A BJP Councillor in Haryana, Harish Sharma, committed suicide recently after he was booked for allegedly selling firecrackers during Diwali and misbehaving police officials. Reportedly, he was under mental duress after a case was registered against him and his daughter Anjali Sharma. His family alleged that the Police was pressing for his arrested.

The atrocious conduct of the Police in the matter, however, was far from an end. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team on Sunday recovered the body of Harish Sharma from Delhi Parallel canal near Khubru jhal in Sonepat district. The body was subsequently sent to a general hospital at Sonepat district for a post-mortem examination.

Hundreds of people gathered at NH-44 on Panipat-Delhi lane and refused to cremate Harish Sharma until their demands were met. A criminal case was demanded against Panipat SP Manisha Chaudhary, then police post in charge; SI Baljeet Singh, ASI Mahavir Singh and others and their arrest was demanded as well. As per reports, Panipat Superintendent of Police, the then police post in-charge and ASI Mahavir Singh have now been booked under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 of the IPC.

BJP MP from Rohtak, Dr. Arvind Sharma, former Minister Krishna Lal Pawar and MLA Pramod Vij had reached the spot to hold a meeting with the family members of the deceased and assure them that justice will be done. However, at the same time, the Police started a lathi-charge against those who had gathered.

The glasses of an office near where the BJP leaders were having a discussion with the family of Harish Sharma was also damaged. Not just the people, but the security men of the BJP leaders were also beaten and so were members of the press. Pawar said that his security men and those of the MLA were beaten up in front of him.

The Chief Minister and the Home Minister were subsequently informed of the conduct of the Police and an SIT will be formed to investigate the matter. Karyakartas of the BJP alleged that under the current government, police officials have gone out of control. Neither do they listen to their leaders, nor their government. Numerous people have been injured during the course of the lathi-charge.

Meanwhile, the leaders assured Anjali Sharma that her family will receive justice. She has alleged that police officials are forcing her to leave the city. It is also reported that as per the SIT that has been constituted, the police-in-charge of Tehsil Camp intentionally registered a case against Sharma. Despite being advised against it by Home Minister Anil Vij, he went near the house of the Councillor with a police force.