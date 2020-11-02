Monday, November 2, 2020
Home News Reports Mathura: Case filed against Faisal Khan and Mohammed Chand for doing Namaz inside Krishna...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Mathura: Case filed against Faisal Khan and Mohammed Chand for doing Namaz inside Krishna temple

As per reports, when some priests were surprised to see the Muslim men in skullcaps entering the temple, Faisal Khan had stated that Lord Krishna belongs to all. Faisal and Chand were accompanied by two other 'Gandhian' workers named Alok and Nilesh.

OpIndia Staff
One Faisal Khan and Chand booked for reading Namaaz in Mathura temple
Faisal and Chand reading Namaz at the temple (Photo Credits: Twitter/Wali)
522

The Uttar Pradesh police have lodged a case against two individuals for reading Namaz (Islamic prayers) within the premises of Nandmahal temple in Nandgaon area in Mathura district’s Barsana on Saturday (October 29). A complaint was filed after a photo of the duo, reciting Islamic prayers within a Hindu temple, went viral on social media.

As per reports, the case was filed, following a complaint by the temple server Kanha Goswami against the duo. The accused, identified as Faisal Khan and Mohammed Chand, had reportedly done the ’84 kos’ yatra to reach the temple by bicycles. They were accompanied by two other ‘Gandhian activists’, namely, Nilesh Gupta and Alok Ratna.

Goswami informed that he and other followers were shocked to see the young men wearing skull caps, entering the temple. Reportedly, Faisal went up to the temple priest and asked, “Does Lord Krishna belong only to you? He belongs to all of us.” News 18 quoted temple Sevayat Kanha Goswami as saying that Faisal had even recited a couplet from the Ramayan and had accepted the Prasad offered by the priest.

Duo offered Namaz despite the objection of devotees

News 18 reported that Hindu devotees had expressed displeasure at their actions and asked them to refrain from doing so. On the other hand, a Patrika report has stated that the temple priest himself had given permission to the duo to read Namaz. Meanwhile, several Hindu rights groups and saints have objected to the incident and had sought strong action from the district administration. They have asked whether Masjids would similarly permit conducting Arti, Bhajan and Puja inside their premises.

PFI links of Faisal Khan and Mohammed Chand

Interstingly, the Facebook ID that posted the contentious picture initially is a vocal advocate of the four radical Islamists from People’s Front of India (PFI), who were apprehended on their way to Hathras. The case was taken up by Barsana police station before being transferred to the Intelligence Department. A probe has been initiated for determining the motives behind the act and making the picture viral on social media.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMathura temple, Mathura temple namaz, Mathura Krishna Janmabhoomi
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Mathura: Case filed against Faisal Khan and Mohammed Chand for doing Namaz inside Krishna temple

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu rights groups have asked whether Masjids would similarly permit Arti, and Bhajans inside Mosques.
Read more
News Reports

Republic TV invites Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh for live, unedited interview with Arnab. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
In a tweet to Mumbai CP, Republic said that even those who disregard due process must be given a chance to explain or publicly atone or clarify their stand.
Read more

After Rajiv Bajaj said there is slowdown in the two-wheeler market, Hero MotoCorp achieves record sale in October

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rajiv Bajaj had said that two-wheeler sales will remain in the current fiscal year due to new regulations and "draconian lockdown"

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh trolls Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant for gaining weight

Cricket OpIndia Staff -
Yuvraj Singh fat-shames Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma

On what basis exactly is Tejashwi Yadav asking for votes?

Politics Abhishek Banerjee -
Within a matter of few weeks, Tejashwi Yadav has become famous for everything from his legendary hard work, to his humility, his maturity and his deep understanding of people’s issues.

Gangster turned politician BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari’s ‘Taj Mahal’ demolished, Yogi govt razes down the illegal structure

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mukhtar Ansari is accused of murdering later BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai in 2005. He was absolved by the court due to lack of evidence.

Recently Popular

Crime

Tauseef, who was harassing and forcing Nikita to convert to Islam, decided to kill her after watching web series ‘Mirzapur’: Report

OpIndia Staff -
During the interrogation, the accused Tauseef confessed to the police officials that he was inspired by the character of 'Munna' in the Mirzapur webseries.
Read more
News Reports

Sadiya Anwar Shaikh, who was arrested for links with ISIS, was de-radicalised twice in the past: NIA charge-sheet

OpIndia Staff -
Sadiya Anwar Shaikh was de-radicalised twice in the past by intelligence agencies for radical comments on social media
Read more
News Reports

Facebook user Azharuddin Ansari announces bounty of Rs 1 Lakh to behead BJP leader Kapil Mishra

OpIndia Staff -
Kapil Mishra had recently taken to social media to support France, post violent protests calling for the beheading of those who insult Islam
Read more
News Reports

Which European country will become Muslim majority by which year? Here is what one research says

OpIndia Staff -
The growing Muslim population will enforce drastic changes in Europe, be it socially, politically and economically.
Read more
News Reports

Chinese govt removes domes, minarets, Arabic text and all Islamic symbols from the largest mosque in Ningxia Hui region to ‘Sinicize’ it

OpIndia Staff -
The bright golden and green coloured mosque with domes and Islamic style windows have transformed into a grey rectangular structure
Read more
News Reports

After Rajiv Bajaj said there is slowdown in the two-wheeler market, Hero MotoCorp achieves record sale in October

OpIndia Staff -
Rajiv Bajaj had said that two-wheeler sales will remain in the current fiscal year due to new regulations and "draconian lockdown"
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

India rejects Pakistan’s claim on Gilgit-Baltistan, says Pakistan has illegally and forcibly occupied it

OpIndia Staff -
India rejected Pakistan's claim over Gilgit-Baltistan, reiterates that it belongs to the Indian Union Territory of Ladakh.
Read more
News Reports

Mathura: Case filed against Faisal Khan and Mohammed Chand for doing Namaz inside Krishna temple

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu rights groups have asked whether Masjids would similarly permit Arti, and Bhajans inside Mosques.
Read more
News Reports

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom under quarantine after contact with coronavirus infected person

OpIndia Staff -
The WHO chief informed on Twitter that he is putting himself under quarantine after coming in contact with a COVID positive patient.
Read more
News Reports

Republic TV invites Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh for live, unedited interview with Arnab. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
In a tweet to Mumbai CP, Republic said that even those who disregard due process must be given a chance to explain or publicly atone or clarify their stand.
Read more
News Reports

After Rajiv Bajaj said there is slowdown in the two-wheeler market, Hero MotoCorp achieves record sale in October

OpIndia Staff -
Rajiv Bajaj had said that two-wheeler sales will remain in the current fiscal year due to new regulations and "draconian lockdown"
Read more
News Reports

After Turkish first lady trolled for carrying luxury French bag amid Erdoğan’s call to boycott French products, pro-govt media claims she was carrying a...

OpIndia Staff -
In order to defend the First Lady, the Turkish media claimed that the bag was not an original product but a copy of the luxury French handbag.
Read more
News Reports

Kangana Ranaut accuses pro-AAP vlogger Dhruv Rathee of charging Rs 60 lakh to ‘lie openly’ in his video about BMC notice to her

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut has alleged that Dhruv Rathee had lied about BMC notice for her house in his video, and he was paid ₹60 Lakh for the video
Read more
News Reports

At least 15.67 kg of gold recovered from rectums of passengers in 2020: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Rectum gold smugglers appear to be a very persistent concern among custom officials.
Read more
News Reports

If a rape victim has any self-esteem she will end her life, says Kerala Congress chief Mulappally Ramachandran

OpIndia Staff -
The Kerala Congress chief says if a rape victim has any self-esteem she will either end her life or try not to be sexually assaulted again
Read more
News Reports

Haryana government mulls bringing law against love jihad, CM ML Khattar says centre also considering legal provision against the menace

OpIndia Staff -
Haryana home minister Anil Vij tweeted to inform that the state govt is considering to bring a law against love jihad
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
473,087FollowersFollow
19,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com