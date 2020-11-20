Friday, November 20, 2020
Home News Reports Initial probe into October 12 Mumbai power outage suggests it was sabotage, malware detected...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Initial probe into October 12 Mumbai power outage suggests it was sabotage, malware detected at the load dispatch centre

A month-long probe by the cyber cell officials has detected the presence of multiple "suspicious logins" into servers connected with power supply and transmission utilities

OpIndia Staff
4

 

The power outage that occurred across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai last month are a result of a sophisticated sabotage attempt to target country’s power utilities, reports Mumbai Mirror quoting govt sources.

According to the reports, a month-long probe by the cyber cell officials has detected the presence of multiple “suspicious logins” into servers connected with power supply and transmission utilities. The investigation carried out by Maharashtra Police’s cyber cell has revealed that the power outage might be a result of a sophisticated sabotage attempt involving foreign entities.

Several accounts that tried to ‘log in’ to servers were traced were from Singapore and a few other South Asian countries. These hackers have been trying to target the country’s power utilities since February.

Infusion of malware into state load dispatch centre, says initial probe

The Maharashtra cyber department said that in their initial investigation they have traced the infusion of malware at the Padgha-based state load dispatch centre. The state load dispatch controls power transmission and manages load dispatch to various areas across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) covering the Mumbai City, Thane district and Navi Mumbai.

The load dispatch center works on an automated system where data is monitored and could have been attacked.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Police is coordinating with national agencies to find out whether these “intrusions, interferences” were part of a planned attack aimed at hurting India’s financial capital.

The Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut is expected to provide details of the investigation in coming days.

Similar to attacks on power distribution networks, in June, a swarm of 40,000-plus hacking attacks by non-state actors allegedly from China was detected, who had used a type of malware to access and then encrypt sensitive data of targeted private and public entities.

Mumbai Power outage

On October 12, Mumbai and suburban areas witnessed power outage because of a grid failure bringing the city, including its local trains, to a complete halt. The authorities took two hours to restore the power supply to resume essential services.

TATA Power, the power supplier for Mumbai, had informed that there was simultaneous substation tripping in MSETCL’s Kalwa, Kharghar causing a huge dip in frequency in Mumbai transmission system which led to tripping of power supply. 

The  Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) procures electricity from Tata Power from transformer in Kawla and Pardha. This is the major transformer that is the main supply line that provides 350 MW electricity to Mumbai. Tata also provides electricity to Adani power which then distributes outside city limits, while BEST provides power inside the city.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, accompanied by son Rahul Gandhi moves to BJP ruled Goa to get away from pollution in AAP ruled Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
To stay away from pollution in Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi, Sonia Gandhi has now decided to spend her vacations in BJP-ruled Goa
Read more
Social Media

Shekhar Gupta virtue signals media for ‘fake news’ regarding India’s strike on Pakistan, Gen VK Singh reminds him of his own ‘coup story’

OpIndia Staff -
The minister and former army chief reminded Shekhar Gupta of the days when the senior journalist had published a fake story making wild speculations about a so-called 'coup' attempt by the Indian Army in Delhi.
Read more

Ashok Gehlot trivialises suffering of non-Muslim women by reducing ‘love jihad’ to interfaith marriages: Here is why he is horribly wrong

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
Ashok Gehlot claimed that Love Jihad was 'manufactured' by the BJP to 'divide the nation' and 'disturb communal harmony'.

When China moved away from Mao, Varavara Rao wanted to keep that flag flying high: Here is a profile of his most deranged thoughts

OpIndia Explains S. Sudhir Kumar -
The rise of Varavara Rao in the literary world happened at a time when poverty ruled the roost in our country.

Delhi Police arrests Instagram ‘influencer’ and her friends for robbing a man and spending lavishly in Goa: Read details

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Instagram "influencer" Amrita Sethi and her two friends were arrested from Goa for robbing USD 3,300 from a man in South Delhi

Pakistani religious preacher Khadim Hussain Rizvi dead, had demanded nuclear attack on France for Prophet Mohammad cartoons

World OpIndia Staff -
Islamic cleric Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi has died in Lahore days after he had threatened France with a nuclear attack.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Spreading fake news regarding Sushant’s death earned YouTuber Rashid Siddiqui Rs 15 lakh and Rs 500 crore defamation suit. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, 25-year-old Rashid Siddiqui is a civil engineer from Bihar who owns the YouTube channel 'FF News' which has over 3 lakh 70 thousand subscribers.
Read more
Entertainment

‘You guys are so Left, that you have started hating even your right hand’, says Sonu Nigam as he lashes out at the media:...

OpIndia Staff -
On the 17th of November, celebrated singer Sonu Nigam uploaded a video on his YouTube account with 1.2 million subscribers, lashing out at the media
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar’s neighbour in Baramati commits suicide, accuses NCP leaders of harassment in note

OpIndia Staff -
The police have informed that 6 of the 9 accused have been arrested. 3 are absconding.
Read more
Social Media

‘She said my time was up, and I was suspended’: TrueIndology says on Facebook after being suspended from Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
'TrueIndology' is a very popular account which often debunks leftist claims and propaganda about Indian history.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Rajdeep Sardesai loses his cool, says ‘does not need certificate’ after he is questioned why he gave a platform to Pakistani minister

OpIndia Staff -
"I do not need certificate of patriotism by you Dr Patra" Rajdeep Sardesai got angry when cornered by Sambit Patra
Read more
Crime

Rape, attempted abortion and forceful religious conversion: Shocking case of Grooming Jihad emerges from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
A shocking case of Grooming Jihad has emerged from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh where a Muslim doctor allegedly raped a nurse, made her pregnant and then forced her to convert to Islam.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Initial probe into October 12 Mumbai power outage suggests it was sabotage, malware detected at the load dispatch centre

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra cyber department have traced malware at Padgha-based state load dispatch centre that caused Mumbai power outrage
Read more
News Reports

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, accompanied by son Rahul Gandhi moves to BJP ruled Goa to get away from pollution in AAP ruled Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
To stay away from pollution in Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi, Sonia Gandhi has now decided to spend her vacations in BJP-ruled Goa
Read more
Government and Policy

Uddhav Thackeray govt does a u-turn after promising inflated electricity bills waiver, BJP holds massive protest: Full details

OpIndia Staff -
Uddhav Thackeray govt stated that there will be no waiver as promised before and the consumers will have to foot the bills on their own.
Read more
News Reports

‘Siddique Kappan a PFI office-bearer, was pretending to be journalist from a closed-down Kerala newspaper’: UP govt in Supreme Court

OpIndia Staff -
The UP government has asserted that Kappan has no locus standi to approach the Supreme Court under section 32 because he is not under illegal confinement but has been kept under judicial custody with an order passed by a competent court.
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi holds review meeting after Nagrota encounter reveals that JeM planning a big terror attack on 26/11 anniversary

OpIndia Staff -
The information of the ‘big terror attack’ of the terror group was obtained after the Nagrota encounter in Jammu and Kashmir
Read more
World

German police barge into the house of anti-lockdown activist Dr Andreas Noack, arrest him during YouTube livestream: Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Dr. Andreas Noack, was arrested by the German Police on Wednesday in what appears to be a gross violation of personal liberty.
Read more
Social Media

Shekhar Gupta virtue signals media for ‘fake news’ regarding India’s strike on Pakistan, Gen VK Singh reminds him of his own ‘coup story’

OpIndia Staff -
The minister and former army chief reminded Shekhar Gupta of the days when the senior journalist had published a fake story making wild speculations about a so-called 'coup' attempt by the Indian Army in Delhi.
Read more
Media

Kashmir Walla editor Fahad Shah, accused of sexual assault, nominated by RSF for ‘prize for courage’

OpIndia Staff -
Fahad Shah, editor of The Kashmir Walla, has been nominated by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) for the 'prize for courage'.
Read more
News Reports

UP govt to bring law against “Love Jihad”, home ministry sends proposal to law ministry to criminalise hiding identity to lure girls

OpIndia Staff -
The Home Department of the state has forwarded a proposal regarding the law against Love Jihad to the Department of Law of the state.
Read more
News Reports

Sonia Gandhi, accompanied by either Rahul or Priyanka Gandhi, might fly out of Delhi due to rising pollution: Here is what reports indicate

OpIndia Staff -
Congress president Sonia Gandhi will fly out of Delhi on Friday, owing to the deteriorating levels of air pollution and poor air quality
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
486,119FollowersFollow
20,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com