Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Home Law 3 judges dismissed for a 2013 case where they were caught in compromising position...
CrimeLawNews Reports
Updated:

3 judges dismissed for a 2013 case where they were caught in compromising position in Nepal hotel: Details about the case

The Supreme Court had last year vacated its 2015 stay on the proceeding and allowed the Bihar government to initiate action against the judges.

OpIndia Staff
Representational Image (source: The Swaddle)
4

The general administration department of Bihar has issued a notification sanctioning the dismissal of three lower court judges, who were implicated in a 2013 Nepal sex scandal, reports Hindi daily Jagran. According to the notification, their dismissal will be effective from February 12, 2014. They will not be eligible to get their salaries, any kind of allowances or pensions.

The three judicial officers are Nawada sub-judge Komal Ram, who was the judicial magistrate in Araria at the time of the alleged incident, Ara additional district and sessions judge Jitendra Nath Singh and Muzaffarpur family court’s principal judge Hari Nivas Gupta, who held these positions at that time.

The Supreme Court had last year vacated its 2015 stay on the proceeding and allowed the Bihar government to initiate action against the judges.

The 2013 Nepal sex scandal in which the three judges were implicated

The case had come to light in January 2014, when a Nepali newspaper ‘Udgosh’ reported that the Nepal police raided Biratnagar’s Metro hotel and found these officers in ‘indecent positions’ with several Nepali women. The paper reported that these men were taken into custody on January 26, 2014, after found in compromising positions in the hotel but subsequently released.

Following the report, Union Home Ministry deputy secretary SM Kandwal wrote to the Patna High Court’s registrar general asking for a probe in the matter. The Patna High Court, in turn, directed the Purnea district and sessions judge to probe the matter. The latter in his report wrote that the three judges said that at the time when the incident was reported they were not in Nepal but in India. The Purnea district and sessions judge, Sanjay Kumar in his report also mentioned that the Nepali daily ‘Udgosh’, which had first reported the incident, had tendered an apology for publishing a wrong story.

However, not satisfied by the probe conducted by Sanjay Kumar, the Patna High Court asked Home Ministry to intervene.

An agency of the MHA tracked the mobile phone history of the accused judges and found that their phones had been simultaneously switched off on January 26-27, 2013, and when it became active again it was traced somewhere near Nepal’s Forbesganj town, indicating that the three were in Nepal and not in India as claimed by them.

The report filed by the home ministry also mentioned that the hotel bills the accused judges had submitted to substantiate their claims that on the day of the incident, they were in Purnea, Bihar and not in Nepal were fabricated. The report said that the hotel bills were prepared and signed by one of the accused judge himself. Based on the findings, a resolution was passed approving the dismissals of the three judges.

Meanwhile, in February 2014, the three accused judges filed a petition in the High Court against their dismissal. The judicial officers thereafter moved the SC contending that they cannot be dismissed without a disciplinary inquiry be held against them.

In the meantime, the full court of Patna HC passed orders recommending their dismissal in compliance of the HC order but the Supreme Court had in 2015 stayed the proceedings against them restraining the State Gov. from acting on the recommendation.

However, in 2019, a bench of Justices Indu Malhotra and Sanjiv Khanna dismissed the petition of the accused judicial officers and upheld the High Court verdict and vacated the stay. It allowed the State government to take a decision on the HC’s recommendation on their dismissal. It said that the judges could challenge the dismissal orders once passed by the State government.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

“Go corona go” slogan given in February, and now cases are subsiding: Ramdas Athawale says that covid will ultimately go away

OpIndia Staff -
Video of Ramdas Athawale chanting 'Go corona go' with people at the beginning of pandemic had gone viral on social media
Read more
Culture and History

Conversions, land grabbing, abuse and brainwashing of the next generation: Why India needs to counter ‘The Church’

Priyank P -
Anti-conversion laws and rules for NGOs are not enough, the Indian government needs to employ stricter methods to counter The Church.
Read more

Baloch activist Karima Baloch, who raised concern about Canadian govt giving refuge to Pak army men, found dead under mysterious circumstances

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Karima Baloch has been very vocal about calling out the atrocities carried out by Pakistan army as well as government on the Balochistan citizens.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee misleads people by claiming there is no ‘national holiday’ for Christmas. Here are the facts

Political Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday questioned why is there no 'national' holiday for Christmas.

Mahagathbandhan back again? Mamata Banerjee to invite Kejriwal, Amarinder Singh, Sharad Pawar to join her rally in Kolkata

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Like 2019, this time too, Mamata Banerjee in her last ditched effort to keep BJP at bay, invites anti-BJP forces to join her in Kolkata in January

‘Farmer’ protests: Arhtiyas in Punjab to shut down all mandis in state in protest after IT Dept conducts searches, claim persecution

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Arhtiyas in Punjab, or commission agents as they are called, are incensed after the IT department served notices to 14 of them.

Recently Popular

News Reports

“We will first capture Kashmir and then invade India from all sides for Ghazwa e Hind”: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar in viral video

OpIndia Staff -
An undated video of Shoaib Akhtar is doing the rounds on the internet in which he is endorsing the Islamic supremacist doctrine of Ghazwa-e-Hind, the supposed domination of India by Islamic forces
Read more
WTF News

Bengaluru: Nurse films hostel inmates while bathing to get her boyfriend to marry her

OpIndia Staff -
Voyeur boyfriend lured girlfriend to send videos of colleagues while bathing in Bengaluru
Read more
News Reports

Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad is now a restaurant owner. Here is what they will serve

OpIndia Staff -
In what can be seen as a happy ending to the happy-strange story of Internet fame, 80-year-old Kanta Prasad of 'Baba Ka Dhaba' is now a restaurant owner.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Mohammad Taufiq became Rahul Verma to marry a Hindu woman in Kannauj, case registered

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Taufiq hid his religious identity and married the Hindu woman as per Hindu rituals.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans attack Ankita Lokhande for inviting his friend Sandip Ssingh for her birthday bash

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's fans have been attacking his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande on social media for inviting his friend Sandip Ssingh for her birthday bash.
Read more
News Reports

‘I love you Sujata, my fight is with TMC, not you’: Read Saumitra Khan’s tearful message to wife after she leaves him, BJP both

OpIndia Staff -
Saumitra Khan asserted that he will now put his heart and soul to overthrow the TMC government from West Bengal.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Law

3 judges dismissed for a 2013 case where they were caught in compromising position in Nepal hotel: Details about the case

OpIndia Staff -
The case came to light in January 2014, when a Nepal newspaper 'Udgosh' reported that the three judges were caught with Nepali women in a hotel
Read more
Crime

Punjab Arhtiya murder: Accused, working as Christian pastor at Mission Compound Church, arrested after absconding for two years

OpIndia Staff -
Punjab police arrested one Ajay Kumar, accused of murdering one Arhtiya (commission agent) Gharjit Singh Chaudhary in 2018
Read more
News Reports

Ghaziabad: Thousands of farmers arrive in hundreds of tractors to show support to new farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
Thousands of farmers, with over 300 tractors have been trying to come to Delhi to support the new farm laws. They were stopped and only a 5-member delegation was allowed to meet the Agriculture Minister.
Read more
News Reports

“Go corona go” slogan given in February, and now cases are subsiding: Ramdas Athawale says that covid will ultimately go away

OpIndia Staff -
Video of Ramdas Athawale chanting 'Go corona go' with people at the beginning of pandemic had gone viral on social media
Read more
Culture and History

Conversions, land grabbing, abuse and brainwashing of the next generation: Why India needs to counter ‘The Church’

Priyank P -
Anti-conversion laws and rules for NGOs are not enough, the Indian government needs to employ stricter methods to counter The Church.
Read more
News Reports

Baloch activist Karima Baloch, who raised concern about Canadian govt giving refuge to Pak army men, found dead under mysterious circumstances

OpIndia Staff -
Karima Baloch has been very vocal about calling out the atrocities carried out by Pakistan army as well as government on the Balochistan citizens.
Read more
News Reports

‘India a global power, promoting peace and prosperity’: Why PM Modi has been awarded one of the highest military honours by USA

OpIndia Staff -
With the 'Legion of Merit', the United States has now joined the list of several other countries who have accorded their honours on PM Narendra Modi.
Read more
Political Fact-Check

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee misleads people by claiming there is no ‘national holiday’ for Christmas. Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday questioned why is there no 'national' holiday for Christmas.
Read more
World

US states to focus on race in vaccine distribution plans, African Americans and ethnic minorities to be prioritized: Report

OpIndia Staff -
At least half the states in USA will consider race to be a critical criterion in their Covid vaccine distribution strategy.
Read more
Politics

Mahagathbandhan back again? Mamata Banerjee to invite Kejriwal, Amarinder Singh, Sharad Pawar to join her rally in Kolkata

OpIndia Staff -
Like 2019, this time too, Mamata Banerjee in her last ditched effort to keep BJP at bay, invites anti-BJP forces to join her in Kolkata in January
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com