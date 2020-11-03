Four Hindus have been arrested in Mathura for reciting the Hanuman Chalisa at the Eidgah Masjid after two Muslims entered a Temple in the same city to offer Namaz. A video of the same went viral on social media following which the Police flung into action and took them into custody. The Hindus have reportedly claimed that they recited the Hanuman Chalisa at the Masjid to ‘promote brotherhood’.

Four persons apprehended for allegedly reciting ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ inside a mosque in Mathura’s Govardhan. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 3, 2020

The Hindus have been identified as Saurabh Lambardar, Raghav Mittal, Kanha and Krishna Thakur. All of them are residents of the Govardhan area. “We have done nothing wrong….if they (Muslims) can offer namaz in a temple, then we can also recite devotional hymns in a mosque,” one of them said. The events followed after one Faizal Khan had been arrested by the Police for offering Namaz within the premises of Nandmahal temple in Nandgaon area in Mathura district’s Barsana on Saturday.

A complaint was filed after a photo of the duo, reciting Islamic prayers within a Hindu temple, went viral on social media. Now, it has been revealed that Faisal Khan had also participated in anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh and several other protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in several places in the country. Faizal Khan was nabbed near Jamia Gaffar Manzil on Monday. Mohammed Chand, the other accused, is yet to be arrested.