The Uttar Pradesh police have lodged a case against two individuals for reading Namaz (Islamic prayers) within the premises of Nandmahal temple in Nandgaon area in Mathura district’s Barsana on Saturday (October 29). A complaint was filed after a photo of the duo, reciting Islamic prayers within a Hindu temple, went viral on social media.

As per reports, the case was filed, following a complaint by the temple server Kanha Goswami against the duo. The accused, identified as Faisal Khan and Mohammed Chand, had reportedly done the ’84 kos’ yatra to reach the temple by bicycles. They were accompanied by two other ‘Gandhian activists’, namely, Nilesh Gupta and Alok Ratna.

Goswami informed that he and other followers were shocked to see the young men wearing skull caps, entering the temple. Reportedly, Faisal went up to the temple priest and asked, “Does Lord Krishna belong only to you? He belongs to all of us.” News 18 quoted temple Sevayat Kanha Goswami as saying that Faisal had even recited a couplet from the Ramayan and had accepted the Prasad offered by the priest.

Duo offered Namaz despite the objection of devotees

News 18 reported that Hindu devotees had expressed displeasure at their actions and asked them to refrain from doing so. On the other hand, a Patrika report has stated that the temple priest himself had given permission to the duo to read Namaz. Meanwhile, several Hindu rights groups and saints have objected to the incident and had sought strong action from the district administration. They have asked whether Masjids would similarly permit conducting Arti, Bhajan and Puja inside their premises.

PFI links of Faisal Khan and Mohammed Chand

Interstingly, the Facebook ID that posted the contentious picture initially is a vocal advocate of the four radical Islamists from People’s Front of India (PFI), who were apprehended on their way to Hathras. The case was taken up by Barsana police station before being transferred to the Intelligence Department. A probe has been initiated for determining the motives behind the act and making the picture viral on social media.