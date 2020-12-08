Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Galactic Federation of aliens stopped Donald Trump from disclosing their existence, claims former Israeli space security chief

Haim Eshed also said US President Donald Trump was "on the verge" of disclosing the existence of aliens but he was convinced not to do so by the Galactic Federation.

OpIndia Staff
Aliens exist and they have a Galactic Federation, claims former israeli space security chief
Jadu, the alien from the movie Koi Mil Gaya
Aliens do exist and not only do they exist, they have been in dealing with authorities in the USA and Israel for years. And if that seems fantastical, wait till you hear this: There exists a Galactic Federation of Extra Terrestrials and the cooperation between aliens and humans includes an underground base in Mars which has the presence of Americans and alien representatives.

These are not claims we are making. These are the claims of retired Israeli general and current professor Haim Eshed. He has served as the head of Israel’s space security program for three decades and is a three-time recipient of the Israel Security Award. Eshed also said US President Donald Trump was “on the verge” of disclosing the existence of aliens but he was convinced not to do so by the Galactic Federation.

The reason that the Galactic Federation cited was that they felt it would cause mass hysteria and humans first needed to “evolve and reach a stage where we will… understand what space and spaceships are.” The 87-year-old Haim Eshed made these claims in an interview with Israeli paper Yediot Aharonot.

Haim Eshed said, “There’s an agreement between the US government and the aliens. They signed a contract with us to do experiments here. They, too, are researching and trying to understand the whole fabric of the universe, and they want us as helpers.” “There’s an underground base in the depths of Mars, where their representatives are, and also our American astronauts,” he stated.

The former head of Israel’s space security program admitted that all of this appeared to be fantasy but claimed that at least some of his comrades are coming around. “If I had come up with what I’m saying today five years ago, I would have been hospitalized. Wherever I’ve gone with this in academia, they’ve said, ‘The man has lost his mind,’” he reportedly said before adding, “Today they’re already talking differently. I have nothing to lose. I’ve received my degrees and awards, I am respected in universities abroad, where the trend is also changing.”

