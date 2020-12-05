Saturday, December 5, 2020
Home News Reports 'Don't want to be controlled by high command culture from Delhi': Aam Aadmi Party...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Don’t want to be controlled by high command culture from Delhi’: Aam Aadmi Party Goa founder Elvis Gomes quits

The former convener further alleged that the party is not working in the interest of Goans, but instead decisions are being taken by people sitting in Delhi

OpIndia Staff
AAP Goa leader Elvis Gomes resigns
Aam Aadmi Party Goa founder Elvis Gomes quits, says party controlled from Delhi (source: NDTV)
2

The Aam Aadmi Party Goa unit’s founder Elvis Gomes quit the party Friday saying that the local unit is being remote-controlled by the Delhi lobby. Addressing a press conference, Gomes, who was the AAP’s chief ministerial face during the 2017 state Assembly elections, said he decided to quit the party after the Delhi unit started controlling the affairs of the party in Goa. “We don’t want to be controlled by the high command culture from Delhi,” he said alleging that the party has compromised on its core principles.

The former convener further alleged that the party is not working in the interest of Goans, but instead, decisions are being taken by people sitting in Delhi.

The main group of the AAP’s Goa unit, which was working for the upcoming 2022 state Assembly elections, was completely sidelined, he claimed. “It’s not a decision taken in haste. It’s a well thought out decision over the past two months. AAP core team members, who had worked hard to build the party for the past four years have resigned, said Gomes.

People who joined AAP have been disillusioned

Gomes said after the last Delhi election, a team from Delhi was camping in Goa, which doubted the autonomy of the Goa unit. We feel that for running a party, autonomy should be given to the regional units. We were told that ‘Swaraj’ is the voice of the people, but there is no ‘Swaraj’ in getting instructions,” said Gomez told reporters.

“When there was a doubt whether Goa unit and Goans had the freedom to take up issues or it was directed by somebody from outside, we resigned from our posts,” he said, adding that people who had joined AAP with high hopes for a new political system have been disillusioned.

Aam Aadmi Party has deviated from its ideologies, claims Gomes

Adding that the party has lately deviated from its ideologies. Gomes cautioned those who want to continue working for the Aam Aadmi Party.

Gomes said he would contest the next assembly elections in 2022 from Cuncolim constituency but declined to confirm which party he would join.

“We were influenced by the India Against Corruption movement, but now they are taking in people facing criminal charges. The people who joined voluntarily in 2016 were all honest people. They came to the party for the message of no corruption, no criminalisation, and no communalisation,” he stated.

Gomes had quit the Goa administration as senior scale office in October 2016 to take over as AAP’s state convener but he stepped down from his post as the convenor of the party’s state unit in September.

Beside Elvis Gomes, several other core party members of the Goa unit have also quit the party for similar reasons. Besides Gomes, other AAP functionaries who resigned from the primary membership of the party include Sidharth Karapurkar, the party’s convener on environment, former Nuvem constituency coordinator Ramiro Mascarenhas, Rodney Almeida, Sudin Mauzo, Ilma Dias, Rosario Fernandes (Benaulim).

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

‘King, please come back and save the country!’: Massive protests in Nepal demand the restoration of Hindu Monarchy

OpIndia Staff -
Hundreds and thousands of Royalists took to the streets of Nepal to demand the restoration of the Hindu Monarchy.
Read more
Political Fact-Check

Rahul Gandhi tweets to fuel farmers’ protests: Here is how Congress had promised similar farm laws in 2019 election manifesto

OpIndia Staff -
Congress promised abolition of APMC Act and replacement of Essentials Commodities Act, 1955 in manifesto, thereby promises similar farm bills
Read more

Anil Vij tests positive for Coronavirus days after he joined third phase of vaccine trials: Here is why there is no reason to panic

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As Covaxin trial is double blinded, there is 50% chance that Anil Vij got placebo in place of vaccine, and he only received one dose

TRS goes from 99 to 56 seats, BJP goes from 4 to 49: Here is why, and it is not what English media thinks

Opinions S. Sudhir Kumar -
Elections to the GHMC were actually due in February of 2021 but TRS decided to pre-pone the elections by three months to gain an upper hand

NIA files chargesheet in Khalistan Liberation Front narco-terror case: Narco-terrorist Singh was using money from drug trade to strengthen KLF

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Accused used to receive smuggled Heroin from Pakistan-based Jajbir Singh Samra and use proceeds to strengthen Khalistan cause

‘We will make Ravan humane, justify his abduction of Sita’: Saif Ali Khan on his role of ‘Lankesh’ in upcoming movie ‘Adipurush’

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Saif Ali Khan courted another controversy recently after he revealed that the makers of his upcoming movie 'Adipurush' have decided to show 'Ravan' as humane

Recently Popular

Entertainment

‘We will make Ravan humane, justify his abduction of Sita’: Saif Ali Khan on his role of ‘Lankesh’ in upcoming movie ‘Adipurush’

OpIndia Staff -
Saif Ali Khan courted another controversy recently after he revealed that the makers of his upcoming movie 'Adipurush' have decided to show 'Ravan' as humane
Read more
News Reports

How a teacher from Solapur, Ranjitsinh Disale, won the coveted Global Teacher Prize and $1 million: Here is his story

OpIndia Staff -
32-year-old teacher Ranjitsinh Disale won the Global Teacher prize and prize money of $1 million for his extensive work in the field of the girl child education
Read more
News Reports

Ex-Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh joins Farmer’s protests, justifies “Indira thok di” comment

OpIndia Staff -
Multiple videos of Yograj Singh, Yuvraj Singh's father, have gone viral on social media where he has been giving provocative speeches amid the ongoing farmer protests
Read more
OpIndia Explains

From supporting Khalistanis to hurting religious sentiments of Sikhs: A brief intro of the new liberal favourite, Diljit Dosanjh

OpIndia Staff -
Singer Diljit Dosanjh has become the new blue-eyed boy of the left-liberal gang after he supported ongoing farmers protest
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Angry Rajdeep Sardesai threatens to sack his staff in charge of social media for failing to link up his Instagram live

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai had announced that he was doing a live chat on his Instagram page to discuss Hyderabad municipal election results
Read more
News Reports

‘Inki aurate take-take ke bhaw bikti thi’, after justifying death threat to PM Modi, Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh humiliates Hindus

OpIndia Staff -
Though Yograj Singh does not explicitly mention Hindus in the videos, it is clear from the speech that it is what he meant
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

‘Don’t want to be controlled by high command culture from Delhi’: Aam Aadmi Party Goa founder Elvis Gomes quits

OpIndia Staff -
Elvis Gomes alleged that the Aam Aadmi party has lately deviated from its ideologies and has compromised on its core principles
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Several persons injured after bombs hurled at BJP rally in West Burdwan district, BJP blames TMC for the attack

OpIndia Staff -
TMC denied the allegations, and said it was a staged and premeditated attack by the BJP to divert attention from 'burning' issues
Read more
Media

Pune Mirror shuts down due to the economic crisis triggered by Coronavirus pandemic, Mumbai Mirror to relaunch as weekly

OpIndia Staff -
The Times Group has decided to shut down the publishing of the Pune Mirror due to the economic crisis triggered by COVID-19.
Read more
Media

Karnataka: Journalist exposes illegal cow slaughterhouses in Hassan, Muslim mob, including several women, attack her

OpIndia Staff -
The woman journalist, accompanied by NGOs and police officials, visited the four illegal slaughterhouses and five cattle hoarding spots in the city.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala Gold Scam: Customs Dept seeks protection from Centre for probing officers as they inch closer to ‘big names’ involved

OpIndia Staff -
Request for protection came as investigating team learned that probe in the Kerala Gold scam might yield some big names in Kerala Gold scam
Read more
News Reports

Former Suar MLA and son of SP leader Azam Khan asked to return Rs 65 lakh, that he received as salary and allowances, to...

OpIndia Staff -
Abdullah Azam Khan had submitted a forged birth certificate to show his eligibility to contest the 2017 elections.
Read more
World

‘King, please come back and save the country!’: Massive protests in Nepal demand the restoration of Hindu Monarchy

OpIndia Staff -
Hundreds and thousands of Royalists took to the streets of Nepal to demand the restoration of the Hindu Monarchy.
Read more
News Reports

In their hate for BJP, vultures celebrate Anil Vij testing positive for Coronavirus, spread panic about vaccines by concealing facts

OpIndia Staff -
It is not known known whether Anil Vij received Covaxin or placebo, but he testing positive for Coronavirus used by left-liberals to mock vaccines
Read more
News Reports

Farmers from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh extend their support to new farm laws, say they are getting more price and incurring less cost

OpIndia Staff -
Farmers in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan say that they have profoundly benefitted from the three new agriculture laws
Read more
News Reports

After Prashant Bhushan casts aspersions about ‘independence’ of Judiciary, Attorney General’s consent sought to initiate contempt proceedings

Dibakar Dutta -
Contempt of court case sought against Prashant Bhushan for a contentious interview published in The Hindu on November 29
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
493,371FollowersFollow
20,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com