A day before the world gets to know who will be the next US President, netizens in India have put their weight behind the great Congress leader Dr Udit Raj. Dr Udit Raj has an honorary doctorate in humanities from Bible College and Seminary, Kota, Rajasthan.

Uditians, as his fans and followers like to identify themselves, took to Twitter to trend ‘DrUditRajForPOTUS’ earlier today.

Sir @Dr_Uditraj ji #DrUditRajForPOTUS is trending at number 1 in America — desi mojito (@desimojito) November 3, 2020

Netizens said how even the post of POTUS, as one of the most powerful is not enough for Dr Udit Raj.

With this news, stock market has crashed by 92%



The only solution to make America Great Again is #DrUditRajForPOTUS — desi mojito (@desimojito) November 3, 2020

The dream that million of Uditians have since ages.#DrUditRajForPOTUS pic.twitter.com/1lMSBUr8xX — #IPL2020 (@cricfan2020) November 3, 2020

As a responsible citizen of india I demand #DrUditRajForPOTUS — SABE (@thatleftyguy) November 3, 2020

Yes, we Uditians want #DrUditRajForPOTUS and almighty KP Sharma Oli for universe.

Thank you America for voting @Dr_Uditraj . — Hindutva stan 🚩💛 (@TheSarveshMisra) November 3, 2020

Soon an RT campaign was put in motion for Dr Udit Raj’s victory in US elections where he cannot even contest.Uditians also tried to manifest this by using the law of attraction and visualising.More support poured in for Dr Udit Raj.Along with Dr Udit Raj, Uditians also wished for Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli should take over the world.

Dr Udit Raj is a Congress leader and there have been demands that as a Dalit leader with huge fan following, he should be made the Congress President so that he could lead the party to victory in 2024.