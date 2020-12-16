A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attacked the AIMIM party over its decision to contest elections and had alleged that the BJP is giving money to a party from Hyderabad to divide votes in the upcoming Assembly elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit back at her on Wednesday saying the Muslim voters were not her “jagir (property)”.

Responding to the allegations of Mamata Banerjee, who had accused the AIMIM of being under the payroll of BJP, indirectly helping them by cutting votes, the firebrand Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that he cannot be bought for money.

Never was a man born who can buy Asaduddin Owaisi with money. Her allegation is baseless and she is restless. She should worry about her own home, so many of her people are going to BJP. She has insulted the voters of Bihar and the people who voted for us: Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM https://t.co/mT1fe7piii pic.twitter.com/8rfWq5eSk3 — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2020

Owaisi, calling Mamata Banerjee’s allegations as baseless, said that she was restless after he announced his decision to contest the upcoming state assembly elections in West Bengal.

“She should worry about her own home, so many of her people are going to BJP. She has insulted the voters of Bihar and the people who voted for us,” said AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Mamata Banerjee hates Muslims who think and speak for themselves: Owaisi

The Hyderabad MP also tweeted that Mamata Banerjee does not like Muslims who think and speak for themselves.

“So far you’ve only dealt with obedient Mir Jaffers & Sadiqs. You don’t like Muslims who think & speak for themselves. You’ve insulted our voters in Bihar,” the Hyderabad MP tweeted.

So far you’ve only dealt with obedient Mir Jaffers & Sadiqs. You don’t like Muslims who think & speak for themselves. You’ve insulted our voters in Bihar. Remember what happened to parties in Bihar that kept blaming their failures on “vote cutters”

Muslim voters aren’t your jagir https://t.co/CFTfkXe9hu — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 16, 2020

Reacting to the allegation by the Trinamool Congress leader, Owaisi said that Mamata Banerjee should stop thinking that Muslims as her ‘jagir’ and stop insulting voters who voted for his party.

“Remember what happened to parties in Bihar that kept blaming their failures on ‘vote cutters’. Muslim voters aren’t your jagir,” Owaisi said.

Launching an attack on AIMIM, West Bengal Chief Minister had said that AIMIM was contesting elections in Bengal to divide minority votes to favour BJP in the assembly elections. “BJP gives them money and they are dividing votes. Bihar election has proved it,” she had said.

The attack against AIMIM from so-called secular parties such as Trinamool Congress comes after the Hyderabad-based party had won five seats in the Bihar Assembly elections last month. The party has been facing constant attacks from Congress party and its ecosystem for dividing the ‘secular’ votes to help the BJP.