Sunday, November 29, 2020
A year after quitting Congress over ‘petty politics’, Urmila set to join Shiv Sena, to be nominated as MLC

Urmila Matondkar had contested the Lok Sabha elections from Mumbai North seat as a Congress candidate and had suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of BJP leader Gopal Shetty.

OpIndia Staff
Urmila Matondkar
4

Bollywood actress-turned-politician Urmila is all set to join the Shiv Sena this week, a year after she resigned from the Congress party.

According to the reports, Urmila Matondkar will join Shiv Sena on Monday. Reportedly, the Shiv Sena has decided to nominate her for the state legislative council. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi will be nominating the 46-year-old actress name along with 11 others.

In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Urmila Matondkar had joined the party and had contested the elections on a Congress ticket. However, she had lost the elections. Five months later she resigned from the party citing petty politics as the reason.

In her statement, Urmila Matondkar had said, “My political and social sensibilities refuse to allow vested interests in the party to use me as a means to fight petty in-house politics instead of working on a bigger goal in Mumbai Congress.”

Urmila Matondkar had contested the Lok Sabha elections from Mumbai North seat as a Congress candidate and had suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of BJP leader Gopal Shetty.

