In a gruesome act, a six year old girl who had gone missing on Diwali night was found dead in the forest near her house in Ghatampur area in Kanpur on Sunday morning. As per reports, the police had earlier suspected that she was killed by people for practicing ‘black magic’. However, after two men were arrested in this regard, the police has concluded that she was killed for resisting their attempt to rape her.

As per reports, Kanpur’s Deputy IG Preetinder Singh said that the two men were her neighbours and tried to rape her after kidnapping her. However, when she resisted their attempts, they tied her hands and killed her. As per Singh, sniffer dogs were also used to gather evidence to rule out black magic angle. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Doctors have also been asked to check if the girl was murdered in black magic act.

The minor girl went missing on Saturday, Diwali evening, when the rest of the family was preparing for the puja. The family tried searching for her in the neighbourhood but in vain. They even searched the nearby jungle using torches and flashlight but could not find her.

On Sunday, when some villagers were passing through the village, they discovered her body. As per senior officials, her injury marks suggest she was killed with sharp object. Her belongings like her clothes and slippers were found nearby.

Yogi Adityanath directs strict action against accused

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has directed officials to take strict action against the accused for the heinous crime. He has also announced assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the family of the victim. UP Government also said that the matter will be heard in fast-track court so that the perpetrators are brought to justice at the earliest.