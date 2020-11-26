Twitter user Ashok Swain, who is apparently a Professor at Uppsala University in Sweden, has reportedly deactivated his Twitter account. Swain whose tweets find acceptance in Pakistani media was quite popular among the Indian liberal cabal. There were speculations that Swain’s account was deleted by Twitter until Swain clarified that he deactivated his Twitter account himself. According to Clarion India, Swain said that he needed a break from the social media platform as he had been receiving abuses and threats to him and his family.

Swain a favourite of woke liberals

There are several traits of Swain that make him a favourite of Indian woke liberal. These include spreading fake news, undermining national interest and of course Hindu bashing.

Swain’s anti-India rhetoric sells well in Pakistan. His tweets in which he claimed that the NDA government was triggering conflict between India and Pakistan to gain electoral points were picked up by Pakistani media for absolving Pakistan of the ghastly terrorist attack in Pulwama. Swain had also accused the Vajpayee government of ‘setting up’ the Kargil war. Interestingly, a Pakistani Minister had recently admitted in the National Assembly that the Pulwama attack was carried out by Pakistan.

Swain’s Hindu hatred

Swain was seen spreading fake news about a Muslim boy alleging that he was set on fire by “Hindutva beasts” for not chanting Jai Shri Ram, despite the police clarifying that it was a fake news. The boy had reportedly set himself on fire but the Swain saw it an opportunity to vomit out his Hindu hatred. He was asked by police to retweet the correct news but neither did he apologise for spreading fake news that could trigger communal tension nor did he delete his tweets.

Swain wanted ‘Muslim Lives Matter’ protests in India

Following the violent riots in the United States in the name of social justice earlier this year, Swain tweeted calling “similar type of mobilisation” in India for supposed extra-judicial killings of Muslims in the country. Swain said that the kind of protests that were being witnessed in the United States and Canada regarding ‘Black Lives Matter’ needed to be replicated in India in the name of ‘Muslim Lives Matter’.