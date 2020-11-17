Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Kanpur: 6-year-old girl who was found dead on Diwali night was raped, liver extracted for black magic

The Kanpur police revealed that the two accused received money from one of the girl's relatives named Parshuram to get her liver for occult practice.

OpIndia Staff
Shocking details have emerged in the kidnapping and the gruesome murder case of the 6-year-old minor girl who had gone missing on Diwali night and was later found dead in the forest near her house in Ghatampur area in Kanpur on Sunday morning. Probing the minor girl’s mysterious disappearance and murder, the cops have revealed that the 6-year-old was raped before being murdered by two men on Diwali night. Her liver was extracted as a part of occult practice.

Kanpur police said that two more arrests have been made in the case and the two main accused- Ankur and Beeran who were arrested yesterday have been sent to jail.

Kanpur girl’s liver was extracted as a part of ‘black magic’

The Kanpur police revealed that the two accused received money from one of the girl’s relatives named Parshuram to get her liver for occult practice. Parshuram had assigned the task to his nephew Ankur, who along with other person Beeran raped and killed the victim and later extracted her liver. 

According to reports, Parshuram’s wife, who had been childless since her marriage in 1999, believed that eating the organ as part of some occult rituals would help her have a child. Parshuram and his wife paid Rs 1500 to the accused to get them the child’s liver. Ankur and Beeran in turn used the money to buy themselves alcohol.

The Kanpur minor was raped before being strangulated to death

Police said that after the two accused were arrested, they confessed that they had raped the minor girl before strangulating her to death. Later, they had cut open her stomach to remove her organs. Based on this information, Kanpur police arrested Parshuram and his wife.

A first information report was filed against the four accused under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code. The police later added gangrape charges and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to the FIR.

The minor’s autopsy report shows shock and hemorrhage due to antemortem injuries as cause of death.

“On Diwali night, the girl went missing while playing outside her home. Local residents and the police looked for her but could not find her through the night,” Kanpur Nagar DIG Preetinder Singh said.

“Next morning, her mutilated body was found around a kilometre from the village near a jungle. Senior officers, along with forensic teams and dog squad, visited the spot and later we found that two youths from the neighbourhood had abducted the girl on the pretext of giving her a packet of potato chips. The duo tried to sexually assault her, and when faced resistance they tied her hands”, Singh furthered.

Yesterday we reported that the minor girl went missing on Saturday, Diwali evening when the rest of the family was preparing for the puja. The family tried searching for her in the neighbourhood but in vain. They even searched the nearby jungle using torches and flashlight but could not find her.

On Sunday, when some villagers were passing through the village, they discovered her body. As per senior officials, her injury marks suggest she was killed with a sharp object. Her belongings like her clothes and slippers were found nearby.

Yogi Adityanath directs strict action against accused

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had directed officials to take strict action against the accused for the heinous crime. He had also announced assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the family of the victim. UP Government also said that the matter will be heard in fast-track court so that the perpetrators are brought to justice at the earliest.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

