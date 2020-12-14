In a letter to West Bengal minister Firhad Hakin, TMC MLA and Asansol Municipal Corporation Chairman Jitendra Tiwari expressing disappointment over state government not allowing central government’s benefits for development of Asansol as Smart City.

TMC MLA & Asansol Municipal Corporation Chairman Jitendra Tiwari writes to West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim saying, "Our city was chosen by Centre under Smart City Mission project… but due to political reasons we were not allowed to get benefits of it by State Government." pic.twitter.com/WMRoi0Z5lH — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2020

He wrote that after being selected under Union government’s Smart City Mission project, Asansol stood to receive funds of Rs 2,000 crore which would be crucial for city’s development. However, due to political differences between the state and the centre, Asansol has not received the required funds.

He added that instead of that, Asansol administration was promised that they will receive funding from state government for overall development of the city. However, even that fund was not given. Under central government’s solid waste management project, Asansol stood to receive Rs 1,500 crore funding which was state government did not allow because of political differences.

Calling it injustice to Asansol, Tiwari said that various project proposals sent to state government like building Prince Dwarkanath Thakur town hall in Raniganj, renovation of existing town hall in Jamuria as well as several roads of Asansol, Burnpur, Kulti, Raniganj and Jamuria are not being approved by the state government.

He further urged the West Bengal minister to either allow Asansol to utilise the funds allocated by central government for its development or provide similar benefits from state government funds.