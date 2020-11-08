Sunday, November 8, 2020
Home News Reports Lost in translation: Google ruins Pak PM Imran Khan’s congratulatory message to US President-elect...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Lost in translation: Google ruins Pak PM Imran Khan’s congratulatory message to US President-elect Joe Biden

Imran Khan's hopes for Joe Biden may be short-lived as the US President-elect is not quite too happy with Turkey President Erdogan.

OpIndia Staff
Imran Khan
Google ruined Imran Khan's congratulatory message to the President-elect and Vice President-elect of the United States of America (Image: Deccan Herald)
678

As Joe Biden is declared the President-elect of the United States of America, with Kamala Harris as the Vice President-elect on his side, congratulatory messages started pouring in from across the globe. Amongst others, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, too, tweeted his congratulations. Except, he chose to do so in Urdu.

Google translation, however, left him embarrassed as the his congratulatory message ended up referring to the new leaders of US as ‘corrupt leaders who cover up the stolen national wealth and eradicate illegal tax havens’. Ah, well.

Google Translation of Imran Khan’s congratulatory message to Joe Biden and Kamala harris

As per the Google Translation software, he said, “Congratulations to the newly elected President on holding the World Summit on Democracy. I look forward to working with corrupt leaders to cover up stolen national wealth and eradicate illegal tax evasion sites. We will continue to work with the United States for peace in Afghanistan / the region.”

What he really wanted to say was that he hoped to end illegal tax havens and stealing of nation’s wealth by world leaders.

What a strange congratulatory message to give.

Imran Khan’s happiness may be short-lived

Imran Khan’s hopes for Joe Biden may be short-lived as the US President-elect is not quite too happy with Turkey President Erdogan.

In 2019, Biden said, “Turkey is the real problem,” and if he were the President, he will have a real ‘locked down’ conversation with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to tell him he has to pay for what he has done across the borders of Syria and Iraq.

That Pakistan has made no effort to hide its love for Turkey is no secret. Biden had used this statement for his presidential campaign. The world will now wait and what how Biden makes Erdogan pay the price.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsjoe biden china, joe biden turkey, joe biden pakistan, joe biden
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Lost in translation: Google ruins Pak PM Imran Khan’s congratulatory message to US President-elect Joe Biden

OpIndia Staff -
Google Translate embarrasses Imran Khan as he sends a strangely worded congratulatory message to Joe Biden in Urdu
Read more
News Reports

“My life is under threat, assaulted again by Mumbai Police,” Arnab Goswami appeals from a van as Mumbai Police hurriedly shifts him to another...

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami says he is not being allowed to speak to his lawyers by Mumbai Police.
Read more

Kapil Mishra says he and Tajinder Bagga are arrested on their way to protest against Maharashtra govt’s atrocities

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kapil Mishra and Tajinder Bagga along with supporters were on their way to Rajghat in Delhi to protest against the atrocities of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

Congress leaders ‘apologise’ to Americans, claims PM Modi endorsed Trump for President. Except, they are lying: Read details

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Congress leaders like Hardik Patel and Manish Tewari attempted to spread lies on social media that PM Modi endorsed President Trump for the 2020 US Presidential elections to create a divide between two countries.

‘Begani shaadi mein Abdullah deewana’ netizens mock Omar Abdullah as he almost declares Bihar the 51st state of USA

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Amusing to think that Omar Abdullah would think that the Republican Party of the US is an NDA ally for Bihar elections.

NGO that monitors United Nations roasts Pakistan govt for justifying beheading over ‘blasphemy’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
It all started when the Government of Pakistan defended the brutal act of beheading of a French teacher in Paris by an Islamic terrorist weeks ago by claiming that blasphemy in the garb of freedom of expression is intolerable.

Recently Popular

Media

Forced to drink some liquid that choked him, hit with boots: Here is what happened after Mumbai Police arrested Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
In his application to the Mumbai High Court, Arnab Goswami also makes some startling revelations as to how he was beaten and tortured by the police.
Read more
World

Gulags soon? While Joe Biden preaches peace, his Democratic comrades make lists to punish Trump supporters during his presidency

K Bhattacharjee -
While Joe Biden tweets like a monk, his comrades appear to have made up their minds to launch a crusade against heretics.
Read more
World

Software glitch that caused Republican votes to be counted for Democrats used in 47 Michigan counties, claims state GOP Chair, seeks examination of results

OpIndia Staff -
State GOP Chair said that the people of Michigan deserve a transparent election process. Joe Biden won the state with a comfortable margin.
Read more
News Reports

We can’t pass order today, it is already six: Bombay High Court refuses to grant bail to Arnab Goswami today, lawyers free to approach...

OpIndia Staff -
The Bombay High Court as reserved its order in the ad-interim plea filed by Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami seeking bail
Read more
World

Staffer in Joe Biden’s campaign staff is a strong supporter of Narendra Modi: Read Details

OpIndia Staff -
The appointment of Amit Jani in the Joe Biden campaign staff caused a lot of outrage from the far-left section of the Democrat party.
Read more
Law

Lawyer Vibhor Anand to stay in jail despite blaming Arnab Goswami’s Republic for his own tweets in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

OpIndia Staff -
Advocate Vibhor Anand, who had been tweeted incessantly about the Sushant Singh Rajput death is to stay in jail
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Lost in translation: Google ruins Pak PM Imran Khan’s congratulatory message to US President-elect Joe Biden

OpIndia Staff -
Google Translate embarrasses Imran Khan as he sends a strangely worded congratulatory message to Joe Biden in Urdu
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: Illegal ashram of Computer Baba demolished, 6 arrested for obstructing action

OpIndia Staff -
Computer Baba had encroached upon 2 acres of government-owned Gaushala land in Gomatgiri area in Indore to build his Ashram
Read more
News Reports

“My life is under threat, assaulted again by Mumbai Police,” Arnab Goswami appeals from a van as Mumbai Police hurriedly shifts him to another...

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami says he is not being allowed to speak to his lawyers by Mumbai Police.
Read more
News Reports

Kapil Mishra says he and Tajinder Bagga are arrested on their way to protest against Maharashtra govt’s atrocities

OpIndia Staff -
Kapil Mishra and Tajinder Bagga along with supporters were on their way to Rajghat in Delhi to protest against the atrocities of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.
Read more
Editor's picks

Congress leaders ‘apologise’ to Americans, claims PM Modi endorsed Trump for President. Except, they are lying: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leaders like Hardik Patel and Manish Tewari attempted to spread lies on social media that PM Modi endorsed President Trump for the 2020 US Presidential elections to create a divide between two countries.
Read more
News Reports

‘Begani shaadi mein Abdullah deewana’ netizens mock Omar Abdullah as he almost declares Bihar the 51st state of USA

OpIndia Staff -
Amusing to think that Omar Abdullah would think that the Republican Party of the US is an NDA ally for Bihar elections.
Read more
News Reports

NGO that monitors United Nations roasts Pakistan govt for justifying beheading over ‘blasphemy’

OpIndia Staff -
It all started when the Government of Pakistan defended the brutal act of beheading of a French teacher in Paris by an Islamic terrorist weeks ago by claiming that blasphemy in the garb of freedom of expression is intolerable.
Read more
Law

Breaking: Bombay HC to pronounce order in Arnab Goswami’s interim bail application challenging arrest in 2018 suicide case on 9th November

OpIndia Staff -
Bombay High Court has declared that it will be pronouncing its order in the bail plea moved by Arnab Goswami on the 9th of November
Read more
News Reports

ISRO successfully launches PSLV C-49 carrying India’s latest earth observing satellite and 9 other payloads

OpIndia Staff -
The PSLV launched the all-weather earth imaging satellite EOS-01 from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)
Read more
News Reports

UAE introduces major legal reforms including improved judicial procedure, legalisation of alcohol consumption and cohabitation by unmarried couples

OpIndia Staff -
From Live-in relations to alcohol consumption without licence, UAE introduces several reforms in its legal system
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
477,120FollowersFollow
19,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com