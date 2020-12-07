Monday, December 7, 2020
Home Politics CPIM Tripura broadcasts visuals of 'BJP supporters' chanting 'Biplab hatao, BJP bachao', but is...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

CPIM Tripura broadcasts visuals of ‘BJP supporters’ chanting ‘Biplab hatao, BJP bachao’, but is the govt in danger? Here is what we know

Another claim that was made by the dissident MLAs is that they have support from 25 MLAs from the BJP. Sources close to CM Biplab Deb, however, rubbished these claims.

OpIndia Staff
Tripura CM Biplab Deb
Image Credit: Outlook
0

There is some form of dissidence brewing within the BJP in Tripura. The party’s state observer Vinod Kumar Sonkar arrived on Saturday for a three-day visit in order to sort out the differences within the party. During his visit, some individuals touted to be BJP supporters by the media raised slogans such as ‘Biplab hatao, BJP bachao’ against the CM Biplab Deb.

NDTV headline on Biplab Deb

There is only one problem with that headline however. There appears to be circumstantial evidence to suggest that people associated with the CPI(M), the primary opposition party in the state, were present there at the spot. The official Facebook page of CPI(M) Tripura went live with visuals of the protests against Biplab Deb with over 2 and a half hours of footage.

Thus, it appears extremely likely that people associated with the CPI(M) were present there to capture the scene and if they were there to capture the scene, it is entirely within the realm of possibilities that the protests saw participation from the CPI(M) as well.

CPI(M) Tripura went live

Sources close to the Chief Minister told us that the CPI(M) told us that they suspect that people from opposition parties were also present at the spot. Commenting on the dissidence within the party, they told us that the dissident MLAs themselves are politicians who had jumped ship from the opposition parties to join the BJP.

Another claim that was made by the dissident MLAs is that they have support from 25 MLAs from the BJP. Sources close to CM Biplab Deb, however, rubbished these claims. They suggest that the dissident MLAs number at five or six at the most. The dissident MLAs are mostly those with Congress backgrounds. Sudip Roy Burman, the MLA believed to be leading the dissidence, is the son of the last Congress leader to have served as the Chief Minister in the state before the Left front stormed to power in 1993.

CM Biplab Deb also appears to have complete support from the central leadership of the party. The sources said, “Chief Ministers are chosen keeping in mind certain factors. Look at the history of the BJP. Are CM faces generally changed? When someone is made the CM, a lot of factors are considered. So, of course, Biplab Deb has the support of the central leadership.”

The BJP also does not believe that there is any threat to its government in Tripura. Even if an attempt is made to jump ship, then the dissident MLAs might stand to lose their membership from the Assembly, which will give the party enough strength to continue to remain in governance. Matters have not nearly escalated to that point as yet and it is very likely that the dispute will be resolved soon with an expansion of the cabinet.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBiplab Deb
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Satire

Fascist Modi steals farmer leader Geeta Bhati’s sandals and it requires our serious attention

Nirwa Mehta -
It is extremely shameful on fascist Modi government's part to steal Geeta Bhati's sandals.
Read more
Opinions

From KCR 1.0 to KCR 2.0: 7 reasons why Telangana is getting disillusioned with TRS and why BJP is making in-roads

S. Sudhir Kumar -
What people saw in KCR 1.0 is very different from what they are seeing in KCR 2.0 - Here is why Telangana is reposing faith in BJP
Read more

West Bengal BJP leader Kabir Bose’s car vandalised, under house arrest as 100s of TMC leaders, led by Kalyan Banerjee, surround his house

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
"Anything can happen now. I don’t know what is happening?" Kabir Shankar Bose narrated his ordeal to Opindia.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘favourite place on earth’ is in India: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Imran Khan shared pictures of Indian territory forcibly under Pakistani occupation, Gilgit Baltistan, to claim it is one of his favourite places on earth

In 2008, Punjab and Haryana farmers led by Bharatiya Kisan Union protested against UPA govt for forcing them to sell at MSP

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Twelve years after farmers from Punjab and Haryana demanded allowing corporates to procure their produce, they are opposing exactly same thing.

‘Central govt stole my sandals to stop me from protesting’: Watch woman farmer leader’s viral video

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
The woman in red saree has claimed that the administration and police have conspired and stole her sandals to stop her from protesting.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Inki aurate take-take ke bhaw bikti thi’, after justifying death threat to PM Modi, Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh humiliates Hindus

OpIndia Staff -
Though Yograj Singh does not explicitly mention Hindus in the videos, it is clear from the speech that it is what he meant
Read more
News Reports

Diljit Dosanjh’s UK manager linked to 9 companies opened and dissolved since 2011. Are UK based Khalistan sympathisers hijacking farmers’ protest?

OpIndia Staff -
It is evident that the concept of Khalistan has more support in western countries than it seems to have in India itself.
Read more
Entertainment

‘We will make Ravan humane, justify his abduction of Sita’: Saif Ali Khan on his role of ‘Lankesh’ in upcoming movie ‘Adipurush’

OpIndia Staff -
Saif Ali Khan courted another controversy recently after he revealed that the makers of his upcoming movie 'Adipurush' have decided to show 'Ravan' as humane
Read more
News Reports

Amidst protests by Punjab farmers against the farm laws, farmers from various States request the centre not to repeal them

OpIndia Staff -
These farmers from various states, including Punjab, have said that the new farm laws have been beneficial to them
Read more
News Reports

How a teacher from Solapur, Ranjitsinh Disale, won the coveted Global Teacher Prize and $1 million: Here is his story

OpIndia Staff -
32-year-old teacher Ranjitsinh Disale won the Global Teacher prize and prize money of $1 million for his extensive work in the field of the girl child education
Read more
News Reports

‘My wife has converted to Hindu religion’: Rahul Mahajan on his Russian wife Natalya Ilina

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Mahajan said, "she is Russian and has converted to Hindu religion and I always give her the reference of Lord Shiva and Parvati"
Read more

Latest News

Politics

CPIM Tripura broadcasts visuals of ‘BJP supporters’ chanting ‘Biplab hatao, BJP bachao’, but is the govt in danger? Here is what we know

OpIndia Staff -
The BJP does not believe that there is any threat to its government in Tripura and CM Biplab Deb has complete support.
Read more
Satire

Fascist Modi steals farmer leader Geeta Bhati’s sandals and it requires our serious attention

Nirwa Mehta -
It is extremely shameful on fascist Modi government's part to steal Geeta Bhati's sandals.
Read more
Opinions

From KCR 1.0 to KCR 2.0: 7 reasons why Telangana is getting disillusioned with TRS and why BJP is making in-roads

S. Sudhir Kumar -
What people saw in KCR 1.0 is very different from what they are seeing in KCR 2.0 - Here is why Telangana is reposing faith in BJP
Read more
News Reports

After Khalistani elements, Pakistan govt supports ‘Punjabi brothers’, peddles Sikh Vs Hindu narrative

OpIndia Staff -
Ch Fawad Hussain supports Khalistani voices calling Sikhs to be united against the government of India in the name of the Punjab farmer protests.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav and other Samajwadi Party leaders put under ‘house arrest’ ahead of ‘Kisan Yatra’

OpIndia Staff -
Akhilesh Yadav has jumped on the bandwagon of the farmers' protest, in a bid to increase his ebbing political capital
Read more
World

Sex talk, propaganda and three incidents that made her an outcast: Cai Xia reveals why she got disillusioned with ‘political zombie’ CCP

OpIndia Staff -
Cai Xia was a professor at the Central Party School of the Chinese Communist Party between 1998 and 2012.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal BJP leader Kabir Bose’s car vandalised, under house arrest as 100s of TMC leaders, led by Kalyan Banerjee, surround his house

OpIndia Staff -
"Anything can happen now. I don’t know what is happening?" Kabir Shankar Bose narrated his ordeal to Opindia.
Read more
News Reports

Major terror attack averted in Delhi as Police nabs five terrorists including two Khalistanis

OpIndia Staff -
Weapons and incriminating material recovered from the terrorists
Read more
News Reports

TMC opposes the Modi govt doing Bhumi Pujan ahead of construction of new Parliament building, dubs it ‘non-secular’

OpIndia Staff -
Two days after it was announced that Bhumi Pujan of new Parliament building will be performed on Dec 10, opposition parties are up in arms
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘favourite place on earth’ is in India: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Imran Khan shared pictures of Indian territory forcibly under Pakistani occupation, Gilgit Baltistan, to claim it is one of his favourite places on earth
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
494,230FollowersFollow
20,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com