Monday, November 2, 2020
Home News Reports WHO chief Tedros Adhanom under quarantine after contact with coronavirus infected person
News Reports
Updated:

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom under quarantine after contact with coronavirus infected person

"It is critically important that we all comply with health guidance. This is how we will break chains of #COVID19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems," the WHO chief wrote.

OpIndia Staff
WHO chief under self quarantine after coming in contact with COVID positive individual
WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom (Photo Credits: New Indian Express)
2

On Monday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus informed that he has come in contact with a Coronavirus-positive individual. He has earlier been accused of being hand-in-glove with the Chinese regime to absolve the role of China in failing to contain the pandemic.

While announcing his plans to undergo self-quarantine, Tedros tweeted, “I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with WHO protocols, and work from home.”

Tedros Adhanom said that everyone must comply with the health guidelines issued by WHO to prevent the spread of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic. He wrote, “It is critically important that we all comply with health guidance. This is how we will break chains of #COVID19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems.”

The WHO Chief added, “My WHO colleagues and I will continue to engage with partners in solidarity to save lives and protect the vulnerable. Together!”

WHO Chief accused of shielding China

World Health Organisation has been under a lot of criticism for its alleged coverup of the spread of coronavirus which originated in China. It has been criticised globally for its alleged collusion with China which led to the coronavirus turn into a pandemic claiming lives of over 1.2 million people and infecting almost 46 million globally as of November 2, 2020. Earlier, Donald Trump had criticised WHO Chief, accused it of being ‘too focused on China’ and stopped funding the United Nations body. Tredros Adhanom has also been accused of hiding cholera pandemic in his home country of Ethiopia.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsWHO chief, china WHO, china virus
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Republic TV invites Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh for live, unedited interview with Arnab. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
In a tweet to Mumbai CP, Republic said that even those who disregard due process must be given a chance to explain or publicly atone or clarify their stand.
Read more
News Reports

After Rajiv Bajaj said there is slowdown in the two-wheeler market, Hero MotoCorp achieves record sale in October

OpIndia Staff -
Rajiv Bajaj had said that two-wheeler sales will remain in the current fiscal year due to new regulations and "draconian lockdown"
Read more

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh trolls Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant for gaining weight

Cricket OpIndia Staff -
Yuvraj Singh fat-shames Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma

On what basis exactly is Tejashwi Yadav asking for votes?

Politics Abhishek Banerjee -
Within a matter of few weeks, Tejashwi Yadav has become famous for everything from his legendary hard work, to his humility, his maturity and his deep understanding of people’s issues.

Gangster turned politician BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari’s ‘Taj Mahal’ demolished, Yogi govt razes down the illegal structure

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mukhtar Ansari is accused of murdering later BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai in 2005. He was absolved by the court due to lack of evidence.

Watch: The viral video of old woman from Bihar that caught PM Modi’s eye

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Video of old lady listing out reasons to vote for Modi government has gone viral

Recently Popular

Crime

Tauseef, who was harassing and forcing Nikita to convert to Islam, decided to kill her after watching web series ‘Mirzapur’: Report

OpIndia Staff -
During the interrogation, the accused Tauseef confessed to the police officials that he was inspired by the character of 'Munna' in the Mirzapur webseries.
Read more
News Reports

Sadiya Anwar Shaikh, who was arrested for links with ISIS, was de-radicalised twice in the past: NIA charge-sheet

OpIndia Staff -
Sadiya Anwar Shaikh was de-radicalised twice in the past by intelligence agencies for radical comments on social media
Read more
News Reports

Facebook user Azharuddin Ansari announces bounty of Rs 1 Lakh to behead BJP leader Kapil Mishra

OpIndia Staff -
Kapil Mishra had recently taken to social media to support France, post violent protests calling for the beheading of those who insult Islam
Read more
News Reports

Which European country will become Muslim majority by which year? Here is what one research says

OpIndia Staff -
The growing Muslim population will enforce drastic changes in Europe, be it socially, politically and economically.
Read more
News Reports

Chinese govt removes domes, minarets, Arabic text and all Islamic symbols from the largest mosque in Ningxia Hui region to ‘Sinicize’ it

OpIndia Staff -
The bright golden and green coloured mosque with domes and Islamic style windows have transformed into a grey rectangular structure
Read more
News Reports

Canada: Terrorist arrested after he goes on a stabbing spree in Quebec killing two

OpIndia Staff -
The Quebec police have asked the residents of the area to stay indoors and informed that an investigation has been initiated in the case
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom under quarantine after contact with coronavirus infected person

OpIndia Staff -
The WHO chief informed on Twitter that he is putting himself under quarantine after coming in contact with a COVID positive patient.
Read more
News Reports

Republic TV invites Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh for live, unedited interview with Arnab. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
In a tweet to Mumbai CP, Republic said that even those who disregard due process must be given a chance to explain or publicly atone or clarify their stand.
Read more
News Reports

After Rajiv Bajaj said there is slowdown in the two-wheeler market, Hero MotoCorp achieves record sale in October

OpIndia Staff -
Rajiv Bajaj had said that two-wheeler sales will remain in the current fiscal year due to new regulations and "draconian lockdown"
Read more
News Reports

After Turkish first lady trolled for carrying luxury French bag amid Erdoğan’s call to boycott French products, pro-govt media claims she was carrying a...

OpIndia Staff -
In order to defend the First Lady, the Turkish media claimed that the bag was not an original product but a copy of the luxury French handbag.
Read more
News Reports

Kangana Ranaut accuses pro-AAP vlogger Dhruv Rathee of charging Rs 60 lakh to ‘lie openly’ in his video about BMC notice to her

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut has alleged that Dhruv Rathee had lied about BMC notice for her house in his video, and he was paid ₹60 Lakh for the video
Read more
News Reports

At least 15.67 kg of gold recovered from rectums of passengers in 2020: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Rectum gold smugglers appear to be a very persistent concern among custom officials.
Read more
News Reports

If a rape victim has any self-esteem she will end her life, says Kerala Congress chief Mulappally Ramachandran

OpIndia Staff -
The Kerala Congress chief says if a rape victim has any self-esteem she will either end her life or try not to be sexually assaulted again
Read more
News Reports

Haryana government mulls bringing law against love jihad, CM ML Khattar says centre also considering legal provision against the menace

OpIndia Staff -
Haryana home minister Anil Vij tweeted to inform that the state govt is considering to bring a law against love jihad
Read more
Cricket

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh trolls Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant for gaining weight

OpIndia Staff -
Yuvraj Singh fat-shames Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma
Read more
News Reports

UP: Jalaun Congress district president beaten in public for teasing women, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Jalaun Congress party president Anuj was thrashed by two women in public for eve-teasing
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
473,066FollowersFollow
19,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com