Monday, November 16, 2020
Nitish Kumar swears in as Bihar CM for his fourth straight term, BJP leaders Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi become Dy CMs

The BJP had from the beginning maintained that Nitish Kumar would continue as the CM of the state if their alliance comes back to power in the state.

OpIndia Staff
Nitish Kumar takes oath for a fourth straight term as Bihar Chief Minister
After a closely fought Legislative Assembly elections in the state Janata Dal (United) chief, Nitish Kumar has taken oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term on November 16 (Monday). His new deputies, BJP’s Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were among those who took oath today at the event.

The two BJP MLAs have replaced Sushil Modi as Nitish Kumar’s deputies. On Sunday, Sushil Modi said Tarkishore Prasad was unanimously elected as the leader of BJP legislature party in Bihar. “The BJP and the Sangh Parivar gave me so much in the political life of 40 years. I will discharge the responsibility that will be given to me. No one can take away the post of the party worker,” he wrote on Twitter. He also congratulated Bettiah MLA Renu Devi on being elected as deputy leader of BJP legislature part.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister and Deputy CMs were administered the oath of office at the Raj Bhavan. Earlier Gandhi Maidan was chosen for a grand swearing-in event. While BJP top brass including HM Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the party’s state in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, Union minister Nityanand Rai and state party chief Sanjay Jaiswal attended the oath-taking ceremony, RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav skipped the ceremony held at Patna today.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners which met on Sunday at the CM’s official residence, chose Nitish Kumar as the next chief minister of Bihar. The BJP had from the beginning maintained that Nitish Kumar would continue as the CM of the state if their alliance comes to power in the state.

“After the ceremony, the cabinet will decide when the House will convene,” Nitish Kumar told reporters yesterday. “Bihar people have given this opportunity so there is more development.. there should be no inadequacy,” Mr Kumar added.

NDA Government led by Nitish Kumar retains power in Bihar

In a tightly fought recently-concluded election in Bihar, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, comprising BJP and Janata Dal (United), retained power in the state by securing a simple majority of 125 seats in the 243-member state Assembly. The steller performance of the BJP enabled the return of Nitish Kumar’s government in the state. While BJP which had contested 110 seats won 74, Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) managed to bag only 43 seats out of the 115 seats it contested, which were 28 seats lesser than the 71 it won in the 2015 Assembly election. 

Congress turned out to be a shackle for the Mahagathbandhan: RJD leader

The opposition coalition, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and also comprising Congress and Left parties managed to bag 110 Assembly seats. Shivanand Tiwari, a leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) hit out at the top leadership of the Congress party, with whom it fought the elections as part of the grand alliance in the state, on Sunday, calling it a “shackle” for the alliance. Hitting out at the brother-sister duo, the RJD minister expressed disappointment that Priyanka and Rahul were having a picnic in Shimla during the Bihar polls.

Not only RJD but Congress leader Kapil Sibal also hit out at his own party top brass over the poor show by the Congress in the Bihar assembly elections.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Nitish Kumar swears in as Bihar CM for his fourth straight term, BJP leaders Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi become Dy CMs

