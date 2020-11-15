Sunday, November 15, 2020
Home Media Diwali magic: Nidhi Razdan goes from anti-lockdown crusader to demanding lockdown to punish citizens...
MediaNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Diwali magic: Nidhi Razdan goes from anti-lockdown crusader to demanding lockdown to punish citizens after Kejriwal performs public ‘puja’

Rohini Singh commented that Coronavirus cases were on the rise at the national capital due to the fact that citizens were thronging markets during the festive season. It was then that the the star of the show, Nidhi Razdan, stepped in.

K Bhattacharjee
Nidhi Razdan
Image Credit: SheThePeople
7

There was a very entertaining debate underway between Rohini Singh of The Wire fame and Nidhi Razdan, former NDTV ‘journalist’. The debate was sparked off by Gargi Rawat, from NDTV, who was bemoaning the fact that Arvind Kejriwal celebrated his Diwali by participating in celebrations at the Akshardham Temple amidst rising Coronavirus cases in Delhi. The Delhi Chief Minister had also organised a ‘virtual’ Puja on the occasion as well.

Rohini Singh commented that Coronavirus cases were on the rise at the national capital due to the fact that citizens were thronging markets during the festive season. It was then that the the star of the show, Nidhi Razdan, stepped in. She declared that “Governments have to take charge” and suggested that they should “lock it down”.

It appears to have escaped her notice that after all these months, with massive mass gatherings at political rallies and elsewhere, the governments will find it a bit difficult to enforce the kind of stringent lockdown that would otherwise be required under such circumstances. After all, it will be hard to convince people to refrain from trying to earn their livelihoods due to the pandemic when they could see for themselves the massive crowds at the election rallies for the Bihar Assembly Elections.

Nidhi Razdan vs Rohini Singh on lockdown
The first part of the debate between Nidhi Razdan and Rohini Singh

Rohini Singh pointed out that “Lockdowns have huge economic impact” and we cannot really afford it at the moment. It was then that the totalitarian inclinations of Nidhi Razdan sprang forward. She said, “People also have to learn there are costs to being irresponsible.” That is a pretty strong statement to make about citizens trying to enjoy the festive period in a year that has seen too much of doom and gloom.

“The governments must make sure that the plebs know their place!” That is quite an elitist comment to make. Rohini Singh, on the other hand, argued further that lockdown is going to be too painful for those not economically well-off but Nidhi Razdan still appears to be stuck in the ‘Economy vs Public health’ debate that was underway during the initial stages of the pandemic. That ship has sailed long back.

The second part of the debate between Nidhi Razdan and Rohini Singh

The debate concluded on an inconclusive note, as much of these debates often do. However, there are a lot of lessons that observers could learn from this. We had Rohini Singh, on one hand, blaming citizens for the rising Coronavirus cases. Interestingly enough, she did not blame the massive crowds at Tejashvi Yadav’s rallies ahead of the Bihar elections.

On the other hand, we had Nidhi Razdan who was so triggered by Arvind Kejriwal’s participation in Diwali celebrations that she wanted the government to punish people with a lockdown in order to show them that there are ‘costs’. This is peak 2020, ladies and gentlemen. One cannot make this up.

The third part of the debate between Nidhi Razdan and Rohini Singh

As it so happens, Nidhi Razdan was not always such a lockdown enthusiast. In fact, she abhorred lockdowns and made much of the same argument as Rohini Singh. However, quite ostensibly, Kejriwa’s participation in Diwali celebrations was too much for her to bear. And thus, she made a complete U-Turn from her previous stand.

As early as the 26th of March, Nidhi was already arguing against lockdowns. Replying to a now deleted tweet from Rajdeep Sardesai, she argued that “the economic disruption caused by an almost month long lockdown will be felt much longer than the actual lockdown.” She also shared a tweet thread that documented the hardship that would be endured by migrant workers.

Nidhi’s reply to a deleted tweet by Rajdeep Sardesai
Nidhi shares a tweet thread documenting hardship faced by migrant workers

Her opinions had not changed by May either. She endorsed the position that it was time to lift the lockdown in India. Nidhi said that Dr. Vikram Patel of the Harvard Medical School “has made some excellent points on why India can’t afford a lockdown, how people with other health issues have been hit, mostly the poor.”

Nidhi Razdan endorsed the position that it was time to lift the lockdown in India in May

Again in May, Nidhi complimented Arvind Kejriwal for ‘saying what was needed to be said’. “We needed a harsh lockdown but now we can’t go on like this, we have to learn to live with the virus, and take precautions while getting back to our lives. The economic distress is real,” she tweeted.

Nidhi Razdan compliments Arvind Kejriwal for his anti-lockdown stand

Later in the same month, Nidhi Razdan went to the extent of admonishing the Chief Ministers advocating for a longer lockdown. She said, “Chief Ministers advocating a longer lockdown today are abdicating their responsibility. Tough questions need to be asked – what have you been doing for the last 2 months? Are hospitals better prepared? Locking down is just hoping the problem will go away. It won’t.”

Nidhi Razdan admonishes Chief Ministers arguing for longer lockdowns
Nidhi Razdan admonishes Chief Ministers arguing for longer lockdowns

But all of that is in the past. Now, Hindus are engaging in festivities during Diwali and hence, governments must step in to show that there are ‘costs’ for ‘irresponsible behaviour’. The massive election rallies have already been forgotten. The gatherings for Namaz and Eid are to be forgotten too. We also should forget that Tablighi Jamaat was one of the drivers of the pandemic in India and every single liberal journalist was busy whitewashing their deplorable conduct.

But now, with Arvind Kejriwal participating in Diwali celebrations, things have crossed all limits and we must all collectively feel the horror that every liberal journalist is currently feeling and compel our elected representatives to punish Hindus celebrating Diwali in the most hideous of ways. There is good news amidst all of this, however. The active cases in the country have been falling consistently since mid-September even as the country has been opening up since then and the number of new cases everyday has fallen as well.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRohini Singh
K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.

Related Articles

Trending now

World

‘We also moved our parents’ graves, they will take pleasure in desecrating our graves’: Armenians burn their houses as Muslim majority Azerbaijan takes over

OpIndia Staff -
According to a peace deal brokered by Russia, Armenia is handing over the Nagorno-Karabakh region to Azerbaijan
Read more
Social Media

From shielding Islamists to ‘rapes happen because Lord Ram is worshipped’: Here is what media consultant of Ayush Ministry thinks

Dibakar Dutta -
According to her Facebook profile, Hinduphobe Niharika works as a public speaker and a media consultant with Ministry of Ayush, Govt of India
Read more

After Delhi defies arbitrary firecracker ban, claims of Diwali causing pollution busted as air quality improves after Diwali

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Air Quality Index dropped in Delhi significantly a night after people burst firecrackers on Diwali in the NCR defying the ban

The economics of liberal outrage – the genocide this week they all forgot

Opinions OpIndia Staff -
Thousands of Armenian Christians have been killed following the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, however, the liberals don't seem to care

On Diwali, The Wire glorifies Tahir Hussain, a man who wanted to ‘teach Hindus a lesson’ amidst chants of Allahu Akbar: Read how

Media OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Riots accused Islamists including Tahir Hussain, who killed IB officer Ankit Sharma, are heroes for The Wire

Theatre of absurd: Shashi Tharoor uses morphed image of anchor to wish ‘Jashn-e-Chiraagh’ on Diwali, anchor deletes original post and defends Tharoor

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On the evening of 14th November, Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to wish people 'Jashn-e-Chirag', using the image of an anchor of MirrorNow, Sahar Zaman.

Recently Popular

News Reports

How to p*ss Hindus off on Diwali in 18 seconds: Virat Kohli gives a masterclass

OpIndia Staff -
In the 18 second video, Virat Kohli managed to anger several Hindus by preaching how they should celebrate Diwali with firecrackers
Read more
Opinions

The legacy of Tipu Sultan: Here is why Mandyam Iyengars of Karnataka observe Diwali as a day of mourning

Guest Author -
It was on this day more than 2 centuries ago when Tipu Sultan massacred close to 800 Mandyam Iyengar men, women and children in cold blood in the town of Melkote.
Read more
Social Media

From shielding Islamists to ‘rapes happen because Lord Ram is worshipped’: Here is what media consultant of Ayush Ministry thinks

Dibakar Dutta -
According to her Facebook profile, Hinduphobe Niharika works as a public speaker and a media consultant with Ministry of Ayush, Govt of India
Read more
News Reports

Bulandshahr: Action taken against head constable for insensitive behaviour with children of traders arrested for selling firecrackers

OpIndia Staff -
When children of arrested firecracker sellers were crying in Bulandshahr, some cops were showing insensitive behaviour towards them
Read more
News Reports

Not only firecracker ban: Three other loony ideas the NGT has come up with to ‘save the environment’

OpIndia Staff -
The NGT has been criticised widely by people on social media for its crackdown on crackers across the country.
Read more
Crime

Karnataka: Abdul Razak changes his name to Sanju, wears Tilak and goes to Dharmasthala to trap Hindu girl

OpIndia Staff -
To convince the girl, the Muslim youth had uploaded images, where he was seen wearing tilak.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Media

Diwali magic: Nidhi Razdan goes from anti-lockdown crusader to demanding lockdown to punish citizens after Kejriwal performs public ‘puja’

K Bhattacharjee -
There was a very entertaining debate between Rohini Singh of The Wire fame and Nidhi Razdan, former NDTV 'journalist'.
Read more
News Reports

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee Minority Chairman Urfan Mulla resigns, slams party in a letter to Sonia Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
After the drubbing in Bihar, now, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee Minority Chairman, Urfan Mulla has now resigned from his post
Read more
World

‘We also moved our parents’ graves, they will take pleasure in desecrating our graves’: Armenians burn their houses as Muslim majority Azerbaijan takes over

OpIndia Staff -
According to a peace deal brokered by Russia, Armenia is handing over the Nagorno-Karabakh region to Azerbaijan
Read more
News Reports

Imran Khan govt in Pakistan all set to ask for a whopping USD 2.7 billion loan from China for CPEC projects

OpIndia Staff -
90% of the Mainline-1 railway project of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Pakistan is being financed by China
Read more
Media

Damned if you do, damned if you don’t: CNN doofus Brian Stelter claims Trump supporters have ‘bunker mentality’ for quitting Twitter over censorship

OpIndia Staff -
CNN's resident clown and chief doofus, Brian Stelter, is unarguably the biggest joke on western mainstream media at the moment.
Read more
News Reports

2 days after Diwali, the COVID-19 threat disappears? Maharashtra govt decides to open temples with restrictions, finally

OpIndia Staff -
If the religious places can be reopened now in Maharashtra, they could have reopened earlier also, with the same restrictions
Read more
Social Media

From shielding Islamists to ‘rapes happen because Lord Ram is worshipped’: Here is what media consultant of Ayush Ministry thinks

Dibakar Dutta -
According to her Facebook profile, Hinduphobe Niharika works as a public speaker and a media consultant with Ministry of Ayush, Govt of India
Read more
Social Media

Did petha originate in Mughal kitchens? Writer ties herself in knots as report she shared debunks her claims

OpIndia Staff -
The legend that says petha originated in the Mughal kitchens appears to be just that, a legend.
Read more
News Reports

After Delhi defies arbitrary firecracker ban, claims of Diwali causing pollution busted as air quality improves after Diwali

OpIndia Staff -
Air Quality Index dropped in Delhi significantly a night after people burst firecrackers on Diwali in the NCR defying the ban
Read more
World

Antifa thugs attack peaceful Trump supporters following ‘Million MAGA March’ in Washington DC

OpIndia Staff -
Violence erupted in Washington DC following the 'Million MAGA March' organised by supporters of US President Donald Trump.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
482,938FollowersFollow
19,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com