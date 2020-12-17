Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Thursday withdrew his anticipatory bail plea filed in connection with a case registered against him by Mumbai Police for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer.

According to the reports, Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami had moved the anticipatory bail application before a sessions court in Mumbai in November. Goswami had sought pre-arrest bail after an FIR was registered against him at NM Joshi Marg police station in central Mumbai for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer when the police team had barged into his house to assault and arrest him on November 4.

However, lawyer Shayam Kalyankar, representing Arnab Goswami said the anticipatory bail plea has been withdrawn as per Goswami’s instructions.

Along with Arnab Goswami, his wife also withdrew a similar plea for anticipatory bail in the same case. No reason was cited for the withdrawals.

Case against Arnab, family for allegedly assaulting woman cop

On November 4, hours after Mumbai Police had barged into Arnab Goswami’s residence to assault and arrest him in connection with a 2018 suicide case, an FIR was registered against Republic TV chief for allegedly assaulting an on-duty lady police officer. More than 30-40 cops had entered his house forcefully to arrest him in an already close case.

The FIR against Arnab Goswami was registered under sections 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

A woman cop named Sujata Tanvade claimed that she was assaulted by Arnab Goswami during his arrest in the morning. Not just Arnab Goswami, FIRs against his wife, son and two others were also registered for allegedly assaulting cops.