posted?

OpIndia Staff -
Arfa Khanum Sherwani took social media by storm after she posted photographs of herself with a beautiful white goat.
Read more
Politics

How Congress lost Gujarat to save Ahmed Patel’s Rajya Sabha seat

Nirwa Mehta -
The 2017 Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections which were contested by Ahmed Patel were one of the lowest points for Congress.
Read more
News Reports

‘Mark of religious oppression, caste superiority’: Newly elected MP in New Zealand, Gaurav Sharma, targeted for taking oath in Sanskrit

OpIndia Staff -
A journalist in New Zealand targeted newly elected New Zealand MP Gaurav Sharma for for taking his oath in Sanskrit.
Read more
News Reports

Habitual offender Rehana Fathima given last warning by Kerala High Court after violating bail condition in ‘Gomatha’ cookery video

OpIndia Staff -
In the cookery video titled Gomatha Ularthu, Fathima kept referring to the meat as Gomatha. The High Court let her go giving her last opportunity to 'improve'.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

World

Germany expresses concern after corporate dependency on China increases

OpIndia Staff -
While German companies are happy that Chinese sales offset the fewer units sold in European countries amid the pandemic, they are also being cautious.
Read more
News Reports

Lucknow: Two medical colleges run by MMA Faridi and Mohammad Zafar Idris respectively, accused of organ trafficking, probe ordered

OpIndia Staff -
Probe has been ordered against Era’s Medical College and Integral Institute of Medical Science And Research over Human Organ Trafficking charges
Read more
Opinions

Indian law never defined “marriage”: Here is why govt needs to be involved in inter-faith “marriage”

Abhishek Banerjee -
A number of very different legal institutions are grouped under the loose word “marriage.” Naturally therefore, the government has to step in and make rules about how to move between these very different institutions.
Read more
News Reports

OIC snubs Pakistan again, no mention of ‘Kashmir’ in Foreign Ministers’ meeting agenda: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan's foreign office had claimed that during the 2-day session, the Kashmir issue will be discussed too. The OIC's agenda has made no mention of it.
Read more
News Reports

After allowing Israelis to visit without visa, UAE stops issuing visas to citizens of 13 countries including Pakistan and Turkey

OpIndia Staff -
The decision of UAE to stop issuing visas to citizens of 13 countries is reported to have been taken due to security decisions.
Read more
News Reports

Algerian-born Muslim cleric Abdul Nacer Benbrika stripped of his citizenship by Australia after convicted of terrorism

OpIndia Staff -
Benbrika was convicted of directing a terrorist group, and possessing material associated with planning of a terrorist attack in Australia
Read more
News Reports

Fact-check: No, the government has not issued Rs.1,30,000 to the citizens towards Covid-19 funding

OpIndia Staff -
Fake message circulated claims that govt of India has issued Rs.1,30,000 to every citizen above the age of 18 as Covid-19 funding
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Arfa Khanum Sherwani eat the goat she was petting in the photographs she posted?

OpIndia Staff -
Arfa Khanum Sherwani took social media by storm after she posted photographs of herself with a beautiful white goat.
Read more
News Reports

Indian Navy inducts two American Predator drones on the lease, can be deployed on India-China border for surveillance

OpIndia Staff -
The Predator drones has been leased from a private company for one year, India plans to purchase 18 such drones from USA
Read more
Opinions

Reservations for SC Christians: How it could affect the prospects of Dalit Hindus

Nivan Sadh -
There have been several calls for the inclusion of Dalit Christians in the reservation system meant for SC/St and OBC communities.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
488,875FollowersFollow
20,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com