Wednesday, November 4, 2020


Watch: Mumbai Police kicks the door of Arnab Goswami’s residence, assaults his family and forcefully drag him out of his house

The lawyer who visited the Alibag Police Station along with Arnab Goswami said that he has suffered an injury after being heckled by the Police.

OpIndia Staff
Mumbai Police assaults Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami and his family
66

On Wednesday, Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was assaulted by AK-47 wielding Mumbai police personnel and arrested from his residence in Mumbai in connection with a 2018 suicide case.

In a shocking act, the Mumbai Police barged into the residence of Arnab Goswami and not only tried to forcefully arrest the Republic TV chief but also physically attacked his family, including his minor son and elderly in-laws.

Reportedly, more than 30-40 Mumbai Police personnel, in an act of intimidation had carried armaments such as AK-47 as they dragged and pulled Arnab Goswami by the hair to pick him in a police van to detain at Raigad police station.

A video has gone viral on the internet that shows the brazen high-handedness of the Mumbai Police, who not only threatened Arnab Goswami and his family but also assaulted his family as they forcefully picked him to arrest in a 2018 case.

Here is a video which shows how Mumbai Police arbitrary arrests and assaults him at his residence in Mumbai.

In the video, one can see, how Mumbai Police are shouting, “Please come out”, asking Arnab Goswami to come out of his residence. As Arnab Goswami opens the door, the police officers kick it and rush inside to hold Arnab Goswami by his back to push him.

The Mumbai Police, who forcefully pushes Arnab Goswami then says, “With legal capacity, we are inside. Why are you closing the door.” as they tried to drag him before Arnab managed to sit down. 

“Are you coming with us? I am DYSP. I am here to arrest you. You have to co-operate with me. We are taking him to Raigad, Alibaug,” says one police officer who identifies himself as Pravin Patil. 

A lady officer can be seen confronting the wife of Arnab Goswami and forcing her to sign some papers.

Senior Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami, wife of Arnab Goswami was also held by the police officers and then told to sign some papers. The Mumbai Police also forcefully tries to block her from recording the video. The Mumbai Police can also be seen snatching papers from Samayabrata’s hands and were heard saying, “You just have to sign it”.

“I am the Editor of Republic TV, you have physically assaulted me, is this correct? Sachin, you tell me. I will co-operate but I won’t accept physical assault. I will seek advice of my lawyers. Maintain social distancing,” Goswami said.

Interestingly, one of the cops, who was seen warning Arnab Goswami was not wearing an official uniform, was confronted by Samyabrata Goswami, who questioned the lack of a tag on the DYSP. “He doesn’t even have a tag. We don’t know if he is a legit police officer,” she asked. 

In the video, Arnab Goswami can be seen saying, “my son was beaten-up”. In the video, two elderly people can be seen urging Mumbai Police with folded hands requesting them to give a proper explanation before the arrest.

After a series of warning by Mumbai Police to Arnab Goswami asking him to simply fall-in-line, the Mumbai Police then forcefully drags him out of his residence and makes an arrest.

Arnab Goswami pulled by belt, beaten on spine

The Republic TV Chief Arnab Goswami was dragged by his belt by Mumbai Police and beaten up on his spine causing him some injuries. The lawyer who visited the Alibag Police Station along with Arnab Goswami said that he has suffered an injury after being heckled by the Police. 

Arnab’s lawyer said, “Family members were pushed, his house was cordoned off for three hours. He has an abrasion on his left hand, he already had an existing injury in his hand which was tried to tear apart. His arrest was not informed to his wife but his arrest punchnama says she was informed. He was pulled by his belt and was beaten on the back of his spine. He appeals to citizens of India to support him.”

Earlier, as Arnab was being manhandled and pushed into a police van, by the armed police officers, he said, “They hit me. They physically assaulted me. I want to tell the people of India to fight for us.”

Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami arrested

Continuing their witch-hunt against Republic TV chief, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested Arnab Goswami. The Mumbai Police reached Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami’s residence on Wednesday and physically manhandled him as they tried to detain him in a 2018 abetment to suicide case that was already closed.

A team of Mumbai Police arrested Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami after they physically assaulted and dragged him by grabbing his hair. In a shocking act, a large contingent of Mumbai Police was seen present at Goswami’s residence on Wednesday morning. In the below video, it can be seen how officials of the Mumbai Police were manhandling the Republic TV chief.

In May 2018, an FIR was filed against Arnab Goswami after an interior designer had committed suicide in Mumbai. In a suicide note, Anvay Naik claimed Goswami owed him a total of Rs 5.4 crore. However, Goswami was investigated and case was closed by court after a closure report was filed by the Police.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

