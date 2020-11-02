On Monday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus informed that he has come in contact with a Coronavirus-positive individual. He has earlier been accused of being hand-in-glove with the Chinese regime to absolve the role of China in failing to contain the pandemic.

While announcing his plans to undergo self-quarantine, Tedros tweeted, “I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with WHO protocols, and work from home.”

Tedros Adhanom said that everyone must comply with the health guidelines issued by WHO to prevent the spread of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic. He wrote, “It is critically important that we all comply with health guidance. This is how we will break chains of #COVID19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems.”

The WHO Chief added, “My WHO colleagues and I will continue to engage with partners in solidarity to save lives and protect the vulnerable. Together!”

WHO Chief accused of shielding China

World Health Organisation has been under a lot of criticism for its alleged coverup of the spread of coronavirus which originated in China. It has been criticised globally for its alleged collusion with China which led to the coronavirus turn into a pandemic claiming lives of over 1.2 million people and infecting almost 46 million globally as of November 2, 2020. Earlier, Donald Trump had criticised WHO Chief, accused it of being ‘too focused on China’ and stopped funding the United Nations body. Tredros Adhanom has also been accused of hiding cholera pandemic in his home country of Ethiopia.