Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Home News Reports 'Muslims are not your property, you don't like Muslims who think and speak for...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Muslims are not your property, you don’t like Muslims who think and speak for themselves’: Owaisi to Mamata Banerjee

"So far you’ve only dealt with obedient Mir Jaffers & Sadiqs. You don't like Muslims who think & speak for themselves. You’ve insulted our voters in Bihar," the Hyderabad MP tweeted.

OpIndia Staff
Owaisi fumes on Mamata's vote cutter comments, says she does not own Muslims
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (L) and Mamata Banerjee (R), images via Twitter
45

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attacked the AIMIM party over its decision to contest elections and had alleged that the BJP is giving money to a party from Hyderabad to divide votes in the upcoming Assembly elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit back at her on Wednesday saying the Muslim voters were not her “jagir (property)”.

Responding to the allegations of Mamata Banerjee, who had accused the AIMIM of being under the payroll of BJP, indirectly helping them by cutting votes, the firebrand Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that he cannot be bought for money.

Owaisi, calling Mamata Banerjee’s allegations as baseless, said that she was restless after he announced his decision to contest the upcoming state assembly elections in West Bengal.

“She should worry about her own home, so many of her people are going to BJP. She has insulted the voters of Bihar and the people who voted for us,” said AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Mamata Banerjee hates Muslims who think and speak for themselves: Owaisi

The Hyderabad MP also tweeted that Mamata Banerjee does not like Muslims who think and speak for themselves.

“So far you’ve only dealt with obedient Mir Jaffers & Sadiqs. You don’t like Muslims who think & speak for themselves. You’ve insulted our voters in Bihar,” the Hyderabad MP tweeted.

Reacting to the allegation by the Trinamool Congress leader, Owaisi said that Mamata Banerjee should stop thinking that Muslims as her ‘jagir’ and stop insulting voters who voted for his party.

“Remember what happened to parties in Bihar that kept blaming their failures on ‘vote cutters’. Muslim voters aren’t your jagir,” Owaisi said.

Launching an attack on AIMIM, West Bengal Chief Minister had said that AIMIM was contesting elections in Bengal to divide minority votes to favour BJP in the assembly elections. “BJP gives them money and they are dividing votes. Bihar election has proved it,” she had said.

The attack against AIMIM from so-called secular parties such as Trinamool Congress comes after the Hyderabad-based party had won five seats in the Bihar Assembly elections last month. The party has been facing constant attacks from Congress party and its ecosystem for dividing the ‘secular’ votes to help the BJP.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsOwaisi family, Mamata Banerjee AIMIM, BJP Bengal elections
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Fact-Check

Fact Check: Has the government sold the Indian Railways to Adani Group as alleged in a viral video? Read the truth here

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Hardik Patel had shared the misleading claims on Twitter. General Secretary Priyanka Vadra had shared the fake claims further.
Read more
News Reports

‘Hemant Soren raped me like an animal, sex maniac’: Woman alleges death threat, letter demanding police protection goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The incident came to light after several netizens took to Twitter on Wednesday to trend 'JusticeforAyesha' to demand justice for a woman, who was allegedly raped and threatened by the incumbent Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren seven years ago at a hotel in Mumbai.
Read more

Punjab farmers vs farmers: Punjab farmer organisations with Maoist links oppose govt talking to farmers from other states

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The letter is written by Darshan Pal, who was a founding member of Maoist organisation PDFI.

India Post Payments Bank launches digital payment service DakPay, here is a comprehensive guide on how to use it

OpIndia Explains Anurag -
DakPay app comes with a suite of digital financial and assisted banking services offered by India post and IPPB using the postal network

Kerala: Journalist SV Pradeep, a known critic of Communist govt and Islamists, dies in a mysterious accident

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The family of the journalist has also said that the journalist had received several threats in the recent past. The lorry driver has been arrested.

On Vijay Diwas, watch rare footage of Pakistan Army surrendering to Indian Armed Forces after the humiliating defeat in 1971 war

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistani forces in erstwhile East Pakistan, led by General AA Khan Niazi along with his 93,000 troops, surrendered unconditionally before the Indian forces. This historic incident paved the way for the creation of Bangladesh.

Recently Popular

News Reports

As Republic TV CEO is sent to 14-day custody, Mumbai Police embarks to hunt Arnab Goswami down, again: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police has been relentlessly pursuing Republic TV and Arnab Goswami after they asked uncomfortable questions
Read more
Entertainment

‘Kab tak royega ek chhote se affair ke liye?’: Kangana Ranaut on transfer of Hrithik Roshan’s FIR to Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch unit

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut has reacted strongly to the transfer of Hrithik Roshan's FIR from the Cyber Cell to the Crime Branch Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU).
Read more
News Reports

Sana Khan, who married a cleric after quitting showbiz for Allah, gets moral policed by Islamists on honeymoon pics

OpIndia Staff -
Besides telling the actress to wear modest clothes and steer away from breaking the 'rules' of Allah, Islamists told Sana Khan to stop uploading pictures altogether on social media.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
Media

With ‘farmers’ failing to get mass support, editor-in-chief of Punjabi mag spreads blatant lies, fear-mongers about Armed forces uprising

OpIndia Staff -
"Many will be killed and get injured in government's operation against farmers at Sindhu border" claimed fear-mongerer Gurcharan Singh Babbar
Read more
Law

‘Insulting Hindutva is not religious insult’: Abhinav Chandrachud, son of SC Justice Chandrachud, argues before Karnataka HC

OpIndia Staff -
Abhinav Chandrachud contended that using insulting language for Hindutva did not amount to insulting Hinduism.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

‘Muslims are not your property, you don’t like Muslims who think and speak for themselves’: Owaisi to Mamata Banerjee

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata had earlier accused AIMIM of 'cutting votes'. "BJP gives them money and they are dividing votes. Bihar election has proved it," she had said.
Read more
News Reports

‘Inexperienced leadership of the party led to rout in recent local body polls’, says Goa Congress MP Francisco Sardinha

OpIndia Staff -
Congress MP Francisco Sardinha also took objection to the party’s young leaders for calling veteran politicians as "grandfathers".
Read more
News Reports

Protesters heckle Republic Bharat and Zee News journalists for reporting about the farmers’ protests

OpIndia Staff -
Republic Bharat journalist Shazia Nisar confirmed the incident, stating that thousands of protesters chased her out of the protest site after snatching her mobile phone
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Govt cancels leaves for all medical, healthcare staff for proposed COVID vaccination work

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh government gearing up for Covid-19 mass vaccination program.
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact Check: Has the government sold the Indian Railways to Adani Group as alleged in a viral video? Read the truth here

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Hardik Patel had shared the misleading claims on Twitter. General Secretary Priyanka Vadra had shared the fake claims further.
Read more
News Reports

‘Hemant Soren raped me like an animal, sex maniac’: Woman alleges death threat, letter demanding police protection goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The incident came to light after several netizens took to Twitter on Wednesday to trend 'JusticeforAyesha' to demand justice for a woman, who was allegedly raped and threatened by the incumbent Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren seven years ago at a hotel in Mumbai.
Read more
News Reports

Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani granted bail by Mumbai court in TRP case

OpIndia Staff -
Khanchandani was arrested by Mumbai police from his residence a day before the hearing for anticipatory bail was scheduled.
Read more
News Reports

India gearing up for COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, cold chain infrastructure being set up across the country

OpIndia Staff -
The scale of inoculation for Covid-19 is going to be unprecedented, therefore, the government is preparing in advance, informed Heath Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.
Read more
News Reports

Home Minister Amit Shah’s outreach to farmers in West Bengal: Lunch at a farmer’s house, followed by rally in support of new farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting West Bengal on December 19 ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state
Read more
News Reports

Punjab farmers vs farmers: Punjab farmer organisations with Maoist links oppose govt talking to farmers from other states

OpIndia Staff -
The letter is written by Darshan Pal, who was a founding member of Maoist organisation PDFI.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,788FollowersFollow
21,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com