Sunday, December 27, 2020
Home News Reports 2000 years old Roman-era food stall buried in volcanic ash unearthed in Pompeii in...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

2000 years old Roman-era food stall buried in volcanic ash unearthed in Pompeii in Italy

Pompeii was buried in a sea of boiling lava when the volcano on nearby Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD, killing between 2,000 and 15,000 people.

OpIndia Staff
Frescoes on an ancient counter discovered during excavations in Pompeii, Italy/Image Source: Luigi Spina/AFP
12

The Italian archaeologists have unearthed a 2,000 years old fast-food stall from the ashes in Pompeii, Italy. The researchers have dug out an ancient restaurant from the vast archaeological site in the city of Southern Italy, that could now give new clues about the snacking habits of the ancient Romans.

According to the reports, the Italian archaeologists who have been carrying out excavations at the ancient lost city of Pompeii on Saturday said that they had discovered a frescoed ‘thermopolium’ or fast-food counter in an exceptional state of preservation.

The ornate snack bar counter, decorated with polychrome patterns and frozen by volcanic ash, was partially taken off from the ground last year but archaeologists had continued their work on the site to reveal it in its full glory.

Pompeii was buried in a sea of boiling lava when the volcano on nearby Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD, killing between 2,000 and 15,000 people. The massive site that spreads over 44 hectares (110 acres) is what remains of one of the richest cities in the Roman empire.

The Thermopolium of Regio V, which is believed to have been present at a busy intersection of Silver Wedding Street and Alley of Balconies, was the Roman-era equivalent of a fast-food snack stall. The thermopolium was very popular in the Roman world. Pompeii alone had around 80 such stalls.

A fresco bearing an image of a Nereid nymph riding a seahorse and gladiators in combat has also been unearthed at the spot.

Remains of ancient food-stall in Pompeii/Image Source: Luigi Spina/AFP

The team has discovered duck bone fragments as well as the remains of pigs, goats, fish and snails in earthenware pots. Some of the ingredients had been cooked together like a Roman era paella. The excavators have found crushed fava beans, used to modify the taste of wine at a bottom of one jar.

Reportedly, the food stall appears to have been closed in a hurry and abandoned by its owners, believed to be after the first rumblings of the eruption were felt, said Massimo Osanna, director general at the Archaeological Park of Pompeii.

A fresco depicting a nymph riding a horse had been discovered previously. Photograph: Luigi Spina/AP

Alongside human remains, amphorae, a water tower and a fountain were found. The remains of a man believed to have been aged around 50 has also been discovered near a child’s bed.

“It is possible that someone, perhaps the oldest man, stayed behind and perished during the first phase of the eruption,” Osanna said. The remains of another person were also found and could be an opportunist thief or someone fleeing the eruption who was “surprised by the burning vapours just as he had his hand on the lid of the pot that he had just opened”, he added.

The archaeologists, in the latest stage of their work, have excavated a number of still life scenes, including depictions of animals believed to have been on the menu, notably mallard ducks and a rooster, for serving up with wine or hot beverages.

Pompeii is Italy’s second most visited site after the Colisseum in Rome and last year attracted around four million tourists.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Flaunting your caste on your cars can get you in trouble

OpIndia Staff -
A Maharashtra-based teacher, Harshal Prabhu had reportedly written to PMO wherein he had expressed concerns of increase in casteism by such flaunting of caste on cars.
Read more
News Reports

India to become 5th largest economy in the world by 2025, projects UK based think tank

OpIndia Staff -
As per projections by UK-based think tank Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), Indian economy will overtake UK by 2025
Read more

Gita, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Clean Environment and more: Key takeaways from 19th episode of Mann Ki Baat 2.0

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In 2020's last episode of Mann Ki Baat PM Modi, talked about Gita, Leopards, Chaar Sahibzade, Old Temples, Kashmiri Saffron and more

First phase of bullet train may be completed in Gujarat due to slow land acquisition in Maharashtra: Railway Board Chairman

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
More than 80% of land acquisition for bullet train has been done in Gujarat. However, it is taking time to acquire land in Maharashtra

China sending a senior political leader to Nepal to access ground situation amidst political chaos in Nepal Communist Party

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As the Nepal Communist Party has split into two, China is sending a senior political leader to Kathmandu to assess the political situation

Actor Sushant Singh continues to share fake news, this time lies about the release of suspended cop DSP Davinder Singh

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
n his hurry to target the Modi government and country's investigative agencies for taking action alleged terror sympathisers, Sushant Singh openly peddled false propaganda by conveniently ignoring the details of the case registered against suspended cop Davinder Singh.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
World

Nashville explosion: The curious case of a Youtube channel that uploaded a video of the blast

OpIndia Staff -
Ford Fisher, the Editor of News2Share, revealed that the Nashville blast video was originally uploaded on Youtube.
Read more
Entertainment

The Sushant Singh Rajput Saga: What it tells us about the nature of public movements and why some succeed and most fail

K Bhattacharjee -
The Sushant Singh Rajput saga has invaluable lessons for everyone and especially, for those in public life.
Read more
News Reports

New Zealand: Indian origin Radio host stabbed by assailants after he supported the new farm laws in India, in critical condition

OpIndia Staff -
New Zealand based Indian origin Radio host Harnek Singh stabbed by unknown assailants after he was accused of being anti-Sikh
Read more
News Reports

Allegations of interference in Rs 619 crore ‘Safe City’ project surface against IPS officer D Roopa, officer clarifies: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
IPS D Roopa, who says that she is a whistleblower in the case, found several irregularities in the bidding process of Safe City Project
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

2000 years old Roman-era food stall buried in volcanic ash unearthed in Pompeii in Italy

OpIndia Staff -
Italian archaeologists carrying out excavations in lost city Pompeii discovered a 'thermopolium' or Roman era fast-food counter
Read more
Politics

Andhra Pradesh: BJP’s Raja Singh accuses YSRCP MLA of aiding one Razaq in controlling Srisailam Temple, says cows from goshala slaughtered

OpIndia Staff -
Raja Singh said that there are several cases pending against Razaq, including one related to the transporting mutton in flower baskets.
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: Man gifts plot of land on Moon to his wife on wedding anniversary

Shashank Bharadwaj -
A man from Ajmer named Dharmendra Anija gifted 3 acres of land on moon to his wife Sapna Anija on their wedding anniversary
Read more
News Reports

“Aajkal apun katarnak mood main hain”, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan warns mafia

OpIndia Staff -
MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that he will not spare criminals and mafia and he will burry them 10 feet deep
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Flaunting your caste on your cars can get you in trouble

OpIndia Staff -
A Maharashtra-based teacher, Harshal Prabhu had reportedly written to PMO wherein he had expressed concerns of increase in casteism by such flaunting of caste on cars.
Read more
News Reports

India to become 5th largest economy in the world by 2025, projects UK based think tank

OpIndia Staff -
As per projections by UK-based think tank Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), Indian economy will overtake UK by 2025
Read more
Entertainment

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ in legal trouble: Case filed against Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt and others for defamatory content

OpIndia Staff -
A case has been filed against Sanjay Leela Bhansai, Alia Bhatt and Bhansali Productions for the upcoming movie 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'
Read more
News Reports

Gita, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Clean Environment and more: Key takeaways from 19th episode of Mann Ki Baat 2.0

OpIndia Staff -
In 2020's last episode of Mann Ki Baat PM Modi, talked about Gita, Leopards, Chaar Sahibzade, Old Temples, Kashmiri Saffron and more
Read more
News Reports

Ayodhya: Students booked for raising ‘azaadi’ slogans during protests against college principal

OpIndia Staff -
Students from Saket College in Ayodhya have been booked on charges of sedition after they raised 'Azaadi' slogans during a protest.
Read more
News Reports

First phase of bullet train may be completed in Gujarat due to slow land acquisition in Maharashtra: Railway Board Chairman

OpIndia Staff -
More than 80% of land acquisition for bullet train has been done in Gujarat. However, it is taking time to acquire land in Maharashtra
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com