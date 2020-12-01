On Tuesday, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad partook in the ongoing protests by Punjab farmers that are already hijacked by the Pro-Khalistani elements. Azad extended his support to ‘farmers’ protests by visiting the protest site at the Ghazipur border.

Delhi: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad joins farmers’ protest at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border. pic.twitter.com/swTxbVbiwt — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2020

In an attempt to gin up anti-government sentiments, Azad urged the protesters to not give up until all their demands are fulfilled. “Don’t call off your protests until the government accedes to all your demands,” he said.

During several blockades carried out during the so-called farmers’ protests along the Punjab-Haryana border, posters of Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale were also seen. One of the ‘farmer leaders’ was also seen boasting about how they had shot former PM Indira Gandhi dead.

Recently, Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, who became the face of the ‘farmers’ protest was also exposed when he unabashedly hailed terrorist Bhindranwale as a revolutionary who fought for a strong federal structure and persistently denied to condemn him as a terrorist.

Azad fomented trouble during Delhi riots and anti-CAA protests

However, this is not the first time that Azad had tried to exploit an upheaval to remain relevant in politics. Earlier too, Azad had been accused of fomenting trouble during the Delhi riots and the Hathras incident.

A charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police into the Delhi riots mentions Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad in the chronology section. A day before the riots broke out in Delhi, on 23 February, Azad had called for a Bharat Bandh to press for reservations and protest against CAA-NRC-NPR. The police have alleged that the Jafrabad metro station blockade, which was one of the starting points of the violence as per the charge sheet, was in response to the Bharat Bandh call.

In the aftermath of the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act in December 2019, protests swept many places across the country. During the anti-CAA protests, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad surfaced at the Jama Masjid in Delhi, dramatically defying a ban on protests amidst heavy police presence.

Azad had also rushed to Hathras

During the Hathras incident, Azad’s Bhim Army was accused of slipping in three of its workers in the victim’s house, posing as her ‘relatives’.

The Bhim Army was also involved in stoking up caste angle in the issue and provoking caste-based tensions in the area. As per a Jagran report, Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad alias ‘Ravan’ had met the Hathras victim in Aligarh on September 27. The victim died on September 29 and when the political climate started getting hotter, while police took the victim’s body to her village at the night, 3 Bhim Army workers had slipped into the family’s house and had started living there as ‘relatives’. The fake ‘relatives’ were later highlighted in media, giving provocative statements and constantly stirring up caste angles in the crime.