Wednesday, August 19, 2020

News Reports

Pakistan’s slapgate: Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi slaps Imran Khan’s principal secretary. What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani media reported that Qureshi wanted to meet Imran Khan. However, outside the PM's office, Azam Khan stopped Qureshi from entering the premises, which angered Qureshi and he reportedly slapped him.
News Reports

Rajdeep, who had wanted Sushant’s family to ‘mourn quietly’, accuses their lawyer of holding a media trial, gets a ‘befitting reply’

OpIndia Staff -
Vikas Singh, lawyer representing Sushant Singh Rajput's father, walks out of an interview on India Today by Rajdeep Sardesai.
News Reports

Saudi Arabia snubs Pakistan as Army chief Bajwa returns without a meet with Crown Prince

OpIndia Staff -
Failing to secure a meet with Prince Salman, Bajwa finally met Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and Saudi Arabia's military chief of staff General Fayyad bin Hamid Al-Ruwaili.
News Reports

“Wanted to turn India into an Islamic republic”, Delhi riots accused Asif Iqbal Tanha reveals how he engineered anti-CAA riots in Jamia

OpIndia Staff -
Asif Iqbal stated that the JCC received funding from radical Islamist organisation such as PFI and Jamia Alumni Association
Media

Shekhar Gupta’s website The Print spreads misinformation about Modi govt’s proposal to review marriage age for women, Health Ministry corrects them

OpIndia Staff -
ThePrint has many times maliciously resorted to publishing fake, embellished or distorted articles to malign Modi govt
Netflix cancels Hasan Minhaj’s ‘Patriot Act’

Online video streaming platform Netflix has cancelled comedian Hasan Minhaj’s show ‘Patriot Act’. Minhaj took to Twitter to make the announcement.

Minhaj, whose parents are originally from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh in India, had earlier claimed that he was not allowed in Howdy Modi event last year in September because of his ‘critical’ views on PM Modi. However, the truth was he had not registered himself for the event as a media person and hence he could not enter with a camera. Minhaj was offered a seat in the audience but he refused.

Why did Netflix cancel Hasan Minhaj’s Patriot Act

The show debuted in October 2018 on Netflix and there have been six seasons. The final episode of the series aired on 28th June 2020. The show was cancelled by Netflix for reasons unknown.

Days after recovering from coronavirus, Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
The hospital, as of now, has not specified any specific reason as to why Amit Shah has been admitted.
Plea seeks to bring criminal contempt proceedings against controversial actress Swara Bhasker after remarks against Ram Mandir: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The sanction for prosecution against Swara Bhasker was sought for her remarks on the Ram Mandir verdict.
Will legally proceed to recover damages from rioters, UAPA invoked: Karnataka CM on Bengaluru violence

OpIndia Staff -
UAPA Act has been invoked against Islamists responsible for the recent Bengaluru violence. Goonda ACT might be invoked.
Contempt row: 41 lawyers appeal to the Supreme Court against the conviction of Prashant Bhushan

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, the apex court observed that the insinuation by Prashant Bhushan is not an attack against an individual but on the institution itself
