Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Home Entertainment 'Was humiliated and targeted': Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj called out for toxic work...
EntertainmentNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

‘Was humiliated and targeted’: Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj called out for toxic work environment and workplace harassment

Allegations of mistreatment of 'women-of-colour' at the sets of the 'Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj' have now surfaced on social media. The women who had previously worked on the show have decided to come forward with their stories of mistreatment.

OpIndia Staff
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj
Image Credit: Indian Express
2

Allegations of mistreatment of ‘women-of-colour’ at the sets of the ‘Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj’ have now surfaced on social media. The women who had previously worked on the show have decided to come forward with their stories of mistreatment. Sangeetha Thanapal, activist and writer, has documented the allegations in an article on her account at Medium.

Sheila V Kumar, a former producer on the show, had to protect her account on Twitter after narrating her experience. Sangeetha says, “That is understandable. After all, Minhaj is beloved by the “woke” Desis, and the social justice crowd in general. She was making herself a target by telling the truth.”

“I’ve never been more unhappy than when I was working at Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj,” Sheila V Kumar wrote narrating her experience. She concluded with the words, “My tolerance for this industry is very, very high. I’ve worked at some difficult places. I’ve never experienced a work environment like Patriot Act.”

Image Credit: Sangeetha Thanapal

Pakistani news producer and writer Nur Nasreen echoed similar sentiments as Sheila V Kumar. According to Nasreen, she was “humiliated and gaslit, targeted and ignored” and she falls into depression every time she recounts the experience of working at the Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.

“I am proud of my work there to this day. I am also grateful for the opportunities it gave me. But I wonder if it was worth the mental anguish I went through over my last few months there,” she stated. “I wish we still had Patriot Act. I also wish they truly practiced the progressive ethos they cultivated on screen. Then they would really deserve all your love,” added Nasreen.

Nur Nasreen is a Pakistani writer

New York Times writer Iva Dixit came forward to reveal the ordeal her friends were forced through. She said, “The people whose labor made it what it was were treated horribly, and I’ve watched my friends break down in real time from what they went through while working there,” before going on to add, “all I’ll say is please interrogate your beacons of representation and how they behave once they acquire power and authority”.

Iva Dixit speaks out

Pointing towards the hypocrisy of how Hasan Minhaj has been treated thus far, Sangeetha said, “Where are all the progressive Desi organisations that lauded his episode on Modi but had nothing to say about women leaving his show in tears?” She went on to further criticise who she calls ‘Woke Desis’.

“Woke Desis seem to be really selective in the types of Brown people they target. They will attack Tamil women but are silent about light-skinned North Indian men. Minhaj’s power and reach have made it so that he is near-untouchable, so much so that women openly talking about how they were treated did not get even one article in any of the many Desi mags that abound on the internet,” wrote Sangeetha.

Shireen Ahmed, activist and writer, commenting on the article by Sangeetha, said, “Patriot Act was the first show that I watched and felt seen as a journalist and as a Brown Muslim woman. Sadly, the tweets that came out in the summer did not surprise me. I am thankful to the women who spoke up. I hear you, and I appreciate what you did. I believe you.”

People have also come out and said that Hasan Minhaj needs to address the issue in public. As Shireen Ahmed pointed out, “Dismissing and disregarding these women is not a great look.”

Hasan Minhaj postures himself as a progressive in public life. His show Patriot Act was cancelled by Netflix recently for unknown reasons. Minhaj has also claimed that he was not allowed at the Howdy Modi event last year in September because of his ‘critical’ views on PM Modi. But later, it was revealed that he had not registered himself for the event as a media person and hence he could not enter the venue with a camera. Minhaj was offered a seat in the audience but he refused.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPatriot Act with Hasan Minhaj
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Far away from India, a Vedic ecosystem rises in Texas Gaushala

Guest Author -
In January 2020, I shared the story of Abhinav Goswami, who decided to bring to America the gifts of ancient India
Read more
World

Pakistan Court, which granted custody of 13-year-old Christian girl to 44-year-old Azhar, exonerates abductor, says ‘no rape’: Shocking details

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier the Pakistan court had granted the custody of a 13-year-old girl Christian girl to her 44-year-old abductor Ali Azhar
Read more

Muzaffarnagar: Yogi govt demolishes illegal construction on 100 Bighas of forest dept land by Islamic preacher Pir Khushal Miyan

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A letter written by Union Minister of State Dr Sanjeev Balyan to the DM ordered the authorities to get the land belonging to the forest department vacated at the earliest.

J-K admin makes public list of beneficiaries under ‘illegal’ Roshni Act, names of former PDP minister, Congress leader, Farooq Abdullah etc emerge: Details

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court had deemed the Roshni Act as illegal, directing the gvt to publish list of land beneficiaries on the official website

Grooming Jihad in Jharkhand: Rahim becomes Arjun, tells the Hindu woman to first convert to Islam if she wants them to get married

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The latest case of Grooming Jihad (Love Jihad) has emerged from village Behera in the Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand.

Fraud fact-checking: AltNews co-founder Pratik Sinha spreads fake news while attempting to ‘fact-check’ old picture of a Hindu Sadhu

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
AltNews's Pratik Sinha posted fake information about an old image of a Hindu Sadhu in Kashmir in his hurry to call TrueIndology as a fraud.

Recently Popular

OpIndia Explains

Anvay Naik suicide case for which Arnab Goswami was arrested: Letters exchanged, the closure report, and unanswered questions

Nupur J Sharma -
On 4th of Nov, the country watched as Arnab Goswami was dragged out of his house by over 20 armed policemen for a closed 2018 suicide case
Read more
Social Media

Pratibha Patil is trending on Twitter and it is not what you think. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Former President Pratibha Patil was trending on Twitter and it was not because of what people think.
Read more
World

German police barge into the house of anti-lockdown activist Dr Andreas Noack, arrest him during YouTube livestream: Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Dr. Andreas Noack, was arrested by the German Police on Wednesday in what appears to be a gross violation of personal liberty.
Read more
Entertainment

Actress Sana Khan who quit bollywood for Islam marries a Muslim cleric who was introduced to her by hatemonger Ajaz Khan

OpIndia Staff -
Sana Khan married the Muslim cleric in a small intimate ceremony in Surat. The newly married couple also cut a cake after the wedding.
Read more
Satire

Bharti Singh resisted initially but offered full cooperation once she realised NCB officials were treating her far better than Kapil Sharma ever did: OpIndia...

K Bhattacharjee -
The NCB suspects that the widespread use of drugs also explains how movies such as Student Of The Year 2 was ever made.
Read more
News Reports

WhiteHatJr and its founder slaps whistle-blower Pradeep Poonia with Rs 20 cr defamation suit over allegations of scamming customers: Read Details

OpIndia Staff -
Poonia had alleged that WhiteHatJr team is getting negative remarks against them removed on social media platforms
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Entertainment

‘Was humiliated and targeted’: Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj called out for toxic work environment and workplace harassment

OpIndia Staff -
Allegations of mistreatment of 'women-of-colour' at the sets of the 'Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj' have now surfaced on social media.
Read more
Opinions

Far away from India, a Vedic ecosystem rises in Texas Gaushala

Guest Author -
In January 2020, I shared the story of Abhinav Goswami, who decided to bring to America the gifts of ancient India
Read more
World

Pakistan Court, which granted custody of 13-year-old Christian girl to 44-year-old Azhar, exonerates abductor, says ‘no rape’: Shocking details

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier the Pakistan court had granted the custody of a 13-year-old girl Christian girl to her 44-year-old abductor Ali Azhar
Read more
News Reports

Muzaffarnagar: Yogi govt demolishes illegal construction on 100 Bighas of forest dept land by Islamic preacher Pir Khushal Miyan

OpIndia Staff -
A letter written by Union Minister of State Dr Sanjeev Balyan to the DM ordered the authorities to get the land belonging to the forest department vacated at the earliest.
Read more
News Reports

‘States must start working on cold storage facilities for Covid vaccines,’ PM Modi advises chief ministers at review meeting

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi addressed a Coronavirus review meeting with the Chief Ministers of eight key states on Tuesday, including West Bengal and Gujarat.
Read more
Law

Arnab Goswami was served letter threatening action for approaching SC at insistence of Speaker: Maharashtra Assembly Assistant Secretary

Jinit Jain -
SC had issued notice to Maharashtra Assembly Assistant Secretary, terming the threatening letter to Arnab Goswami as direct interference
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fraud fact-checker accuses TrueIndology of lying, when caught, wants an HD-quality photo from 1904

OpIndia Staff -
Pratik Sinha's lies were exposed in an OpIndia report. After his shoddy 'fact-checking' was called out, he has now resorted to name calling and shifting goalposts.
Read more
News Reports

Chinese state media resorts to publishing blatant lies to convince themselves that ‘boycott china’ is not working

OpIndia Staff -
China claimed that Indian traders are finding it difficult to shun Chinese products because of the low quality of local products.
Read more
Government and Policy

J-K admin makes public list of beneficiaries under ‘illegal’ Roshni Act, names of former PDP minister, Congress leader, Farooq Abdullah etc emerge: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court had deemed the Roshni Act as illegal, directing the gvt to publish list of land beneficiaries on the official website
Read more
Law

‘Petition rightly nipped in the bud by HC’: SC rejects petition of sacked BSF jawan who challenged election of PM Narendra Modi

OpIndia Staff -
Delivering its verdict on Tuesday, SC rejected the petition of sacked BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav against Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
488,291FollowersFollow
20,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com