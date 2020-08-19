Netflix cancels Hasan Minhaj’s ‘Patriot Act’

Online video streaming platform Netflix has cancelled comedian Hasan Minhaj’s show ‘Patriot Act’. Minhaj took to Twitter to make the announcement.

What a run. @patriotact has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to @Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy 😎 pic.twitter.com/4s4TrsKWe6 — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) August 18, 2020

Minhaj, whose parents are originally from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh in India, had earlier claimed that he was not allowed in Howdy Modi event last year in September because of his ‘critical’ views on PM Modi. However, the truth was he had not registered himself for the event as a media person and hence he could not enter with a camera. Minhaj was offered a seat in the audience but he refused.

Why did Netflix cancel Hasan Minhaj’s Patriot Act

The show debuted in October 2018 on Netflix and there have been six seasons. The final episode of the series aired on 28th June 2020. The show was cancelled by Netflix for reasons unknown.